SQL Database Project in Azure Data Studio

Secondly, specify the project's name, select a location for the project, and press the Create button.

Go to Projects. You will see the new project created.

How to create a blank project

First, in Azure Data Studio, go to projects.

Secondly, press the + icon.

Secondly, you can create an SQL Server Database or an Azure SQL Database. If you will work in Azure, select the first option, otherwise, the SQL Server Database is OK.

Thirdly, write a name for the project. Also, select a location for the project.

Finally, press the Create button.

If everything is OK, you will visualize a new project under database projects.

Create tables in a SQL Database Project

Once we have a project, follow these steps to add a table.

First, right-click the project and select the Add Table option.

Secondly, write a name for the table.

Thirdly, check the code to create a table. The following code creates a table named sales and a column named Id the data type is an integer (INT) and a primary key not null.

Also, we will modify the code and add the column product and the price column. The data types are varchar(30) and integer respectively.

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Sales] ( [Id] INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, product varchar(30), price int )

The following link provides more information about creating tables:

Create views in a SQL Database Project

The view is a virtual table that stores the query of the data you want from one or multiple tables. To create views in a Database Project follow these steps:

First, right-click the project and select Add View.

Secondly, write a name for the view.

The following code will be created automatically:

The code creates a view named vsales and the select contains the query used inside the view. Also, we can modify the view:

CREATE VIEW dbo.vsales AS SELECT product,price FROM dbo.sales WHERE PRODUCT ='cell phone'

This view named vsales will show the product and price of the table sales where the product is cell phone.

For more information about views, refer to our link: CREATE VIEW (Transact-SQL)

There are several options if we right-click the Database project. We will explain them.