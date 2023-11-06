SQL Server and Python Tutorial

Introduction

In this article, we will see how to connect SQL Server with Python using the pyodbc library. If you are a SQL DBA, we strongly recommend running Python scripts in SSMS.

However, we have some Python developers who want to work with Python directly instead of working with SSMS and enabling scripts. We will cover the following topics:

First, we will see how to connect SQL Server with Python and get data using pyodbc. Secondly, we will get data from SQL Server using a stored procedure with Python. Thirdly, we will insert data to SQL Server using a stored procedure in Python. Finally, we will insert data from a CSV file into SQL Server.

Requirements

First, you will need SQL Server database engine installed. Secondly, a Python Code Editor. In my case, I will use the Visual Studio Code, but you can use any software of your preference. Thirdly, the Adventureworks2019 database. You can use a different database, but you will need to modify the code. Finally, and optionally, I recommend installing SQL Server Management Studio to verify the data.

How to connect SQL Server with Python and get data using pyodbc

The following code will connect to SQL Server and get information from the person.person table.

import pyodbc #Connection information # Your SQL Server instance sqlServerName = '.' #Your database databaseName = 'AdventureWorks2019' # Use Windows authentication trusted_connection = 'yes' # Connection string information connenction_string = ( f"DRIVER={{SQL Server}};" f"SERVER={sqlServerName};" f"DATABASE={databaseName};" f"Trusted_Connection={trusted_connection}" ) try: # Create a connection connection = pyodbc.connect(connenction_string ) cursor = connection.cursor() # Run the query to the Person.Person table query = 'SELECT * FROM Person.Person' cursor.execute(query) # print the results of the row rows = cursor.fetchall() for row in rows: print(row) except pyodbc.Error as ex: print("An error occurred in SQL Server:", ex) # Close the connection finally:

First, we use the import pyodbc library. If you do not have this library installed in the command line, you need to install the pyodbc for Python:

pip install pyodbc

The next lines will connect to the local SQL Server, the Adventureworks2019 database using Windows Authentication:

#Connection information # Your SQL Server instance sqlServerName = '.' #Your database databaseName = 'AdventureWorks2019' # Use Windows authentication trusted_connection = 'yes' # Connection string information connenction_string = ( f"DRIVER={{SQL Server}};" f"SERVER={sqlServerName};" f"DATABASE={databaseName};"

Next, we use the connection and run the query. The query will get the data from the Person.Person table of the Adventureworks2019 database.

# Create a connection connection = pyodbc.connect(connenction_string ) cursor = connection.cursor() # Run the query to the Person.Person table query = 'SELECT * FROM Person.Person' cursor.execute(query)

Finally, we print the results and close the connection.

except pyodbc.Error as ex: print("An error occurred in SQL Server:", ex) # Close the connection finally: if 'connection' in locals(): connection.close()

Get data from SQL Server using a stored procedure with Python

Now, we will create the code to connect to SQL Server invoking a SQL Server Stored Procedure in Python.

First, we will create the stored procedure code to get the information from the person.person table.

CREATE PROCEDURE [dbo].[GetPersons] AS SELECT * FROM Person.Person;

Secondly, we will invoke the stored procedure created using Python:

import pyodbc # Connection information sqlServerName = '.' # Your SQL Server instance databaseName = 'AdventureWorks2019' trusted_connection = 'yes' # Use Windows authentication # Connection string information connection_string = ( f"DRIVER={{SQL Server}};" f"SERVER={sqlServerName};" f"DATABASE={databaseName};" f"Trusted_Connection={trusted_connection}" ) try: # Create a connection connection = pyodbc.connect(connection_string) cursor = connection.cursor() # Execute the stored procedure stored_procedure = 'GetPersons' # Call the stored procedure cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + "}") # Fetch and print the results rows = cursor.fetchall() for row in rows: print(row) except pyodbc.Error as ex: print("An error occurred in SQL Server:", ex) finally: # Close the connection if 'connection' in locals(): connection.close() Most of the lines are similar that the first example running a query.

Most of the lines are similar to the first example running a query.

Here are the lines of code that are different:

stored_procedure = 'GetPersons' # Call the stored procedure cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + "}")

We are invoking the stored procedure GetPersons.

Insert data to SQL Server using a stored procedure in Python

In the next example, we will create a stored procedure that inserts data into a SQL Server database.

First, we will create a stored procedure with parameters to insert data into the sales.currency table:

CREATE PROCEDURE [dbo].[InsertCurrency] @CurrencyCode nchar(3), @Name dbo.Name AS INSERT INTO [Sales].[Currency] ([CurrencyCode], [Name], [ModifiedDate]) VALUES (@CurrencyCode, @Name, GETDATE());

Secondly, we will create the Python code to invoke the stored procedure:

import pyodbc # Connection information sqlServerName = '.' # Your SQL Server instance databaseName = 'AdventureWorks2019' trusted_connection = 'yes' # Use Windows authentication # Connection string information connection_string = ( f"DRIVER={{SQL Server}};" f"SERVER={sqlServerName};" f"DATABASE={databaseName};" f"Trusted_Connection={trusted_connection}" ) try: # Create a connection connection = pyodbc.connect(connection_string) cursor = connection.cursor() # Parameters used by the stored procedure currency_code = 'MEU' name = 'Sql Server Central Euros' # Call the stored procedure stored_procedure = 'InsertCurrency' cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + " (?, ?)}", (currency_code, name)) # Commit the transaction connection.commit() print("Stored procedure executed successfully!") except pyodbc.Error as ex: print("An error occurred in SQL Server:", ex) connection.rollback() finally: # Close the connection if 'connection' in locals(): connection.close()

If everything is OK, the Python code will insert data into the sales.currency table.

The following lines are the most important ones:

# Parameters used by the stored procedure currency_code = 'MEU' name = 'Sql Server Central Euros' # Call the stored procedure stored_procedure = 'InsertCurrency' cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + " (?, ?)}", (currency_code, name))

Basically, we will insert the currency code and a name for the currency. Then we invoke the stored procedure and send values to 2 parameters.

If everything is OK, we will see the new data inserted:

Insert data from a CSV file into SQL Server

Finally, we have this CSV file named currencies.csv with this data:

WIZ, Wizarding Galleon STK, Starkmark FOR, Jedi Credit AVC, Avenger Coin NRN, Narnian Silver Star PTW, Galleon of Wizardry MTR, Neo Coin WAK, Wakandan Vibranium Token

We want to insert the data from the csv file into the sales.currency table. The following Python code will do that:

import pyodbc import csv # Connection information sqlServerName = '.' # Your SQL Server name databaseName = 'AdventureWorks2019' trusted_connection = 'yes' # Use Windows authentication # Connection string information connection_string = ( f"DRIVER={{SQL Server}};" f"SERVER={sqlServerName};" f"DATABASE={databaseName};" f"Trusted_Connection={trusted_connection}" ) try: # Create a connection connection = pyodbc.connect(connection_string) cursor = connection.cursor() # Read currencies from CSV file and insert into the database with open('c:\data\currencies.csv', 'r') as csv_file: csv_reader = csv.reader(csv_file) next(csv_reader) # Skip the header row if it exists for row in csv_reader: currency_code = row[0] name = row[1] stored_procedure = 'InsertCurrency' cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + " (?, ?)}", (currency_code, name)) connection.commit() print(f"Inserted: {currency_code}, {name}") print("All currencies inserted successfully!") except pyodbc.Error as ex: print("An error occurred in SQL Server:", ex) connection.rollback() finally: # Close the connection if 'connection' in locals(): connection.close()

First, we read the data from the csv file.

# Read currencies from CSV file and insert into the database with open('c:\data\currencies.csv', 'r') as csv_file: csv_reader = csv.reader(csv_file) next(csv_reader)

Secondly, we read the values in rows.

for row in csv_reader: currency_code = row[0] name = row[1]

Finally, we execute the stored procedure and insert the values.

stored_procedure = 'InsertCurrency' cursor.execute("{CALL " + stored_procedure + " (?, ?)}", (currency_code, name))

Conclusion

In this article, we learned how to connect to SQL Server using the pyodbc. We learned how to run a query, how to run stored procedures with parameters, and finally, we imported data from a csv file into SQL Server using Python.

Images

Some images were generated in Bing Image Creator.