SQL Features Explorer

Working as a DBA or developer, one needs to check from time to time about the availability of a particular feature on different SQL Server versions and editions. Hence to avoid the complexity of the search process we have developed a tool that helps DBAs and developers to verify the selected features' availability on all the versions and editions of SQL Server in a single place. This is very handy for two major reasons. For anyone who is trying to compare the availability of a particular feature on multiple versions and editions, this tool can give the answer in a few seconds with the highly powerful search feature and the easy comparison UI. Second, choosing the right version and edition of a SQL Server for any business based on their requirements is easy with this portal that can act as a single source of truth.

To use the explorer follow the below steps. Use the below link to access the explorer: https://geopits.com/sql-server/

This will bring you to the main SQL Server explorer home page.

Now you can search any feature by typing the feature name, for example, "Transparent Data Encryption".

Now the tool will help to show the comparison report, which includes all the versions where this feature is available. You can see this below that only in SQL Server 2019 can you use this feature in Standard Edition.

You can use this explorer to view all the available features in each version.

You can bookmark this explorer and use when there is any comparison or validation needed.