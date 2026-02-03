Tame Those Strings (Series)

This is a series of articles on string manipulation techniques. These are mostly beginning programming articles, but advanced T-SQL programmers may still find something useful here.
- Tame Those Strings Part 1 - Using SUBSTRING deals with SUBSTRING and how it can be used to extract some information
from a field of data
- Tame Those Strings! Part 2 - Using CHARINDEX- deals with CHARINDEX and how it can be used to extract some information
from a field of data when the data is delimited rather than stored in a particular format.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 3 - Using REPLACE deals with REPLACE and how it can be used to remove unwanted information
from a field of data when the data is not in a known format.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 4 - Numeric Conversions deals with numbers that can be converted using STR() to get data in a consistent format.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 5 - Using STUFF - uses the STUFF function to reformat a string.
- Tame Those Strings Part 6 - Bending Results - can get data from different places together into one result.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 7 - Proper Casing Strings - A common situation that isn't as simple as it seems.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 8 - Quoting - learning to deal with quote marks inside strings.
- Tame Those Strings Part 9 - Dynamic SQL - using the power of dynamic SQL to build up a string results from multiple sources.
- Tame Those Strings! Part 10 - Finding Carriage Returns - removing carriage returns from strings so they display correctly.