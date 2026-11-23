Outliers are data points that are very different from most other values in a dataset. They may indicate data errors, measurement problems, or system failures. However, outliers can also reveal important events, such as fraud, unusual customer behaviour, or changes in a business process. Therefore, detecting outliers helps organisations understand their data, identify problems, and make better decisions.

Typically, boxplot is used to detect the outliers as shown in the below image.

However, Power BI does not provide a built-in box plot visual or a dedicated feature for directly detecting outliers. This article demonstrates how to identify and analyse outliers in a dataset using Power BI and DAX, applying the Interquartile Range (IQR) method.

Import Data

Let us consider the following dataset, where our objective is to identify outliers in the Diameter_mm column using Power BI.

By using the Import data from Excel option, the above excel was imported to PowerBI and data is shown as below.

We need to create Q1, Q2 (median), Q3, Upper Bound and Lower Bound.

The following are the DAX queries for each measure. Please note QualityMeasurements is the dataset while Diameter_mm is the column.

Here is Q1

Q1 = PERCENTILEX.INC( ALLSELECTED(QualityMeasurements), QualityMeasurements[Diameter_mm], 0.25 )

and here is Q2

Q2 = PERCENTILEX.INC( ALLSELECTED(QualityMeasurements), QualityMeasurements[Diameter_mm], 0.50 )

Here is Q3

Q3 = PERCENTILEX.INC( ALLSELECTED(QualityMeasurements), QualityMeasurements[Diameter_mm], 0.75 )

The IQR measure is:

IQR = QualityMeasurements[Q3] - QualityMeasurements[Q1]

Our Lower Bound measure

Lower Bound = QualityMeasurements[Q1] - (1.5 * QualityMeasurements[IQR])

And the Upper Bound measure

Upper Bound = QualityMeasurements[Q3] + (1.5 * QualityMeasurements[IQR])

The following measures are obtained after performing the calculations.

Outliers are data points that fall below the Lower Bound or exceed the Upper Bound. This will be calculated creating column with following formula.

Is Outlier = IF( QualityMeasurements[Diameter_mm] < [Lower Bound] || QualityMeasurements[Diameter_mm] > [Upper Bound] , 1, 0 )

A value of 1 in this column indicates that the corresponding data point is an outlier.

Once all the required measures and calculated columns have been created, the following image shows the final result of the outlier detection process.

Once the Is Outlier column is available, we can filter the outliers by including the Is Outlier column on the filter panel as shown below.

In this article, we used the Interquartile Range (IQR) method to calculate the Lower and Upper Bounds and identify observations that fall outside these limits. By creating calculated columns and measures, we can flag outliers and interactively analyse them using Power BI visuals and filters. This approach can be applied to different datasets to identify unusual patterns and support data-driven decision-making.