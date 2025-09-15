Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization in SQL Server 2022

If you look at the actual execution plan of each execution, you will notice irrespective of the number of records for each city, all the four executions use the same plan - Index Seek with Row ID lookup on Heap, then Inner Join and Sort.

Now, clear the Plan Cache again, change the order of execution and then observe the behavior.

This time again all four execution uses the same plan but different from previous run - Entire Table Scan, then Sorting, followed by Parallelisms and Top 1000 rows.

How Parameter Sniffing impacts Query Plans

Notice that, in the first image, when the stored procedure was first executed with 'New Delhi' as input parameter, SQL sniffed this value and generates an execution plan based on the number of records of 'New Delhi'. As it has only 1 record, SQL generated the optimal plan for the query with Index Seek and Row lookup. Then it uses the same plan for three subsequent parameters. Even for the parameter like Agra (898999 records), it looks up for 898999 times which is not an optimal way.

In the second image, when we ran the stored procedure after clearing cache with 'Agra' as first parameter, SQL sniffed this value and generated an execution plan based on the number of records of 'Agra'. As it has 898999 records, SQL generated the best possible plan for this query which is Table Scan(instead of seek and lookup as in previous case). Likewise, it uses the same plan for three subsequent parameters. For parameter like 'New Delhi', lookup was the optimal way to fetch the records, but still due to parameter sniffing, it scans the entire table to fetch 1 row.

Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization(PSPO) in SQL 2022

Now that we understand the problem we had in older versions, let see how PSPO solves this issue in SQL Server 2022.

Using the below script, clear the Plan cache again, set the Compatibility Level of the database to 160(SQL 2022) and execute the stored procedures with different parameters.

DBCC FREEPROCCACHE GO ALTER DATABASE DBTest SET COMPATIBILITY_LEVEL = 160 -- 2022 GO USE DBTest EXEC dbo.UserDestination 'New Delhi'; -- 1 Row(s) EXEC dbo.UserDestination 'Jaipur'; -- 1000 Row(s) EXEC dbo.UserDestination 'Udaipur'; -- 100000 Row(s) EXEC dbo.UserDestination 'Agra'; -- 898999 Row(s) GO

This time, SQL did not sniff the first parameter and generated multiple plans (3) based on different parameter and number of records. For 'New Delhi' (1 record), it generated - Index Seek with Row ID lookup on Heap, then Inner Join and Sort. And for 'Agra' (898999 records), it generated Table Scan, then Sorting, followed by Parallelisms and Top 1000 rows. In both cases, it uses the optimal query plan to give the results.

SQL Server now caches three execution plans(Low, Medium and High) in its plan cache instead of one based on different parameter values cardinality range. In the image below, notice that while executing the queries, SQL internally adds a OPTION(PLAN PER VALUE(...)) query hint. This hint includes QueryVariantID which identifies the specific plan variant used for a certain parameter value range. It also has a predicate_range which defines estimated number of rows (cardinality) that the plan is efficient for.

Enabling and Disabling PSPO

PSPO is enabled by default in SQL Server 2022. However due to any reason if you want to disable it at database level, use this script:

ALTER DATABASE [DBTest] SET PARAMETER_SENSITIVE_PLAN_OPTIMIZATION = OFF;

If you want to enable it again, you can do so using this code:

ALTER DATABASE [DBTest] SET PARAMETER_SENSITIVE_PLAN_OPTIMIZATION = ON;

Limitations of PSPO

With benefits, PSPO has some limitations as well. The main ones are:

Caching and enabling multiple execution plans for a single parameterized query, increase overall memory and CPU usage and plan cache size, make it a concern for applications with limited resources. Where data is not skewed enough, PSPO doesn't works. While it reduces the problem of parameter sniffing, it doesn't provide a universal solution. With three execution plans, there are chances of more parameter sniffing. However, in most scenarios it overcomes this problem and provides improved overall query performance.

Conclusion

To summarize, PSPO is a valuable feature of SQL Server 2022 and it significantly improves the query performance. Also it reduces the problem of parameter sniffing to some extent as well. However it is important to understand when this feature is not optimal for all your queries. Careful consideration and disabling this feature when not needed ensures optimal performance of your SQL Server.