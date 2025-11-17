In this example, we are going to learn how to use DBScan. DBScan is a clustering algorithm used to find patterns. We are going to use it to analyze SQL Server data and find patterns about customers. In this tutorial, we will create Python code and connect to SQL Server, and analyze data.

DBScan (Density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise) is a cluster algorithm based on density. It creates groups based on points that are closely packed. For this algorithm, you require the following information:

First, we will analyze the vTargetmail view of the AdventureworksDW2022 database. This table contains information about customers and potential customers, like Title, MaritalStatus, BirthDate, Gender, etc. The column bike buyer shows 0 if it is a bike buyer and 1 if it is not a bike buyer.

Here you have a sample of the data:

With the DBScan algorithm, we will group the customer information in DBScan clusters using Python.

The Python code

Here is the code. We will show the entire code first, and then we will explain each section.

First, in Visual Studio Code or any Python core editor, write the following code:

import pyodbc import pandas as pd from sklearn.preprocessing import StandardScaler from sklearn.cluster import DBSCAN import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Connection to SQL Server (Windows Authentication) conn = pyodbc.connect( 'DRIVER={ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server};' 'SERVER=localhost;' 'DATABASE=AdventureWorksDW2019;' 'Trusted_Connection=yes;' ) # Query relevant data query = """ SELECT [Age], [YearlyIncome], [TotalChildren], [BikeBuyer] FROM [dbo].[vTargetMail] WHERE [BikeBuyer] IS NOT NULL; """ df = pd.read_sql(query, conn) conn.close() # Inspect the data print("First registers:") print(df.head()) # Select the predictive characteristics features = ['Age', 'YearlyIncome', 'TotalChildren'] X = df[features] # Standarize the data (important for DBSCAN) scaler = StandardScaler() X_scaled = scaler.fit_transform(X) # Apply DBSCAN eps_value = 0.6 min_samples_value = 5 dbscan = DBSCAN(eps=eps_value, min_samples=min_samples_value) df['Cluster'] = dbscan.fit_predict(X_scaled) # Clusters summary and BikeBuyer proporcion cluster_summary = df.groupby('Cluster')['BikeBuyer'].value_counts(normalize=True).unstack().fillna(0) cluster_summary = cluster_summary.rename(columns={0: 'NoBuyer', 1: 'Buyer'}) print("

Proportion of BikeBuyer per Cluster:") print(cluster_summary) # Visualize clusters plt.figure(figsize=(10, 6)) plt.scatter(df['Age'], df['YearlyIncome'], c=df['Cluster'], cmap='viridis', alpha=0.7) plt.xlabel('Age') plt.ylabel('YearlyIncome') plt.title('Clusters of users - DBSCAN') plt.colorbar(label='Cluster ID') plt.show() # Extra: quick summary per cluster for cluster_id, group in df.groupby('Cluster'): buyer_pct = group['BikeBuyer'].mean() * 100 print(f"Cluster {cluster_id}: {len(group)} users, {buyer_pct:.2f}0ought a bike")

In the next section, we will explain the code.

Libraries used

First, to connect to Python, you need the pyodbc library. Secondly, see the requirements if you did not install it. This library is used to connect to SQL Server. Also, we have the Pandas library, which is used to read the SQL Data in a DataFrame. It will read the data.

In addition, we have the scikit-learn – StandardScaler library, which is used to standardize the data. In the code, the year's income could dominate distance calculations. scikit-learn – DBSCAN uses the DBSCAN algorithm. This library is the most important one. Finally, we have matplotlib.pyplot library is used to create the charts.

import pyodbc import pandas as pd from sklearn.preprocessing import StandardScaler from sklearn.cluster import DBSCAN import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

Connection to the SQL Server database

The second part of the code will connect to the SQL server. First, we will connect using Windows Authentication ('Trusted_Connection=yes). Secondly, we will specify the driver. The DRIVER is used to specify the ODBC Driver used to connect to SQL Server. Server is used to specify the SQL Server name. Also, we have the Database. Write the database name.

Finally, we have a query to get the data from the vTargetMail view.

# Connection to SQL Server (Windows Authentication) conn = pyodbc.connect( 'DRIVER={ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server};' 'SERVER=localhost;' 'DATABASE=AdventureWorksDW2019;' 'Trusted_Connection=yes;' ) # Query relevant data query = """ SELECT [Age], [YearlyIncome], [TotalChildren], [BikeBuyer] FROM [dbo].[vTargetMail] WHERE [BikeBuyer] IS NOT NULL; """

Read and standardize the data for the DBScan

In this section, we read the code from the query and close the connection.

df = pd.read_sql(query, conn) conn.close()

Secondly, we check a sample of the data.

# Inspect the data print("First registers:") print(df.head())

Thirdly, we select the input variables used in the model. X contains the dataframe with these values.

# Select the predictive characteristics features = ['Age', 'YearlyIncome', 'TotalChildren'] X = df[features]

Also, we standardize the features. Standardization is used to put features on comparable scales. If one feature is bigger than others, the code puts them on comparable scales.

# Standardize the data (important for DBSCAN) scaler = StandardScaler() X_scaled = scaler.fit_transform(X)

Apply the DBSCAN

Now, we are going to use the DBScan algorithm. First, we need to use an eps_value. Secondly, we need the min_samples_value (MInPoints). As we explained before in the What is DBScan section, the Epsilon (eps_value) value is the neighborhood radius. It controls how far the algorithm looks to find the neighboring points.

The MinPoints or min_samples control the number of neighbors required for a cluster. Finally, it creates a cluster id for each cluster detected.

# Apply DBSCAN eps_value = 0.4 # based on your k-distance min_samples_value = 5 dbscan = DBSCAN(eps=eps_value, min_samples=min_samples_value) df['Cluster'] = dbscan.fit_predict(X_scaled)

Cluster Summary for DBScan

In this section, you are determining which individuals are bike buyers and which are not. First, you group the data to remove the noise.

# Clusters summary and BikeBuyer proportions cluster_summary = df.groupby('Cluster')['BikeBuyer'].value_counts(normalize=True).unstack().fillna(0)

Secondly, we are replacing the values 0 and 1 with the values of NoBuyer and Buyer.

cluster_summary = cluster_summary.rename(columns={0: 'NoBuyer', 1: 'Buyer'})

Then we are displaying the proportion per cluster.

print("

Proportion of BikeBuyer per Cluster:") print(cluster_summary)

Visualize the DBScan clusters

Finally, we will create a scatter chart with the DBScan cluster information. First, we will plot and send the Age and Yearly Income from the data file, and create a file with the viridis colors. Alpha = 0.7 means that the chart will be 70 percent opaque and 30 percent transparent. Secondly, we will plot Age on the x-axis and Yearly Income on the y-axis. Xlabel and ylabel will name the axis.

# Visualize clusters plt.figure(figsize=(10, 6)) plt.scatter(df['Age'], df['YearlyIncome'], c=df['Cluster'], cmap='viridis', alpha=0.7) plt.xlabel('Age') plt.ylabel('YearlyIncome') plt.title('Clusters of users - DBSCAN') plt.colorbar(label='Cluster ID') plt.show()

Extra summary per DBScan cluster

Also, this summary shows the cluster and the percentage of buyers per cluster. It will provide the percentage of buyers and not buyers.

# Extra: quick summary per cluster for cluster_id, group in df.groupby('Cluster'): buyer_pct = group['BikeBuyer'].mean() * 100 print(f"Cluster {cluster_id}: {len(group)} users, {buyer_pct:.2f}0ought a bike")

Running the DBScan code

Run the code and you will see the results. First, you will see a sample of the data.

Secondly, you will have the clusters and the proportion of buyers and non-buyers per cluster.