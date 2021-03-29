System-Versioned Temporal Tables - A Case Study

As you notice, in the last test, somebody re-associated the correct historical table to the system-versioned one. But old historical tables were left behind.

If you want to track the history of those events, you can check the creation date of those tables. This is not an easy task if you don't use a naming convention for temporal and historical tables. The following script assume the existing table names would be related to the words "TEMPORAL", "HISTORICAL" or "VERSIONED".

The result of this query shows the sequence of events. It clearly states that temporal and historical table were create first. Several historical objects were created after that. But, in the end, someone re-linked the two original objects, since they finish all events presenting the correct types, that is system versioned temporal table and history table, respectively.

A Few Words on Security

Evidently, I could avoid this issue controlling the privileges of the existing users.

Suppose you need to allow users to create tables in a given schema and execute CRUD operations on those tables. But you don't want them to turn off the system-versioning functionality. One way to do that is to give them the following privileges.

GRANT ALTER ON SCHEMA :: dbo TO User1; GRANT SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE ON SCHEMA :: dbo TO User1; GRANT CREATE TABLE TO User1;

Users can create/drop regular tables, execute SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE & DELETE and they can also create the temporal tables. They won't be allowed to drop the temporal tables, because they don't have the privilege to disable system-versioning. They would require the CONTROL privilege to do so.

A Different Scenario

In my case study, the original goal was to truncate data from the main table. So I assume the versioning data could be discarded, too. In the end, I preferred to drop those orphaned historical objects , since they would not be used anymore. End of the story.

But let's suppose we have orphaned historical objects, but no data can be lost. What should we do if we could not purge that history?

First of all, we must identify the list of historical objects related to a given temporal table, as we did using the previous SQL statement. After that, we must understand the chronological order of row versions. This means sorting data by the time that version was deprecated. You can find this information in column "SysEndTime".

So, we have to put together the entire history of data versions and insert them in the table that is going to be the official historical object.

First, I execute the previous SELECT statement to identify the objects involved in this scenario. This is the result I am looking for:

Figure 4: querying for historical tables related to object "69010499"In this scenario, table "myTemporalTab" is correctly associated to "myTemporalTab_HISTORY". But there are orphaned historical tables, meaning something went wrong for sometime.

The next step is to get ready to collect all system-version data. I used a temporary table to collect the data.

CREATE TABLE #temp ( sourceTab varchar(100) NOT NULL, id bigint NOT NULL, Description varchar(200) NULL, initdate datetime NOT NULL, SysStartTime datetime2(7) NOT NULL, SysEndTime datetime2(7) NOT NULL ) GO INSERT INTO #TEMP SELECT 'myTemporalTab_HISTORY' sourceTab, * FROM dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY UNION SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499' sourceTab, * FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499 UNION SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_D48FA041' sourceTab, * FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_D48FA041 UNION SELECT 'MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_E4765B21' sourceTab, * FROM dbo.MSSQL_TemporalHistoryFor_690101499_E4765B21 GO

If system-versioning is on, remember to turn it off before moving on.

In fact, I am going to reuse table "dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY" and therefore I have to truncate that table before inserting the proper data.

To end the whole operation, set system-versioning is on again.

The script below does this entire operation.

ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = OFF ) GO TRUNCATE TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY GO INSERT INTO dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY SELECT id, Description, initdate , SysStartTime, SysEndTime FROM #TEMP ORDER BY SysEndTime GO ALTER TABLE dbo.myTemporalTab SET ( SYSTEM_VERSIONING = ON ( HISTORY_TABLE = dbo.myTemporalTab_HISTORY ) ) GO --Don't forget to drop old objects

Finally, we can check if operation is working fine by querying your temporal data.

Maybe we are dealing with production and can not make any change to data. But you can query data using features related to temporal tables. For instance, you can see the entire history of a given record, as presented here:

--show all history for ID 4 SELECT * FROM dbo.myTemporalTab FOR SYSTEM_TIME BETWEEN '2021-01-01' AND '2021-03-31' WHERE Id = 4 ORDER BY SysStartTime DESC;