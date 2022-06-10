Dealing with Transaction Log Growth

Depending on the nature of activities in your database environment it is very possible for your transaction log file to grow significantly larger than your data files. You as the DBA working on-premises will have to make provision for such growth. If you are running the workload in the cloud, you may incur costs associated with storage consumption.

Some DBAs try to take the shortcut of setting production databases in SIMPLE recovery mode to manage log growth. This is tricky because data recovery is compromised in case of a crash in the middle of the day. Also, you still have to address growth in scenarios where long-running transactions still grow the transaction log and leave you needing to shrink the transaction file. It is always a good idea to use FULL REOVERY MODE for production databases.

In order to address log growth you should take the following measures:

The following sections give a little more detail on the above recommendations.

One quick way to track the transaction log file usage on your instance is to use the Log Files Used Size (KB) Performance Counter as shown in Figure 6. This counter is available on Performance Monitor under the SQLServer:Databases group (See Figure 7).

Notice that this counter was enabled for the database of interest alone - DB01. This helps isolate the needs of each database rather than a case where the Total_ for all instances is used.

Figure 7: The Log Files Used Performance Counter

Schedule Routine Transaction Log Backup

Listing 5 is an example of a script which creates an SQL Agent job to backup the transaction log for specified databases at a one-hour interval. The job also sends a notification once complete so you can keep track of successful log backups. It is expected that you will have other jobs to perform full and differential backups assuming you choose this method.

It is possible to achieve this using third party backup tools such as Veritas Netbackup, Devart's SQL Backup Tool and others. This article describes a very specific use case f configuring backups with Veritas Netbackup.

-- Listing 5: Create a Job to Backup the Transaction Log -- SQL Agent Job Script -- Be sure to define your backup path. This can be a UNC path too -- Replace DB1, DB2, DB3 etc. with list of databases in the instance -- Create an operator "DatabaseAdmin" or use a name of your choice USE [msdb] GO /****** Object: Job [Custom_Log_Backups] Script Date: 12/11/2016 10:07:21 ******/BEGIN TRANSACTION DECLARE @ReturnCode INT SELECT @ReturnCode = 0 /****** Object: JobCategory [[Uncategorized (Local)]]] Script Date: 12/11/2016 10:07:21 ******/IF NOT EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.syscategories WHERE name=N'[Uncategorized (Local)]' AND category_class=1) BEGIN EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_add_category @class=N'JOB', @type=N'LOCAL', @name=N'[Uncategorized (Local)]' IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback END DECLARE @jobId BINARY(16) EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_add_job @job_name=N'Custom_Log_Backups', @enabled=1, @notify_level_eventlog=0, @notify_level_email=3, @notify_level_netsend=0, @notify_level_page=0, @delete_level=0, @description=N'No description available.', @category_name=N'[Uncategorized (Local)]', @notify_email_operator_name=N'DatabaseAdmin', @job_id = @jobId OUTPUT IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback /****** Object: Step [Backup Log] Script Date: 12/11/2016 10:07:22 ******/EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_add_jobstep @job_id=@jobId, @step_name=N'Backup Log', @step_id=1, @cmdexec_success_code=0, @on_success_action=1, @on_success_step_id=0, @on_fail_action=2, @on_fail_step_id=0, @retry_attempts=0, @retry_interval=0, @os_run_priority=0, @subsystem=N'TSQL', @command=N'exec sp_MSforeachdb @command1='' DECLARE @backup sysname set @backup=N''''L:\BACKUP\?_'''' + convert(nvarchar,getdate(),112)+N''''.trn'''' if ''''?'''' in ("DB1","DB2","DB3") backup log [?] to disk = @backup with compression''', @database_name=N'master', @flags=0 IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_update_job @job_id = @jobId, @start_step_id = 1 IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_add_jobschedule @job_id=@jobId, @name=N'Sch_Backup_Log', @enabled=1, @freq_type=4, @freq_interval=1, @freq_subday_type=8, @freq_subday_interval=1, @freq_relative_interval=0, @freq_recurrence_factor=0, @active_start_date=20161211, @active_end_date=99991231, @active_start_time=180000, @active_end_time=235959, @schedule_uid=N'575f95a5-b353-42b8-9b62-e09e0653c5b6' IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback EXEC @ReturnCode = msdb.dbo.sp_add_jobserver @job_id = @jobId, @server_name = N'(local)' IF (@@ERROR <> 0 OR @ReturnCode <> 0) GOTO QuitWithRollback COMMIT TRANSACTION GOTO EndSave QuitWithRollback: IF (@@TRANCOUNT > 0) ROLLBACK TRANSACTION EndSave: GO

Disaster Recovery Configuration

Configuring disaster recovery is a completely different topic all together. The connection to the current topic is that in all disaster recovery methods in SQL Server, Microsoft uses transaction log backups and truncation as part of the solution. After all, one fundamental purpose of the transaction log is recovery. Both Transaction Log Shipping and AlwaysOn Availability Groups implement log backups in the background thus there is no real need to configure log backups separately.

This article describes a step by step configuration of Transaction Log Shipping with special attention to delayed recovery. Review the section Setting Up the Environment which shows that a Log Shipping configuration is essentially composed of three SQL Agent Jobs - a backup job at the primary, a copy job and a restore job (both at the secondary databases).

Backup Log and Shrink

Listing 6 shows a script used to backup the transaction log and shrink it to 2MB. Notice that a full backup is required before a log backup can be performed. Also notice that the size to which the transaction log can be shrunk is dependent on how much free space is available.

-- Listing 6: Truncate Transaction Log -- Backup the Database (Full Backup) USE master GO BACKUP DATABASE DB01 TO DISK = N'E:\Backup\DB01.bak'; -- Backup the Transaction Log BACKUP LOG DB01 TO DISK = N'E:\Backup\DB01_Log.trn'; -- Confirm Free Space in Transaction Log USE DB01 GO SELECT DB_NAME(database_id) [Database Name] ,total_log_size_in_bytes/1024 [Total Log Size (KB)] ,used_log_space_in_bytes/1024 [Used Log Space (KB)] ,used_log_space_in_percent [Used Log Space (%)] FROM sys.dm_db_log_space_usage ; GO -- Shrink the Transaction Log to the Desired Size Based on Free Space USE DB01 GO DBCC SHRINKFILE ('DB01_log',2) GO

Transaction Log Monitoring

Microsoft provides several tools and scripts for monitoring the transaction log some of which are highlighted in the references. Third-party tools, like Redgate's SQL Monitor, dbForge Transaction Log, SQL Monitor (part of Devart's DevOps tools for database), and SQL Transaction Log Reader, help DBAs monitor and manage the transaction log. These tools typically come with visual dashboards which make things easier to see.

Conclusion

Managing transaction Log growth is a critical aspect of SQL Server database administration. This is especially true when you are still hosting instances on-premises or using virtual machines to run workloads in the cloud. Every DBA worth his salt should have proactive, automated ways of doing this.

It is worth noting that asides transactions on user databases, maintenance activities such as index rebuilds can also cause significant growth. This must be factor into maintenance plans.

References