Amazon RDS - Configuring a Connection to a SQL Server Instance

When we select the Security Group of interest, the description, rules and tags of the Security Group are displayed (See Figure 8). We navigate to the Inbound Rules sections and add a line that allows our IP address. Click edit inbound rules.

Click add rule (See Figure 10). This introduces a new line. One question on your mind might be where we got the IP Address 41.210.16.236. This is a public IP address associated with the Internet Service Provider used by the “on-prem” computer where the configuration is being done from. You cannot use a private IP address for this configuration (for example the IP address on your computer’s NIC). One can get this address by simply visiting https://whatismyipaddress.com/ from the computer being used for the configuration.

In the case of an enterprise, you will have a more definite IP address based on how the connection to your cloud service provider is achieved. If you are accessing the CSP over the internet as well, you are also light to be giving access to the IP address of the device (router, firewall etc.) that allows your organization access the internet. Once we are ready, we save the rules.