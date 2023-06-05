Introduction

In previous articles, we learned about ChatGPT, and we also learned how to use it to generate T-SQL code. This time we will talk about the Bing Chatbot vs ChatGPT. Also, we will first talk with the Bing Chatbot and show its features and then we will compare both technologies. Bing Chat is an AI chatbot based on ChatGPT 4.0. It is created by Microsoft and helps to search for information and it can help you to answer your questions using natural language.

Requirements to work with Bing Chatbot

First, we will need Microsoft Edge. You can download it here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge

Secondly, go to www.bing.com in Edge and select the Chat option.

Microsoft Bing includes nice suggestions and tips about things that you can ask the chatbot.

I love the conversation style option because ChatGPT does not offer these options.

Me: What is the difference in Bing chatbot between creative, balanced, and precise?

Bing chatbot:

Creative responses are those that are imaginative and often humorous. They can include jokes, puns, and other forms of wordplay.

Balanced responses are those that present both sides of an issue or argument in a fair and unbiased way. They can help users make informed decisions by providing them with all the relevant information.

Precise responses are those that provide specific and accurate.

Interview with the Bing Chatbot

OK, now I will have a nice conversation with the Microsoft Bing Chatbot.

Me: Are you ChatGPT? (As far as I understand, Microsoft invested 1 billion dollars in OpenAI and is using that technology in the Bing Chatbot.

Bing chatbot: Yes, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 20221. It is a large language model chatbot based on GPT-3.5 and has a remarkable ability to interact in conversational dialogue form and provide responses that can appear surprisingly human.

I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.

Me: That was the answer that I received a month ago. I think Bing Chatbot did not understand the question and just send some information about ChatGPT 3.5. I asked the same question 1 month later and got a different answer.

Me: Are you ChatGPT?

Bing chatbot: No, I’m not ChatGPT. I’m Bing, a search engine chatbot. How can I help you today? 😊

Me: It is interesting that the chat is evolving and it is improving the answers. I will try to insist on the question related to ChatGPT. Are you based in ChatGPT technology?

Bing chatbot: No, I’m not based on ChatGPT technology. I’m a chatbot powered by the Microsoft Bing search engine. Is there anything else you would like to know? 😊

Me: Well, I think now Microsoft does not want to be related to ChatGPT.

Bing Chat is based on ChatGPT 4

Me: Is Bing Chat based on ChatGPT 4?

Bing chatbot: Yes, Bing Chat uses GPT-4 in the formulation of its answers1. GPT-4 stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer 4 and is a large multimodal model that accepts image and text inputs, emitting text outputs2. The main difference between GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 lies in their respective use cases; while GPT-4 is designed for general-purpose NLP tasks such as text generation or summarization, ChatGPT-3.5 specializes in conversational AI applications like chatbots or virtual assistants3. While GPT-3.5 is quite capable of generating human-like text, GPT-4 has an even greater ability to understand and generate different dialects and respond to emotions expressed in the text.

I hope this helps!

Me: I will ask about SQL Server and check if it shows accurate information.

Me: What is new in SQL Server 2022?

Bing chatbot:

Bing chat shows you the keywords used to search for information. I like that. It also shows you links to learn more. I think it is important to verify the sources. ChatGPT does not have that information.

How does Bing chatbot work?

Me: How does the Bing chat work internally?

Bing chatbot: Bing chatbot is powered by a kind of artificial intelligence called a neural network. It is designed to understand natural language and respond to user queries in a conversational manner. The chatbot can be accessed by going to bing.com in Microsoft Edge and selecting the “Chat” tab. You can also use it on iPhone and Android.

I hope that helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.

Me: Yes, but where does the Bing chatbot look for the information?

Bing chatbot: Bing chatbot gathers information from a variety of sources, including Bing search results1. It uses a neural network to understand natural language and respond to user queries in a conversational manner2. I hope that helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.

Me: Yes, it looks like it searches information from the internet and other internal sources, reads the information and compiles the answer. If the sources on the internet are wrong, Bing Chatbot may send the wrong information. It does not seem to verify the information in multiple sources.

Bing history

Me: When was the Bing chatbot released? What is its history?

(I really love the Tab key to autocomplete).

Bing Chatbot: Bing Chatbot was first introduced in 2016 as a chatbot for Bing search engine users. The chatbot was designed to help users find information more easily by answering their questions and providing relevant search results. It was initially available only in the United States, but it has since been expanded to other countries.

The chatbot uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to understand user queries and provide relevant responses. It can answer questions on a wide range of topics, including news, weather, sports, entertainment, and more.

In 2021, Microsoft introduced a new version of the chatbot that is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. The new chatbot is capable of generating more human-like responses and can even generate creative content such as poems, stories, and jokes.

I hope this answers your question. Let me know if you have any other questions.

Bing Chatbot vs ChatGPT

This time we will compare ChatGPT with Bing Chatbot. And decide which one is better.

Me: Can you provide me with information about SQLServerCentral? Who is the owner?

Bing chatbot: SQLServerCentral is owned by Redgate software together with Simple Talk. SQLServerCentral and its editor, Steve Jones, have complete editorial independence from Redgate1.

I hope that helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.

Me: Nice. What about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT: SQLServerCentral is a website that provides resources, articles, forums, and tools related to Microsoft SQL Server. It was founded in 2001 by Steve Jones and Brian Knight, both of whom are SQL Server experts and authors. SQLServerCentral is currently owned by Redgate Software, a software company that develops tools for database development, deployment, and management.

Redgate Software acquired SQLServerCentral in 2011, along with other websites in the SQL Server community, such as Simple-Talk and SQLServerPedia. Since then, SQLServerCentral has continued to be a popular resource for SQL Server professionals, offering a wide range of content and tools to help them stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the SQL Server world.

Me: As you can see, ChatGPT provides more information and more details in the answer. However, the Bing chatbot provides nice references and nice related topics:

I will give 1 point to ChatGPT and 1 to Bing Chat.

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 1 1

Let’s try another question.

Question to ChatGPT about Bing Chatbot

Me: Is Bing chat based on ChatGPT?

ChatGPT: I'm not aware of any chat service called "Bing Chat." However, Microsoft has a chatbot framework called the Microsoft Bot Framework that can be used to create chatbots that can be integrated with various messaging platforms, including Bing.

Me: There are 2 options here. ChatGPT is forced to ignore the competitors, which is bad because it means that the information is manipulated by humans. The second option is that ChatGPT is not smart enough to find information. In both cases, I will give a 0 to ChatGPT for this test. Bing Chatbot answers this question at the beginning of this article.

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 1 2

Test about SQL Server celebrities test for Bing Chatbot vs ChatGPT

Me: Let’s try to test if these bots know important SQL Server celebrities.

Me: Can you provide me with all the information that you know about Daniel Calbimonte?

ChatGPT: Daniel Calbimonte is a Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Trainer, and Senior SQL Server and BI consultant with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry. He is known for his expertise in SQL Server, Business Intelligence, and Big Data technologies, and has authored several books and articles on these topics.

In addition to his work as a consultant, Daniel is also a popular speaker and presenter at industry events and conferences around the world. He has delivered presentations and training sessions on SQL Server and BI topics at events such as PASS Summit, SQL Saturday, and TechEd, among others.

Daniel is also a passionate community contributor and is actively involved in the SQL Server community. He is a co-leader of the PASS Global Spanish Virtual Chapter and has contributed to various open-source projects related to SQL Server.

Aside from his technical work, Daniel is also an accomplished musician and has composed and recorded several songs in Spanish. He currently resides in Miami, Florida, and is actively involved in the local SQL Server community.

Me: I do not know where it found that I reside in Miami or the musician stuff. I did not know that I was a co-leader of the PASS Global Spanish Virtual Chapter either. However, in general, the rest of the information is true. What I can notice, is that there is some wrong information here.

Let’s try Bing.

Bing ChatBot Answer about me

Bing chatbot: Daniel Calbimonte is a Microsoft SQL Server MVP, Microsoft Certified Trainer, and 6-time Microsoft Certified IT Professional1. He started his career in 2001 and has worked with SQL Server 6.0 to 20221. Daniel is a DBA specializing in Business Intelligence (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS) technologies. He has written many articles for MSSQL Tips, SQLShack, and SQL Central and has created videos about SQL Server.

I would have given the point to ChatGPT because it provided more information about me. However, I will give the point to Bing Chatbot because it did not provide wrong information.

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 1 3

Let’s try another question.

Compare lists test for Bing Chatbot vs ChatGPT

Me: Can you compare these 2 lists? This is the first list. Please ignore the CSV extension:

attendance_tracker.csv authorization.csv banyan_alos.csv banyan_census_info.csv banyan_census_patientlist.csv banyan_discharge_patients.csv banyan_evaldata_currentcensus.csv banyan_evaldata_dccensus.csv banyan_lab_reports.csv banyan_medication_orders.csv banyan_screening_evals.csv banyan_utilization_review.csv bed.csv billable_items.csv building.csv calendar_appointments_standard.csv census_history.csv chart_check_item.csv company.csv evaluation.csv group_session_attendance.csv group_session_occurrences.csv group_session_signature.csv group_session_templates.csv group_session_topics.csv instance.csv insurance.csv KipusImportData location.csv medication_orders.csv occupancy.csv patient.csv patient_allergies.csv patient_assessment.csv patient_assessment_questions.csv patient_consent_records.csv patient_contacts.csv patient_diagnosis.csv patient_diets.csv patient_evaluation.csv patient_evaluation_3months.csv and tell me which items are not in the first list, but on the second.

and tell me which items are not on the first list but are on the second.

This is the second list (please ignore duplicated rows) :

attendance_tracker authorization banyan_alos banyan_alos banyan_census_info banyan_census_info banyan_census_info banyan_census_patientlist banyan_discharge_patients banyan_medication_orders banyan_screening_evals banyan_utilization_review bed billable_items building calendar_appointments_standard census_history chart_check_item company evaluation group_session_attendance group_session_occurrences group_session_signature group_session_templates group_session_topics instance insurance KipusImportData location medication_orders occupancy patient patient_allergies patient_assessment patient_assessment_questions patient_consent_records patient_contacts patient_diagnosis patient_diets patient_evaluation patient_evaluation_3months

Bing chatbot: Hmm…let’s try a different topic. Sorry about that. What else is on your mind?

ChatGPT list test

Me: What? A lazy bot? It’s the last thing I needed. Bing chatbot disobeys. Maybe it is a relative of HALL 9000 (the AI machine in Space Odyssey). What is next? Kill us all? Let’s try the same question with ChatGPT:

ChatGPT: The items that are not on the first list but on the second list are:

attendance_tracker banyan_alos (one duplicate) banyan_census_info (two duplicates) banyan_census_patientlist banyan_discharge_patients banyan_screening_evals banyan_utilization_review bed KipusImportData (assuming this is not a typo and it is not the same as the KipusImportData in the first list) patient_allergies patient_assessment patient_assessment_questions patient_consent_records patient_contacts patient_diagnosis patient_diets patient_evaluation_3months

Me: That is better. Open point for ChatGPT. Boo Bing Chatbot!

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 2 3

SQL Server features test for Bing Chatbot vs ChatGPT

Let’s try some SQL Server 2022 topics.

Me: What is new in SQL Server 2022?

ChatGPT: SQL Server 2022 comes with a number of new features and improvements. Here are some of the key new features:

SQL Server on Kubernetes: SQL Server 2022 now supports running on Kubernetes, which allows for easier deployment and management of SQL Server instances in containerized environments.

Always On availability groups enhancements: There are several enhancements to Always On availability groups, including support for Kubernetes, support for multiple readable secondary replicas, and improved performance for synchronous commit mode.

Intelligent performance: SQL Server 2022 introduces several new performance-related features, such as row mode memory grant feedback, approximate query processing, and batch mode on rowstore.

Security enhancements: SQL Server 2022 includes several security enhancements, such as improved compliance with security standards, and the ability to enable Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 by default.

Improved indexing: There are several improvements to indexing, including a new feature called "automatic indexing" that uses machine learning to recommend and create indexes, and a new type of index called "hashed index."

Big Data Clusters enhancements: SQL Server 2022 includes several enhancements to Big Data Clusters, such as support for Apache Spark 3.1, enhancements to the data pool feature, and support for external data sources.

These are just some of the new features in SQL Server 2022. For more information, you can refer to Microsoft's official documentation.

Me: Not bad, let’s try Bing now.

Bing Chatbot answer about SQL Server 2022

Bing chatbot: SQL Server 2022 has several new features that can help improve performance and security. Some of these features include:

Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization

Segment elimination capabilities to string, binary, guid, and datetimeoffset for scale greater than two

Introduction of an XML compression option in the CREATE TABLE and CREATE INDEX commands

Object storage integration to the data platform1

In addition to these features, SQL Server 2022 is a core element of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform. The platform seamlessly integrates operational databases, analytics, and data governance. This enables customers to adapt in real-time, add layers of intelligence to their applications, unlock fast and predictive insights, and govern their data—wherever it resides2.

I hope this helps!

I liked ChatGPT answer. It is a tie!

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 3 3

SQL Server 2022 Azure Synapse Link for SQL question for Bing chatbot vs ChatGPT

Me: Can you explain me about the new SQL Server 2022 feature of Azure Synapse Link for SQL?

ChatGPT: Yes, I can explain the new feature of Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022.

Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 is a new feature that allows users to easily and securely access and analyze data in Azure Synapse Analytics directly from SQL Server. This feature is designed to simplify the process of integrating data from SQL Server with other data sources in Azure Synapse Analytics, such as data lakes, data warehouses, and Power BI.

With Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022, users can leverage the power of Azure Synapse Analytics to perform advanced analytics and machine learning tasks on their SQL Server data. This is done without the need to move the data out of the SQL Server or into another data store, which can be time-consuming and expensive.

Some of the benefits of Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 include:

Real-time analytics: Users can perform real-time analytics on their SQL Server data by querying the data in Azure Synapse Analytics directly from SQL Server. This eliminates the need to copy or move the data, which can cause delays and errors.

Security: Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 uses secure connectivity and data transfer protocols to ensure that data is protected at all times. This ensures that data is not exposed to unauthorized users or third parties.

Simplified data integration: With Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022, users can easily integrate their SQL Server data with other data sources in Azure Synapse Analytics, such as data lakes, data warehouses, and Power BI. This simplifies the process of building a complete data analytics solution and eliminates the need for complex data pipelines.

Me: What about Bing Chatbot?

Chatbot about Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022

Bing Chatbot: Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 is a new feature that allows you to replicate your data from a SQL Server 2022 database to an Azure Synapse Analytics dedicated SQL Pool1. It is powered by the new change feed functionality that has been added to SQL Server 2022 and Azure SQL Database2. This functionality allows us to monitor tables for changes as they happen without the additional overhead that is brought along by a change data capture (CDC)–based data movement solution2.

Once set up, the way Azure Synapse Link for SQL Server 2022 works, is to automatically capture data changes in SQL Server it to Azure Synapse Analytics, by pushing only what’s new or what’s changed. Note that this is done in the background and it is near-real time3.

I hope this helps. Let me know if you have any other questions.

Conclusion

In this article, we compared Bing Chatbot and ChatGPT. Basically, both look for information on the web. If they do not understand the information correctly or someone writes wrong information on the web, these AI bots can send us wrong information.

I like Bing Chatbot because it provides sources of information provided. That way, we can verify the accuracy of the answer and check that the source is trustable.

By the other hand, we have ChatGPT which does not provide the sources (it can, but you need to ask for it). ChatGPT offers a more comprehensive response while Bing Chat gives a brief answer.

So, who is the winner?

I lived ChatGPT because it provided more information.

ChatGPT Score Bing Chatbot 4 3

Me: Congratulations! You won To Bing Chatbot.

ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I don't participate in contests or competitions, so I cannot win a test for Bing Chat or any other similar event. However, if you want to congratulate someone who has won a test on Bing Chat, you can say something like "Congratulations on winning the Bing Chat test!" or "Great job on winning the Bing Chat test!"

Me: Oh, shut up!

