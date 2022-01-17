This article will introduce you to the SQL Server Dacpac in Azure Data Studio. We will also learn about the Bacpac. In the Azure Data Studio, we have an extension named SQL Server Dacpac which allows us to deploy, extract Dacpacs, create a database from a Bacpac and export a schema and data to a Bacpac.
In this article you will the following:
First of all, we will learn how to install the SQL Server Dacpac in Azure Data Studio
Secondly, we will learn what is a Dacpac.
Thirdly, we will learn how to extract a database to a Dacpac.
Also, we will learn how to deploy a Dacpac.
In addition, we will learn what is a bacpac.
Furthermore, we will learn how to export the database schema and data to a bacpac file.
Finally, we will learn how to create a database using a bacpac.
Install the SQL Server Dacpac in Azure Data Studio
The SQL Server Dacpac is included in the Admin Pack for SQL Server. In order to install it, you only need to press the Install button.
