How to use a Powershell script to track the network latency issue in AOAG

In this article, we will learn how to use a Powershell script to track the network latency issue in the AwlaysOn availability group (AOAG), the network latency may become a real issue for the AOAG, if the network latency is too high for AOAG, the primary replica will lose the connection to the secondary replica, it may cause the automatic failover in the AlwaysOn availability group. In this case, we use System Center Operation Manager (SCOM) to monitor our AOAG, and we found a strange thing, this automatic fault occurs regularly.

Fault phenomenon

We have a SQL Server AlwaysOn availability group based on two SQL Server 2017 nodes, we found that we got the alert of AOAG from SCOM weekly from System Center Operation Manager,

here is the description of the alert:

Description: MSSQL on Windows: Availability Replica Role Changed, Description: Event ID: 19406. The state of the local availability replica in availability group 'AG1' has changed from 'RESOLVING_NORMAL' to 'SECONDARY_NORMAL'. The state changed because the availability group state has changed in Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC). For more information, see the SQL Server error log or cluster log. If this is a Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC) availability group, you can also see the WSFC management console.

we can find more details about "Event ID 19406" from Microsoft:

https://systemcenter.wiki/?GetElement=Microsoft.SQLServer.Windows.EventRule.AvailabilityReplica.RoleChanged&Type=Rule&ManagementPack=Microsoft.SQLServer.Windows.Monitoring&Version=7.0.20.0

For this event, the WSFC failure usually caused the AOAG failover, so should analyze what happened on WSFC at first.

Windows Cluster components

SQL Servers name: 1) ***PN1 (also called PN1 in the below),

2) ***PN2 (also called PN2 in the below),

the AlwaysOn group AG1 is composed of ***PN1 and ***PN2 based on WSFC

File share server name (For windows cluster witness): ***ON1

Fault analysis

Log analysis:

I collected the Critical Event log of the Windows-FailoverClustering in PN1:

I collected the Critical Event log of the Windows-FailoverClustering in PN2:

As you can see WSFC issue happened around 5:18 PM on 10/13/2021, let me show you the evidence about the network disconnection between PN1 and PN2 around 5:18 PM on 10/13/2021, I used a tool named hrping (https://www.cfos.de/en/ping/ping.htm), this is a very useful free tool, please refer to this tool's guide and using the tool to log the "time out" to the text files:

Here you can find the ping time out from PN2 to PN1, the time point of "time out" is as same as the WSFC failure:

And I searched more regular "network time out" in the log files, I marked them in red, these events are ping time-out from PN1 to PN2:

I also checked the network bandwidth utilization of the PN1 and found the regular network usage peak in vCenter:

for finding the root cause of this issue, I research the activities of the SQL Servers at that time, I found the full backup job always happened at that time every day:

the full backup history of PN1 :

the full backup history of PN2:

Results of analysis: the full backup job caused the network jam on the NIC which caused WSFC failed then caused AOAG automatic failover.

I found the tool hrping cannot run in the background if the user does not sign in, so I researched it, and I used the following PowerShell scripts instead of it:

I set the following PowerShell scripts on PN2, and set the scheduled task to monitor the ping from PN2 to PN1 and ping from PN2 to ON1::

ping.exe -t ***PN1 |Foreach{"{0} - {1}" -f (Get-Date),$_} | select-string "timed out" >> C:\Users\Public\Ping_***PN2_to_***PN1.txt

ping.exe -t ***ON1 |Foreach{"{0} - {1}" -f (Get-Date),$_} | select-string "timed out" >> C:\Users\Public\Ping_***PN2_to_***ON1.txt

I set the following PowerShell scripts on PN1, and set the scheduled task to monitor the ping from PN1 to PN2 and ping from PN1 to ON1:

ping.exe -t ***PN2 |Foreach{"{0} - {1}" -f (Get-Date),$_} | select-string "timed out" >> C:\Users\Public\Ping_***PN1_to_***PN2.txt

ping.exe -t ***ON1 |Foreach{"{0} - {1}" -f (Get-Date),$_} | select-string "timed out" >> C:\Users\Public\Ping_***PN1_to_***ON1.txt

As you can find the output log files under the folder C:\Users\Public:

Solution