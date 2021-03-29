System-Versioned Temporal Tables - A Case Study

I recently faced an issue related to managing and maintaining my system-versioned temporal tables. Out of the blue, our dev/test database was full of weird tables. Dozens of them. With those long names, 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_' followed by several numbers and letters.

The source was obvious: they were historical tables that work together with the temporal ones to keep track of data versioning. But why so many and what should we do with them?

The Basics

Whenever we create a temporal table, a historical object will be created and linked to the main table. While the main object keeps the current version of each row, the historical object stores the old versions of each row and the timespan when it was valid.

If you do not specify the name of the historical object when you create the temporal table, the engine will create a new table with the name "MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_[object_id]_[suffix]". I understand it is a good practice to give a proper name to the historical object, explicitly referencing the main one and adding a suffix to tell it holds historical data. You can do that either that object already exists or not. If it doesn't, the engine will also create a new table, but this time using the name you specified in the SQL create statement.

CREATE TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab(
       id bigint  NOT NULL,
       Description varchar(200),
       initdate datetime NOT NULL,
       SysStartTime datetime2(7) GENERATED ALWAYS AS ROW START NOT NULL,
       SysEndTime datetime2(7) GENERATED ALWAYS AS ROW END NOT NULL,
	   PERIOD FOR SYSTEM_TIME (SysStartTime, SysEndTime),
CONSTRAINT PK_test PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED (id )
)
WITH (SYSTEM_VERSIONING = ON )
-- to properly name your history table, replace the line above with this one:
-- WITH (SYSTEM_VERSIONING = ON ( HISTORY_TABLE = dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY ) )
GO

Once your temporal table is created, every time a record is updated or deleted, the old version of the record will move to the history table, including the proper timestamps to identify the period when that version was valid.

You can identify temporal tables in several ways. One of them is through SSMS, as shown below. As you see, table is tagged as system-versioned and it also references the associated historical table.

SSMS shows the temporal tables with a tag ("system-versioned") and also the associated historical table Figure 1: Checking Temporal Tables in SSMS

Another way is by running a query over SQL Server catalog objects:

--REGULAR SYSTEM-VERSIONED TABLES
SELECT  
	  T.Temporal_type_desc AS Type
	, OBJECT_SCHEMA_NAME(T.object_id) + '.' + T.name AS TABTEMPORAL
	, OBJECT_SCHEMA_NAME(H.object_id) + '.' + H.name AS TABHISTORY
FROM sys.tables T
	INNER JOIN sys.tables H ON T.history_table_id = H.object_id
WHERE T.temporal_type = 2

It is important to keep in mind that the historical object will not have a clustered index if it was automatically created by the SQL Server engine. So, if you are working with a large table, it might be useful to change that. Depending on the way you use your system-version table, there is possibility the number of historical versions you collect may get much bigger than the number of active ones.

Besides doing a great job automatically auditing the data, system-versioned tables have an interesting behavior: like tables referenced in foreign key constraints, you can not drop or truncate them while system-versioning is on. This is an important consideration in this study.

Understanding What Happened

It is no news there are times we need to unit test our code and clean up some tables before doing so. If the tests involve temporal tables, it might be useful to switch system-versioning OFF, so you can easily clean up large tables. The trick here is to correctly re-enable it, as you see here:

ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab  SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = Off )
GO
TRUNCATE TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab
ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab  SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = ON ( HISTORY_TABLE = dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY ) )
GO

But suppose you have to repeat this process several times and you simply forget to declare the name of the historical table. The result would be the same as I found in my environment. The following image shows that result.

A list of objects with named "MSSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_%" was found in SSMS Figure 2: identifying possible orphaned historical tables in SSMS

As you notice, in the last test, somebody re-associated the correct historical table to the system-versioned one. But old historical tables were left behind.

If you want to track the history of those events, you can check the creation date of those tables. This is not an easy task if you don't use a naming convention for temporal and historical tables. The following script assume the existing table names would be related to the words "TEMPORAL", "HISTORICAL" or "VERSIONED".

SELECT 
	   T.create_date AS CREATION_DATE
	,  T.temporal_type_desc AS REAL_TYPE
	, 'SYSTEM_VERSIONED_TEMPORAL_TABLE' AS EXPECTED_TYPE
	,  OBJECT_SCHEMA_NAME(T.object_id) + '.' + T.name AS TAB
FROM sys.objects O
	INNER JOIN sys.tables T ON O.object_id = T.object_id
WHERE (O.name LIKE '%TEMP%' OR O.name LIKE '%HIST%' OR O.name like '%VERS%') 
	AND T.temporal_type IN (2)
UNION
SELECT 
	  T.create_date AS CREATION_DATE
	,  T.temporal_type_desc AS REAL_TYPE
	, 'HISTORICAL' AS EXPECTED_TYPE
	,  OBJECT_SCHEMA_NAME(T.object_id) + '.' + T.name AS TAB
FROM sys.objects O
	INNER JOIN sys.tables T ON O.object_id = T.object_id
WHERE (O.name LIKE '%TEMP%' OR O.name LIKE '%HIST%' OR O.name like '%VERS%') 
	AND T.temporal_type IN (0,1)

The result of this query shows the sequence of events. It clearly states that temporal and historical table were create first. Several historical objects were created after that. But, in the end, someone re-linked the two original objects, since they finish all events presenting the correct types, that is system versioned temporal table and history table, respectively.

Querying catalog in search of historical tables Figure 3: querying to look for possible orphaned historical tables

A Few Words on Security

Evidently, I could avoid this issue controlling the privileges of the existing users.  

Suppose you need to allow users to create tables in a given schema and execute CRUD operations on those tables. But you don't want them to turn off the system-versioning  functionality. One way to do that is to give them the following privileges.

GRANT ALTER ON SCHEMA :: dbo TO User1;  
GRANT SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE ON SCHEMA :: dbo TO User1; 
GRANT CREATE TABLE TO User1;

Users can create/drop regular tables, execute SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE & DELETE and they can also create the temporal tables. They won't be allowed to drop the temporal tables, because they don't have the privilege to disable system-versioning. They would require the CONTROL privilege to do so.

A Different Scenario

In my case study, the original goal was to truncate data from the main table. So I assume the versioning data could be discarded, too. In the end, I preferred to drop those orphaned historical objects , since they would not be used anymore. End of the story.

But let's suppose we have orphaned historical objects, but no data can be lost. What should we do if we could not purge that history?

First of all, we must identify the list of historical objects related to a given temporal table, as we did using the previous SQL statement. After that, we must understand the chronological order of row versions. This means sorting data by the time that version was deprecated. You can find this information in column "SysEndTime".

So, we have to put together the entire history of data versions and insert them in the table that is going to be the official historical object.

First, I execute the previous SELECT statement to identify the objects involved in this scenario. This is the result I am looking for:Finding historical tables related to table dbo.myTemporalTab (object_id = 69010499)

Figure 4: querying for historical tables related to object "69010499"In this scenario,  table "myTemporalTab" is correctly associated to "myTemporalTab_HISTORY". But there are orphaned historical tables, meaning something went wrong for sometime.

The next step is to get ready to collect all system-version data. I used a temporary table to collect the data.

CREATE TABLE #temp
	(
	sourceTab	varchar(100)	NOT NULL,
	id           	bigint      	NOT NULL,
	Description 	varchar(200)	NULL,
	initdate    	datetime    	NOT NULL,
	SysStartTime	datetime2(7)	NOT NULL,
	SysEndTime  	datetime2(7)	NOT NULL
	)
GO
INSERT INTO #TEMP
SELECT 'myTemporalTab_HISTORY' sourceTab, * 
FROM dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY
UNION
SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499' sourceTab, * 
FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499
UNION
SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_D48FA041' sourceTab, * 
FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_D48FA041
UNION
SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_E4765B21' sourceTab, * 
FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_E4765B21
GO

If system-versioning is on, remember to turn it off before moving on.

In fact, I am going to reuse table  "dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY" and therefore I have to truncate that table before inserting the proper data.

To end the whole operation, set system-versioning is on again.

The script below does this entire operation.

ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab  SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = OFF  )
GO
TRUNCATE TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY
GO 
INSERT INTO dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY 
SELECT id, Description, initdate , SysStartTime, SysEndTime  
FROM #TEMP
ORDER BY SysEndTime 
GO
ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab  SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = ON ( HISTORY_TABLE = dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY ) )
GO
--Don't forget to drop old objects

Finally, we can check if operation is working fine by querying your temporal data.

Maybe we are dealing with production and can not make any change to data. But you can query data using features related to temporal tables. For instance, you can see the entire history of a given record, as presented here:

--show all history for ID 4
SELECT *
FROM dbo.myTemporalTab
FOR SYSTEM_TIME BETWEEN '2021-01-01' AND '2021-03-31'
WHERE Id = 4
ORDER BY SysStartTime DESC;
List shows the changes applied to record with ID = 4 (sorted from current to original value) Figure 5: checking the history of ID = 4

Final Comments

System-version temporal tables are pretty easy to create, maintain and query.  For me, this is the real beauty of it.

One might complain the collected data is not enough. But you can always improve that using the proper table design and letting the application provide the extra data you want to collect.

 

