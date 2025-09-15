Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization in SQL Server 2022

SQL Server 2022 has lot of improved and advanced features compared to its predecessor versions. This includes new Server roles, improved Query Store, TempDB performance, Intelligent Query Processing, Contained Availability Groups, Database Ledger, etc.
In today's article we will see a practical demonstration of once such feature - Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization(PSPO). We will see the challenges of parameterized stored procedures in older versions and how PSP optimization addresses the challenges and improves query execution plans in this new version.
This article only covers the practical demonstration using a sample database. Please refer to the official documentation from Microsoft to learn the detailed theory behind Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization.
Parameter Sniffing Challenges in Older Versions
Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization feature is designed to address the challenge of parameter sniffing in parameterized queries. SQL Server caches the query plans of these queries based on the initial parameter value. This created the problem of 'parameter sniffing' as the generated plans are based on the initial parameters, which may not be optimal for subsequent execution of the query with different parameters, especially for skewed data.
Demonstration with Dummy Skewed Data
Lets see an example of Parameter Sniffing and observe the behavior of SQL Server.
Note: We will use SQL Server 2022 Enterprise Edition in this article for demo purposes.
The script below creates a table, named Users, containing hotel check-in details of travelers across 4 different cities of India. It also inserts 1 million skewed(non-uniformly distributed) dummy user records in the table.
CREATE TABLE dbo.Users(
ID INT,
FirstName NVARCHAR(100),
LastName NVARCHAR(100),
City NVARCHAR(100),
HotelName NVARCHAR(100),
CheckInDate DATE
);
GO
;WITH Numbers AS (
SELECT TOP (1000000)
ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY (SELECT NULL)) AS RowID
FROM sys.all_objects a
CROSS JOIN sys.all_objects b
)
INSERT INTO dbo.Users(ID, FirstName, LastName, City, HotelName, CheckInDate)
SELECT
RowID,
'Rahul',
CASE WHEN RowID % 2 = 1 THEN 'Sharma' ELSE 'Pandey' END,
CASE
WHEN RowID % 10 = 1 THEN 'Udaipur'
WHEN RowID % 1000 = 5 THEN 'Jaipur'
WHEN RowID % 1000000 = 3 THEN 'New Delhi'
ELSE 'Agra'
END,
CASE WHEN RowID % 2 = 1 THEN 'Oberoi' ELSE 'Taj' END,
DATEADD(DAY, -1 * (RowID % 100), CAST(GETDATE() AS DATE))
FROM Numbers;
GO
Next, use this script to add a Non-Clustered Index on the City column.
CREATE INDEX IX_City
ON dbo.Users(City)
GO
After you add the index, execute the Select query below to check the data distribution(frequency) of each 'City'. You will notice a highly skewed distribution as 'New Delhi' has only 1 record, while 'Agra' has 898999 records in the table.
SELECT City AS TravelDestination, COUNT(*) AS NoOfVisitors
FROM dbo.Users
GROUP BY City
ORDER BY NoOfVisitors
GO
Now that our data is ready, create a parameterized Stored Procedure using below script. It takes 'City' as input parameter and returns top 1000 records from User table that matches the parameter.
CREATE OR ALTER PROCEDURE dbo.UserDestination
@City NVARCHAR(100)
AS
BEGIN
SELECT TOP 1000 * FROM dbo.Users WHERE City = @City
ORDER BY ID
END
GO
Next, clear the SQL Sever Plan cache, enable the Statistics and IO. Set the Compatibility Level of the database to 130(SQL 2016) to observe the behavior of execution plans in lower version.
DBCC FREEPROCCACHE
GO
SET STATISTICS IO, TIME ON
GO
ALTER DATABASE DBTest SET COMPATIBILITY_LEVEL = 130 -- SQL 2016
GO
Finally, execute the Stored Procedure with different City names by enabling the 'Include Actual Execution Plan' option.
