How To Find A Perfect Match

Introduction

This article presents a script that finds a perfect match in any bipartite graph or shows why one cannot exist.

Overview

Recall that a bipartite graph is any undirected graph [1] where its nodes (or vertices) can be partitioned into two sets, and where edges only exist between those two sets. For this article, those sets are equal in size.

For example, consider the following bipartite graph:

The goal is to find a perfect match, which is a collection of edges sharing no nodes and for which every node is part of some edge in that collection.

This script interprets a popular algorithm for finding perfect matchings [2] by first randomly selecting as many disjoint edges as possible until no more can be found:

Here, four disjoint edges (in boldface) have been selected: (1,1), (2,2), (3,3), (4,4). Denoting this collection by M, the script will modify M repeatedly until it covers all nodes or show why it can’t be done. Note that if this algorithm fails to match at least half of all nodes, then no perfect matching exists. This follows from a simple counting argument on how many nodes would be available for building a perfect match.

Denote by U and V the collection of left and right nodes that are not in M. These are the nodes that are missing from the current match. Clearly |U| = |V| since the graph contains an equal number of left and right nodes.

More importantly, no edge connects nodes in U and V, otherwise the so-called greedy algorithm would have selected it.

So, any edge from U must terminate in M. For example, in the above graph, the edges (5,4) and (6,2) from U terminate in M. Similarly, the edges (2,6) and (3,5) from V terminate in M. Note that, by definition, the first coordinate of any edge is always the left node.

Where do we go from here?

Consider the following two bipartite graphs Graph1 and Graph2, each with a partial match:

In the first graph there is a path of length 2 from U to M to M, namely [3,2,2], whose terminal node is connected by an edge to a node in V. Adding that edge to the path enables a bigger matching by alternately adding/deleting its edges to/from M. In the second graph no such path exists, but if we expand the original path [3,2,2] to [3,2,2,1,1] then a bigger matching may be obtained in the same way. This celebrated technique will be used by the script to find a bigger matching.

So, by this bit of inspiration, the next step is to document all paths of length 2 from U to M to M by first building the sets S and T containing their nodes in M. Each node involved in these paths saves its own path from U as an attribute:

Clearly S and T have the same number of nodes. This construction, based on the current partial match, will be called the initialization of S.

After initialization of S, the script looks for an edge from S to V.

If a bigger matching cannot be found using the technique mentioned above, because no edge exists between S and V, then S and T will be expanded to admit longer paths. Hopefully, some new node in S will have an edge to V.

But if it finds an edge, say (2,6), then it has a path (in this case [6,2,2,6]) from U to V where its edges are alternately outside and inside M (starting at U and ending at V). The above technique will transform M into another matching with one more edge. This construction will be called the augmentation of M. Such paths are called “augmenting” because they can be used to augment M by alternately adding and deleting its edges to/from M to yield a different M with an extra edge:

Now both U and V have one less node, and the new M has one more edge. But some paths stored by S and T will now be out of date since U has just lost a member. In particular, the path [6,2,2] for the left node 2 no longer starts from a member of U so augmentation won’t work using it. For that reason, S is always re-initialized by the script after a successful augmentation:

But now augmentation is not possible because no edge exists between S and V. At this point the script will attempt to expand S by finding all paths of length 2 from S to M to M outside of T in the hope that the terminal node of one of them will have an edge to V:

This technique will be called the expansion of S. Fortunately, after expansion, augmentation works here with the new path [5,4,4,3,3,5] from U to V to produce a new M, which is a perfect match:

But suppose expanding S was not possible because the edge (4,3) didn’t exist. Then the neighbors of S would be exactly T (instead of a proper superset of T) because no edge exists between S and V since augmentation just failed! But then U and S will collectively contain more nodes than its neighbors since all edges from U must terminate in T, by construction. This would explain why no matching is possible.

Since the process of augmentation of M + initialization of S + expansion of S always expands M or S, it must eventually halt with either a perfect matching, or U and S will contain more nodes than its neighbors (preventing a perfect match).

Putting it all together, the script’s approach to find a perfect match is the following:

Apply greedy algorithm to get partial matching If partial match fails to match at least half of all nodes, return with error set If match is perfect, return with result set Call initialization of S WHILE 1 = 1 BEGIN Call augmentation of M repeatedly until augmentation fails For each loop: IF augmentation succeeds, BEGIN IF match is now perfect, return with result set Call initialization of S END Call expansion of S since augmentation of M just failed IF unable to expand S, no perfect match is possible so return with error set END

Script

This script calls four stored procedures (spGreedy, spInitializeS, spExpandM, spExpandS) in the following way:

-- Declarations DECLARE @Result int DECLARE @Result1 int DECLARE @Result2 int DECLARE @Result3 int -- No counting SET NOCOUNT ON --Apply greedy algorithm to get partial matching EXEC @Result = spGreedy IF @Result <> 1 RETURN -- Initialize U, V, S, T, Path EXEC @Result = spInitializeS -- Attempt to find perfect matching -- For each loop, at least one of M or S will expand or no perfect match exists WHILE 1 = 1 BEGIN -- Repeatedly expand M with a new edge until it fails -- Whenever successful: U, V, S, T, Path must be re-initialized SET @Result1 = 1 SET @Result2 = 1 WHILE @Result1 = 1 BEGIN EXEC @Result1 = spExpandM IF @Result1 = 1 BEGIN EXEC @Result2 = spInitializeS IF @Result2 = 0 RETURN -- spExpandM may have just built a perfect match END END -- Expand S -- Expanding M has just failed so if expanding S fails, no perfect matching exists -- If expanding S succeeds, try expanding M again EXEC @Result3 = spExpandS IF @Result3 <> 1 RETURN END

Example

Suppose six pilots at a regional airline have each expressed their preferences for a co-pilot:

Can a perfect match be found, so that each pilot flies with a preferred co-pilot? The script shows why that’s not possible:

NumDistinctLeftNodes NumDistinctRightNodes PerfectMatchNotPossible 4 3 Not enough right nodes to match left nodes, so perfect match impossible

LeftNode RightNode 2 2 2 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 6 2

The four left nodes 2,4,5,6 collectively have three neighbors, so no match is possible. But if Jacqui relaxes her preferences and adds Jane to her preference list, then a perfect match exists:

How The Script Works

Three tables are used to define a bipartite graph, where columns exist for LeftNode, RightNode, U, S, V, T, Path, M:

LeftNodes:

LeftNode U S Path 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 4 0 0 5 0 0 6 0 0

RightNodes:

RightNode V T Path 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 4 0 0 5 0 0 6 0 0

Graph:

LeftNode RightNode M 1 1 0 1 6 0 2 2 0 2 3 0 3 3 0 3 4 0 3 5 0 4 3 0 4 4 0 5 4 0 6 2 0 6 6 0

The script attempts to set M to 1 for selected rows in Graph so that each left and right node appears exactly once in that selection (perfect match). For the above example, the table’s perfect match looks like this:

LeftNode RightNode M 1 1 1 1 6 0 2 2 1 2 3 0 3 3 0 3 4 0 3 5 1 4 3 1 4 4 0 5 4 1 6 2 0 6 6 1

The stored procedures are simple. For example, spExpandM shows how the tables are modified when seeking to expand M:

ALTER PROCEDURE [dbo].[spExpandM] AS BEGIN /* Script: Try to find an edge from S to V If found, add an extra edge to M Returns: -1 M was not expanded 0 M was already perfect 1 M was expanded */ -- No counting SET NOCOUNT ON -- Declarations DECLARE @LeftNode int DECLARE @RightNode int DECLARE @Path varchar(max) DECLARE @Count int DECLARE @S int DECLARE @I int DECLARE @SQL nvarchar(max) DECLARE @TABLE TABLE(I int IDENTITY, Node varchar(128)) /* Execution */ -- If partial matching is already perfect, display matching and return IF (SELECT count(*) FROM dbo.Graph WHERE M = 1) = (SELECT count(*) FROM dbo.LeftNodes) BEGIN SELECT * FROM dbo.Graph WHERE M = 1 ORDER BY LeftNode, RightNode RETURN 0 END -- Try to find an edge from S to V SELECT TOP 1 @LeftNode = LeftNode, @RightNode = RightNode FROM dbo.Graph WHERE LeftNode IN (SELECT LeftNode FROM dbo.LeftNodes WHERE S = 1) AND RightNode IN ( SELECT RightNode FROM dbo.RightNodes WHERE RightNode IN (SELECT RightNode FROM dbo.RightNodes WHERE V = 1) ) -- Return if not possible IF @LeftNode IS NULL RETURN -1 -- No edge found from S to V -- Set Path in right node by appending it to Path in left node -- This Path will show how to get to the right node in V from U -- It will be used to alternately add/delete edges to/from M UPDATE dbo.RightNodes SET Path = (SELECT TOP 1 Path FROM dbo.LeftNodes WHERE LeftNode = @LeftNode) + ',' + CAST(@RightNode AS VARCHAR(16)) WHERE RightNode = @RightNode -- Now select this Path to alternately add/delete edges to/from M -- so a new edge will be added to M. SET @Path = (SELECT TOP 1 Path FROM dbo.RightNodes WHERE RightNode = @RightNode) -- Use the function split_string to return a table containing the nodes in the path, -- along with an IDENTITY column I to provide their order in the path. INSERT INTO @TABLE SELECT Node from split_string(@Path,',') -- First count the number of nodes for the subsequent loop SET @Count = (SELECT count(*) FROM @TABLE) -- Loop through table of nodes, alternately adding/deleting them in M SET @I = 1 -- position of row in table SET @S = 1 -- S = 1 means add, S = 0 means delete WHILE @I < @Count BEGIN SELECT @LeftNode = Node FROM @TABLE WHERE I = @I SELECT @RightNode = Node FROM @TABLE WHERE I = @I + 1 -- Note that left and right nodes appear alternately in @TABLE IF @S = 1 SET @SQL = 'UPDATE dbo.Graph SET M = ' + CAST(@S AS varchar(2)) + ' WHERE LeftNode = ' + CAST(@LeftNode AS varchar(16)) + ' AND RightNode = ' + CAST(@RightNode AS varchar(16)) ELSE SET @SQL = 'UPDATE dbo.Graph SET M = ' + CAST(@S AS varchar(2)) + ' WHERE RightNode = ' + CAST(@LeftNode AS varchar(16)) + ' AND LeftNode = ' + CAST(@RightNode AS varchar(16)) EXEC sp_executesql @SQL -- Update U, V, S, T for first and last nodes -- Strictly speaking, it's not required because spInitializeS will be called next IF @I = 1 UPDATE dbo.LeftNodes SET U = 0, S = 1 WHERE LeftNode = @LeftNode IF @I = @Count - 1 UPDATE dbo.RightNodes SET V = 0, T = 1 WHERE RightNode = @RightNode SET @I = @I + 1 -- Go to next node SET @S = 1 - @S -- Change add to delete or vice versa END /* Normal return */ RETURN 1 END

Installation

The resource section contains a script to install the stored procs, along with the following test script to randomly generate bipartite graphs before seeking a perfect match:

-- Declarations DECLARE @Result int DECLARE @Result1 int DECLARE @Result2 int DECLARE @Result3 int -- No counting SET NOCOUNT ON -- Build random bipartite graph with selected number of left nodes -- and probability for edge creation. -- Disable this section if you've built your own bipartite graph EXEC @Result = spBuildBipartite 10, 0.25 IF @Result <> 1 RETURN -- Check that graph is bipartite -- This is only required if a manually created graph is used -- Enable this section if you've built your own bipartite graph -- EXEC @Result = spCheckBipartite -- IF @Result <> 1 RETURN --Apply greedy algorithm to get partial matching EXEC @Result = spGreedy IF @Result <> 1 RETURN -- Initialize U, V, S, T, Path EXEC @Result = spInitializeS -- Attempt to find perfect matching -- For each loop, at least one of M or S will expand or no perfect match exists WHILE 1 = 1 BEGIN -- Repeatedly expand M with a new edge until it fails -- Whenever successful: U, V, S, T, Path must be re-initialized SET @Result1 = 1 SET @Result2 = 1 WHILE @Result1 = 1 BEGIN EXEC @Result1 = spExpandM IF @Result1 = 1 BEGIN EXEC @Result2 = spInitializeS IF @Result2 = 0 RETURN -- spExpandM may have just built a perfect match END END -- Expand S -- Expanding M has just failed so if expanding S fails, no perfect matching exists -- If expanding S succeeds, try expanding M again EXEC @Result3 = spExpandS IF @Result3 <> 1 RETURN END

The stored proc spBuildBipartite accepts two parameters (number of left nodes, probability of edge creation):

EXEC @Result = spBuildBipartite 10, 0.25

For larger values of the first parameter, you’ll want smaller values of the second if you wish to find graphs with no perfect match. Note that processing a large graph with, say, 1000 left nodes may run for 15-30 minutes on a fast machine if the probability of edge creation is at least 25%. For small probabilities, expect a long run. Use the query SELECT count(*) FROM dbo.Graph WHERE M = 1 to monitor the script’s progress. Note that the expansion of M slows down as the script proceeds.

If you disable this command the script will use the current graph tables, so you can run it on your own data. For that reason, the proc spCheckBipartite is available to check that your data represents a bipartite graph with an equal number of left and right nodes.

Remarks

This script provides a reason whenever a bipartite graph fails to have a perfect match: it finds a collection of left nodes with fewer neighbors than the collection itself (so no matching could exist for that collection). This confirms Hall’s theorem [3]: A bipartite graph has a perfect match if and only if every collection of left nodes has at least as many neighbors as the collection itself.

Can a machine be trained to spot the reason for any graph with no perfect match? With infinitely-many randomly generated examples, there’s no shortage of training data.

References

[1] Graph Theory https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Graph_theory [2] Discrete Mathematics Lovasz, Laszlo https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9780387955841 [3] Hall's marriage theorem https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hall%27s_marriage_theorem