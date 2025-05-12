Survival Rate by Age

Survival Rate by Fare

Here are some insights from the analysis:

These trends provide an interesting look into how different factors influenced survival on the Titanic. Let me know if you’d like further exploration or more detailed analysis! ​

Daniel: This is wonderful. ChatGPT provides several charts and also provides nice Insights. I will ask for specific data.

I will ask ChatGPT to create a bar chart of survivors by age.

Daniel: I want a bar chart of the survivors by age.

Number of Survivors by Age

Here's the bar chart showing the number of survivors by age. It visualizes how survival was distributed across different ages. Younger passengers (especially children) appear to have a higher number of survivors, as expected. Let me know if you need further analysis or adjustments! ​

Daniel: This is OK, but it is not easy to read the data. I will ask ChatGPT to group the ages by decades.

Daniel: Thanks. Can you group the ages by decades?

ChatGPT:

Here is the updated bar chart showing the number of survivors grouped by age decades. It gives a clearer view of survival distribution across age ranges, showing how different age groups fared in terms of survival. Let me know if you'd like any further modifications or analyses!

Daniel: Doing charts is a straightforward process now, fixing and rebuilding the chart is also easy now. Also, it has an option named View Analysis. Click on it.

You can now see the Python code used to clean data or, in this case, create a chart. Python is useful to use Data Analyst.

Daniel: I will ask you to show me the number of Deaths by Age Group.

ChatGPT, can you show me the number of deaths by age group (decades):

ChatGPT:

Here is the bar chart showing the number of deaths by age group (decades) from the Titanic dataset. As you can see, the highest number of deaths occurred in the 20-29 age group, followed by the 30-39 age group.

If you'd like any further analysis or adjustments, feel free to ask! ​

Daniel: Most of the people who died were between 20 and 40 years old. Most of the people that survived were the same age as well.

Cluster the information to find patterns in the data with Data Analyst

The cluster algorithms are used in machine learning to group data in clusters. We can use cluster to find patterns. For more information about clusters, review our article about clusters here.

Daniel: Can you use cluster algorithms to show me the groups with less and more chances to survive on the Titanic?

ChatGPT said:

To perform a clustering analysis and show the groups with the highest and lowest chances to survive on the Titanic, we can use clustering algorithms such as K-Means or K-Medoids. These algorithms will group passengers based on their features (e.g., age, sex, class, etc.) and survival rate. After clustering, we can analyze which groups tend to have higher survival rates and which groups have lower survival rates.

I'll follow these steps:

Preprocessing: Convert categorical variables (like gender and embarked) into numeric values and scale the numerical features. Clustering: Use a clustering algorithm to segment the passengers. Analysis: Identify which clusters correspond to higher and lower survival rates.

K-Means

ChatGPT:

Let's start with clustering using the K-Means algorithm and analyze the results.

It seems that there are still missing values (NaNs) in the dataset, which is causing the K-Means algorithm to fail. I will handle these missing values by either filling them or dropping the rows with missing values before running the clustering algorithm again.

Let me proceed by filling the missing values for the clustering process and then perform the clustering. ​​

It appears there are still some missing values causing the error. To ensure the K-Means algorithm works, I will check for any missing values in the dataset and remove or impute them properly.

Let me clean the dataset and re-run the clustering process. ​​

The clustering analysis results show the following survival rates for the three clusters:

First, we have Cluster 0 : 25.39% survival rate

: 25.39% survival rate Secondly , Cluster 1 : 58.90% survival rate

: 58.90% survival rate Cluster 2: 50.35% survival rate

It appears that Cluster 1 has the highest survival rate, while Cluster 0 has the lowest survival rate. This suggests that passengers in Cluster 1 had better chances of survival compared to those in Cluster 0.

If you'd like to explore the characteristics of these clusters in more detail or analyze other aspects of the data, feel free to ask! ​

Find patterns with Data Analyst

Daniel: Can you write the characteristics in common of each cluster?

ChatGPT said:

Cluster Characteristics

SibSp Parch Fare Embarked 0.39 0.28 77.85 1.17 0.2 0.06 12.1 1.64 1.96 1.78 38.61 1.74

Here’s a summary of the common characteristics for each cluster:

🟢 Cluster 0 – Highest Survival Rate (62.04%)

Class : Mostly 1st class

: Mostly Sex : More females (Sex ≈ 0.56; 0=female, 1=male)

: More (Sex ≈ 0.56; 0=female, 1=male) Age : Average age around 39

: Average age around Fare : High fares (≈ 78), suggesting wealthier passengers

: (≈ 78), suggesting wealthier passengers Family: Generally traveling with few relatives

📝 Likely profile: Wealthy adult women in 1st class

🔴 Cluster 1 – Lowest Survival Rate (25.98%)

Class : Mostly 3rd class

: Mostly Sex : Predominantly males (Sex ≈ 0.76)

: Predominantly (Sex ≈ 0.76) Age : Average age around 29

: Average age around Fare : Low fares (≈ 12)

: (≈ 12) Family: Mostly alone or with very few family members

📝 Likely profile: Young men in 3rd class traveling alone

🟡 Cluster 2 – Moderate Survival Rate (49.29%)

Class : Mixed, leaning toward 2nd/3rd class

: Mixed, leaning toward Sex : More females (Sex ≈ 0.36)

: More (Sex ≈ 0.36) Age : Younger passengers (average age ≈ 17.5)

: (average age ≈ 17.5) Family : Large family groups (SibSp ≈ 2, Parch ≈ 1.8)

: (SibSp ≈ 2, Parch ≈ 1.8) Fare: Moderate (≈ 38)

📝 Likely profile: Younger passengers (possibly children/teens) traveling with family

Daniel: This is amazing. With a few prompts, I can find the group with a lower survival rate. Basically, the 3rd class passengers of the Titanic and males with an average age equal to 29 had the lowest survival rate.

On the other hand, cluster 0 contains the people with higher survival rates. Females of the first class older than 39 with high fares had the best survival rates.

Neural network algorithm

This time, I will ask the Data Analyzer to use neural networks. The neural network is an algorithm inspired in the human brain. It can also be used to find patterns like we did with the cluster algorithm. For more information about neural networks, visit or link related.

Daniel: Can you do a similar analysis using Neural Network?

ChatGPT said:

Absolutely! We can use a neural network for a classification task — predicting survival — and then analyze the network’s predictions to see how it distinguishes different types of passengers.

Here’s the plan:

🔍 Neural Network Analysis Steps:

Prepare the data: Use the same cleaned, encoded, and scaled dataset. Train a Neural Network to classify passengers as survived (1) or not (0). Evaluate performance: Accuracy, precision, recall, etc. Analyze predictions: Segment passengers by prediction probabilities and describe characteristics of groups with: High predicted survival

Low predicted survival

Ready? Let's start by training a simple neural network.

It looks like TensorFlow isn't available in this environment, so I can't run a neural network here directly. But no worries — we can still simulate a similar effect using a more interpretable machine learning model like logistic regression or random forest, which also gives probabilities and feature importance.

Would you like to:

✅ Proceed with Logistic Regression (still gives probabilities and interpretable),

(still gives probabilities and interpretable), 🌲 Try Random Forest (strong performance, good for understanding group predictions), or

(strong performance, good for understanding group predictions), or ⚙️ Export the preprocessed data so you can train a neural network on your own machine?

Let me know your preference

Daniel: This is important. There are some algorithms not available in ChatGPT like TensoFlow. ChatGPT and Data Analyzer still have some limitations. These limitations may change in the future.

Logical Regression

Daniel: OK, let's try Logistic Regression.

ChatGPT said:

Ah, right — the train-test split variables (X_train, y_train, etc.) were created in the earlier neural network step, but that code didn't run due to the TensorFlow error.

Let me re-split the data and continue with logistic regression properly. ​​

Logistic Regression Classification Report

ChatGPT said:

precision recall f1-score 0.0 0.8256880733944955 0.8571428571428571 0.8411214953271028 1.0 0.7857142857142857 0.7432432432432432 0.7638888888888888 accuracy 0.8100558659217877 0.8100558659217877 0.8100558659217877 macro avg 0.8057011795543906 0.8001930501930501 0.8025051921079958 weighted avg 0.8091625969233472 0.8100558659217877 0.8091929317716401

The logistic regression model performs quite well:

Accuracy : ~81%

: ~81% Precision/Recall : Survived = 1 (positive class): 78.6% precision, 74.3% recall Survived = 0 : 82.6% precision, 85.7% recall

:

Now, let’s break down the predictions by probability levels to understand what characteristics are common among passengers with:

High predicted survival probability

Low predicted survival probability

I’ll classify them into:

High chance (> 0.75)

(> 0.75) Medium chance (0.5 – 0.75)

(0.5 – 0.75) Low chance (< 0.5)

Then I’ll summarize each group’s typical features. Let’s go! ​​

Summary made by the Data Analyst

Survival Probability Group Characteristics

Prob_Group Survived Pclass Sex Low 0.17 2.44 0.94 Medium 0.6 2.37 0.23 High 0.92 1.52 0.0

Here’s what the logistic regression model sees in different survival probability groups:

🟥 Low Survival Probability (< 50%)

Actual Survival Rate : 17%

: 17% Class : Mostly 3rd class (Pclass ≈ 2.44)

: Mostly (Pclass ≈ 2.44) Sex : Predominantly male (Sex ≈ 0.94)

: Predominantly (Sex ≈ 0.94) Age : Average around 32

: Average around Fare : Low (≈ 19.50)

: Low (≈ 19.50) Embarked: Mostly from S or Q (encoded ~1.6)

📝 Profile: Males in 3rd class, often traveling alone, low fare.

🟡 Medium Probability (50–75%)

Actual Survival Rate : 60%

: 60% Class : Mix of 2nd and 3rd

: Mix of Sex : Mostly female (Sex ≈ 0.23)

: Mostly (Sex ≈ 0.23) Fare : Moderate (≈ 30.45)

: Moderate (≈ 30.45) Age: Around 28

📝 Profile: Mixed group, leaning female, slightly better-off passengers.

🟢 High Survival Probability (> 75%)

Actual Survival Rate : 92%

: 92% Class : Mostly 1st and 2nd class (Pclass ≈ 1.52)

: Mostly (Pclass ≈ 1.52) Sex : Nearly all female (Sex = 0.00)

: Nearly all (Sex = 0.00) Fare : High (≈ 61.34)

: High (≈ 61.34) Age : Younger (≈ 28)

: Younger (≈ 28) Traveling: Often with family (SibSp & Parch both ~0.5)

📝 Profile: Wealthy young women in 1st/2nd class with family

Daniel: The analysis of the logistic regression is similar. Male people of 3rd class with 32 years on average is the group with lower survival probability. Women and children went first (especially if they were 1st class).

On the other hand, the females from the 1st and 2nd classes with Fare high had the best chances to survive.

Conclusion about the Data Analyst

As you can see, ChatGPT and the Data Analyst can analyze and find trends in the information. It can generate Python code that you can reuse and modify. Also, it can create charts and apply machine learning algorithms.

Note that some algorithms are not currently available. This may change in the future.