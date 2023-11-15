SQL Window Functions Series: RANK() and DENSE_RANK()

Welcome to the fascinating world of SQL Window functions! As we journey through the intricate labyrinths of databases and large datasets, having the right tools to aggregate, compute, and analyze data becomes indispensable. Today, we'll explore two of these tools in detail: RANK() and DENSE_RANK(). But before we dive into these functions, let’s understand what window functions are and why we should use them.

What are Window Functions?

SQL window functions, also known as OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) functions, are a subset of SQL functions that operate over a set (or "window") of rows related to the current row within the result set. Unlike aggregate functions, which return a single value for a group of rows, window functions return a single value for each row from the underlying query, based on the related set of rows.

Why would someone want to use Window Functions? Firstly, they provide deeper insights into data, allowing for calculations across sets of rows related to the current row. Additionally, they often lead to more efficient queries as compared to self-joins or subqueries. Moreover, they can provide running totals, moving averages, and other cumulative metrics without altering the granularity of the query result.

Popular Window Functions

To illustrate, here's a list of some of the most frequently used window functions in SQL:

RANK()

DENSE_RANK()

LAG()

LEAD()

ROW_NUMBER()

FIRST_VALUE()

LAST_VALUE()

NTILE()

Let's take a closer look at RANK() and DENSE_RANK()

RANK()

The RANK() function assigns a unique rank to each distinct row within a result set based on the values in one or more columns. If two (or more) rows have the same values in the specified columns, they get the same rank. However, when identical ranks are assigned, it causes the next rank(s) in the sequence to be skipped, depending on the number of duplicates.

Let's illustrate the function with an example. Imagine we have a table students with the following data: