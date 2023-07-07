Creating an Azure SQL Database Using Azure Cloud Shell

Introduction

Azure Cloud Shell is a browser-based tool that allows the creation, configuration, and management of Azure resources using a shell. Azure Cloud Shell supports Azure PowerShell and Bash Command Line Interfaces. This tool is comparable to other cloud shells offered by Google Cloud and AWS. Cloud Shells enhance the convenience associated with managing resources in the cloud. The administrator can use the tool from any computer anywhere in the world without the need for a client install.

In today’s article, we shall briefly explore the Azure Cloud Shell and demonstrate its use by creating an Azure SQL Database using PowerShell cmdlets.

How to Launch Azure Cloud Shell

When logged in to Azure Portal, you can launch the Azure Cloud shell by clicking the icon shown in Figure 1. The result is a pane on the lower part of the screen bearing a welcome message and a prompt to choose either Bash or PowerShell (See Figure 2). Your selection is a matter of preference based on the language you are more familiar with. Unix-oriented admins will likely choose Bash, while Windows-oriented admins will choose PowerShell. For the purpose of this article, we chose PowerShell.

Azure PowerShell is equivalent to the regular PowerShell that has been around for a while and can also be installed as a client tool. Azure Cloud Shell in the background offers an installation of PowerShell deployed on Debian Linux, so it gives you the option of using both PowerShell and Bash on the same high-end computer.

This offering has just enough configuration options to let you be productive as a cloud administrator from wherever you are.