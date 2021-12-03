SQL Server Data Masking: a comparison with Gallium Data

SQL Server Dynamic Data Masking

Let's assume you want to partially hide the value of the first_name column. With SQL Server, you can define a dynamic mask with the following:

alter table demo.customers alter column first_name add masked with (function = 'partial(1,"XXXXXXX",0)')

Any user (other than the owner of the table and DBAs) will then see the data as masked, e.g.:

execute as user='test_user' select * from demo.customers revert id first_name country 1 AXXXXXXX AR 2 BXXXXXXX BE 3 CXXXXXXX CA 4 DXXXXXXX DK 5 EXXXXXXX ES

You may wish to exempt some users from this type of masking with the following:

grant unmask to test_user

But that's a database-wide permission: that user will now have unmasked access to all masked data in the database.

Overall, this is a nice feature, and it's fairly easy to use, but it does have some limitations. What if we need a mask that depends on the value, or on the user, or on the time of day? You can only use one of 4 built-in functions to do masking, and you cannot use your own functions.

How Secure Is This?

Data masking works well if your users are limited to a fixed set of SQL queries, which is often the case. But if database users can create their own SQL queries, they can easily bypass data masking with queries such as the following:

execute as user='test_user' select * from demo.customers where first_name like 'Br%' revert id first_name country 2 BXXXXXXX BE

This allows the user to determine that the second letter of customer 2's name is 'r'. Obviously, it's pretty easy to extend that and make an end-run around the masking. That's OK: data masking is not meant to be a security measure at the database level, it's just meant to help you make your applications more secure.

Gallium Data Masking