Configuring Maintenance Plans in SQL Server

In this article, we are going to configure a maintenance place on the SQL Server 2017 instance installed locally. Maintenance Plans are used in SQL Server to easily configure and automate tasks that keep the database instance in shape. Today's demo is executed on a SQL Server 2017 instance however, Maintenance Plans are still relevant in SQL Server 2022. This is a real live demo from start to finish so we shall mention some bottlenecks you might face in the wild attempting this process.

You can learn more about Maintenance Plans in Microsoft’s documentation here: Maintenance Plans.

First Attempt at Maintenance Plan Configuration

We get started with Maintenance Plans by right-clicking Maintenance Plans in Object Explore in the SQL Server Management Studio tool. You can navigate to this session by following the path Instance Name> Management>Maintenance Plans, as shown in Figure 2. In this first attempt an error is returned indicating that a requirement for configuring Maintenance Plans is not available. This pre-requisite is referred to as Agent XPs.