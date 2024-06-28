Set up a Windows Server Fail-over Clusters (As a Precursor to High Availability in Standard Edition)

Here is the FileServ.

Now we have a fully witnessed WSFC set up, any additional setup (e.g. FCI, HADR, BADR) is much simpler.

One last thing – Setting up Cluster-Aware Updating

Now that WSFC has been set up, we need to carefully consider how to apply updates. Do not just update haphazardly. Care needs to be exercised. To this end, once the Clustering Management tool has been installed, Cluster-Aware Updating should be applied.

Feature description

Cluster-Aware Updating is an automated feature that enables you to update servers in a failover cluster with little or no loss in availability during the update process. During an Updating Run, Cluster-Aware Updating transparently performs the following tasks:

Puts each node of the cluster into node maintenance mode. Moves the clustered roles off the node. Installs the updates and any dependent updates. Performs a restart if necessary. Brings the node out of maintenance mode. Restores the clustered roles on the node. Moves to update the next node.

For many clustered roles in the cluster, the automatic update process triggers a planned failover. This can cause a transient service interruption for connected clients. However, in the case of continuously available workloads, such as Hyper-V with live migration or file server with SMB Transparent Failover, Cluster-Aware Updating can coordinate cluster updates with no impact to the service availability.

Practical applications

CAU reduces service outages in clustered services, reduces the need for manual updating workarounds, and makes the end-to-end cluster updating process more reliable for the administrator. When the CAU feature is used in conjunction with continuously available cluster workloads, such as continuously available file servers (file server workload with SMB Transparent Failover) or Hyper-V, the cluster updates can be performed with zero impact to service availability for clients.

CAU facilitates the adoption of consistent IT processes across the enterprise. Updating Run Profiles can be created for different classes of failover clusters and then managed centrally on a file share to ensure that CAU deployments throughout the IT organization apply updates consistently, even if the clusters are managed by different lines-of-business or administrators.

CAU can schedule Updating Runs on regular daily, weekly, or monthly intervals to help coordinate cluster updates with other IT management processes.

CAU provides an extensible architecture to update the cluster software inventory in a cluster-aware fashion. This can be used by publishers to coordinate the installation of software updates that are not published to Windows Update or Microsoft Update or that are not available from Microsoft, for example, updates for non-Microsoft device drivers.

CAU self-updating mode enables a "cluster in a box" appliance (a set of clustered physical machines, typically packaged in one chassis) to update itself. Typically, such appliances are deployed in branch offices with minimal local IT support to manage the clusters. Self-updating mode offers great value in these deployment scenarios.

Important functionality

The following is a description of important Cluster-Aware Updating functionality:

A user interface (UI) - the Cluster Aware Updating window - and a set of cmdlets that you can use to preview, apply, monitor, and report on the updates

An end-to-end automation of the cluster-updating operation (an Updating Run), orchestrated by one or more Update Coordinator computers

A default plug-in that integrates with the existing Windows Update Agent (WUA) and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) infrastructure in Windows Server to apply important Microsoft updates

A second plug-in that can be used to apply Microsoft hotfixes, and that can be customized to apply non-Microsoft updates

Updating Run Profiles that you configure with settings for Updating Run options, such as the maximum number of times that the update will be retried per node. Updating Run Profiles enable you to rapidly reuse the same settings across Updating Runs and easily share the update settings with other failover clusters.

An extensible architecture that supports new plug-in development to coordinate other node-updating tools across the cluster, such as custom software installers, BIOS updating tools, and network adapter or host bus adapter (HBA) updating tools.

Cluster-Aware Updating can coordinate the complete cluster updating operation in two modes:

Self-updating mode For this mode, the CAU clustered role is configured as a workload on the failover cluster that is to be updated, and an associated update schedule is defined. The cluster updates itself at scheduled times by using a default or custom Updating Run profile. During the Updating Run, the CAU Update Coordinator process starts on the node that currently owns the CAU clustered role, and the process sequentially performs updates on each cluster node. To update the current cluster node, the CAU clustered role fails over to another cluster node, and a new Update Coordinator process on that node assumes control of the Updating Run. In self-updating mode, CAU can update the failover cluster by using a fully automated, end-to-end updating process. An administrator can also trigger updates on-demand in this mode, or simply use the remote-updating approach if desired. In self-updating mode, an administrator can get summary information about an Updating Run in progress by connecting to the cluster and running the Get-CauRun Windows PowerShell cmdlet.

Remote-updating mode For this mode, a remote computer, which is called an Update Coordinator, is configured with the CAU tools. The Update Coordinator is not a member of the cluster that is updated during the Updating Run. From the remote computer, the administrator triggers an on-demand Updating Run by using a default or custom Updating Run profile. Remote-updating mode is useful for monitoring real-time progress during the Updating Run, and for clusters that are running on Server Core installations.

Configure the nodes for remote management

To use Cluster-Aware Updating, all nodes of the cluster must be configured for remote management. By default, the only task you must perform to configure the nodes for remote management is to Enable a firewall rule to allow automatic restarts. The following table lists the complete remote management requirements, in case your environment diverges from the defaults. These requirements are in addition to the installation requirements for the Install the Failover Clustering feature and the Failover Clustering Tools and the general clustering requirements that are described in previous sections in this topic.

Enable a firewall rule to allow automatic restarts

To allow automatic restarts after updates are applied (if the installation of an update requires a restart), if Windows Firewall or a non-Microsoft firewall is in use on the cluster nodes, a firewall rule must be enabled on each node that allows the following traffic:

Protocol: TCP

Direction: inbound

Program: wininit.exe

Ports: RPC Dynamic Ports

Profile: Domain

If Windows Firewall is used on the cluster nodes, you can do this by enabling the Remote Shutdown Windows Firewall rule group on each cluster node. When you use the Cluster-Aware Updating window to apply updates and to configure self-updating options, the Remote Shutdown Windows Firewall rule group is automatically enabled on each cluster node.

Note

The Remote Shutdown Windows Firewall rule group cannot be enabled when it will conflict with Group Policy settings that are configured for Windows Firewall. The Remote Shutdown firewall rule group is also enabled by specifying the –EnableFirewallRules parameter when running the following CAU cmdlets: Add-CauClusterRole, Invoke-CauRun, and SetCauClusterRole.

The following PowerShell example shows an additional method to enable automatic restarts on a cluster node.

Set-NetFirewallRule -Group "@firewallapi.dll,-36751" -Profile Domain -Enabled true

Enable Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI)

All cluster nodes must be configured for remote management using Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). This is enabled by default.

To manually enable remote management, do the following:

In the Services console, start the Windows Remote Management service and set the startup type to Automatic.

Run the Set-WSManQuickConfig cmdlet, or run the following command from an elevated command prompt:

winrm quickconfig -q

To support WMI remoting, if Windows Firewall is in use on the cluster nodes, the inbound firewall rule for Windows Remote Management (HTTP-In) must be enabled on each node. By default, this rule is enabled.

Enable Windows PowerShell and Windows PowerShell remoting

To enable self-updating mode and certain CAU features in remote-updating mode, PowerShell must be installed and enabled to run remote commands on all cluster nodes. By default, PowerShell is installed and enabled for remoting. To enable PowerShell remoting, use one of the following methods:

Run the Enable-PSRemoting cmdlet.

Configure a domain-level Group Policy setting for Windows Remote Management (WinRM).

For more information about enabling PowerShell remoting, see About Remote Requirements.

Install .NET Framework 4.6 or 4.5

To enable self-updating mode and certain CAU features in remote-updating mode,.NET Framework 4.6, or .NET Framework 4.5 (on Windows Server 2012 R2) must be installed on all cluster nodes. By default, NET Framework is installed.

To install .NET Framework 4.6 (or 4.5) using PowerShell if it's not already installed, use the following command:

Install-WindowsFeature -Name NET-Framework-45-Core

Best practices recommendations for using Cluster-Aware Updating

We recommend that when you begin to use CAU to apply updates with the default Microsoft.WindowsUpdatePlugin plug-in on a cluster, you stop using other methods to install software updates from Microsoft on the cluster nodes.

Caution

Combining CAU with methods that update individual nodes automatically (on a fixed time schedule) can cause unpredictable results, including interruptions in service and unplanned downtime. We recommend that you follow these guidelines: for optimal results, we recommend that you disable settings on the cluster nodes for automatic updating, for example, through the Automatic Updates settings in Control Panel, or in settings that are configured using Group Policy.

Caution

Automatic installation of updates on the cluster nodes can interfere with installation of updates by CAU and can cause CAU failures. If they are needed, the following Automatic Updates settings are compatible with CAU, because the administrator can control the timing of update installation:

Settings to notify before downloading updates and to notify before installation

Settings to automatically download updates and to notify before installation

However, if Automatic Updates is downloading updates at the same time as a CAU Updating Run, the Updating Run might take longer to complete.

Do not configure an update system such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) to apply updates automatically (on a fixed time schedule) to cluster nodes. All cluster nodes should be uniformly configured to use the same update source, for example, a WSUS server, Windows Update, or Microsoft Update.

If you use a configuration management system to apply software updates to computers on the network, exclude cluster nodes from all required or automatic updates. Examples of configuration management systems include Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager and Microsoft System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2008.

If internal software distribution servers (for example, WSUS servers) are used to contain and deploy the updates, ensure that those servers correctly identify the approved updates for the cluster nodes.