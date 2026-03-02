Guarding Against SQL Injection at the Database Layer (SQL Server)

You already know to use parameterised queries. I'm not going to lecture you about that.

So why am I writing about SQL injection in 2026? Because the code that actually gets exploited is never the code you wrote last month. It's the stored procedure someone wrote in 2014 that "just works" so nobody touches it. It's the reporting query that was supposed to be temporary. It's the admin script that somehow ended up being called from three different applications.

I spent a week last year tracing an injection vulnerability through a system that had been "fully parameterised" for years. The hole was in a dynamic sort-order feature buried in a procedure that predated half the current dev team. Nobody remembered it existed.

This post is about adding a safety net at the database layer not to replace proper parameterisation, but to catch the stuff that slips through the cracks and, crucially, to give you visibility into what's actually hitting your procedures. Here's a typical flow of how we can approach the situation.

Figure 1: Where the guardrail sits in the request flow

A final check inside the stored procedure before execution, with optional audit logging.

Values vs identifiers

Most injection mistakes happen when people treat query structure as if it were just another parameter.

Values are the data you compare against— @CustomerName , @SearchValue , that sort of thing. These should always be parameterised.

Identifiers are the structure of the query: column names, table names, sort direction. You cannot parameterise these in the same way, so you need an allow-list, and you should wrap them with QUOTENAME() when building dynamic SQL.

Figure 2: Values vs identifiers

Here's where people get hurt. Someone needs to let users pick which column to sort by, so they write this:

SET @sql = N'SELECT * FROM Orders ORDER BY ' + @SortColumn;

They think: "I'm not concatenating a value, just a column name, so it's fine." It's not fine. If @SortColumn contains 1; DROP TABLE Orders;-- , you've just lost your Orders table. The fix is an allow-list: IF @SortColumn NOT IN (N'OrderDate', N'CustomerName', N'Total') THROW 51000, 'Invalid sort column', 1;

The guardrail function in this post is aimed at free-text value inputs. For identifiers, the allow-list is your only real defense.

What you'll build This walkthrough is self-contained. You'll create a sample Customers table, an audit table for logging blocked attempts, a detection function, and two stored procedures one simple lookup and one that demonstrates safe dynamic SQL with allow-lists. Everything is copy-and-paste runnable in SSMS. Run this in a sandbox or dev database. The demo includes DROP TABLE statements in the sample payload strings. Step 1: Create sample tables and seed data We need some data to query and somewhere to log suspicious inputs. The audit table matters because blocking without logging leaves you blind—you won't know what you're catching or whether you're getting false positives. The default columns in the audit table capture connection context automatically. We're using ORIGINAL_LOGIN() rather than SUSER_SNAME() because when you're investigating at 2am, you want to know which application server sent the dodgy input, not that it was executed by your service account. In a real system, be careful with sensitive fields in your audit log: truncate, redact, and follow your organisation's data handling rules. /* Demo setup: tables */IF OBJECT_ID('dbo.Customers', 'U') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE dbo.Customers; IF OBJECT_ID('dbo.InputSecurityAudit', 'U') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE dbo.InputSecurityAudit; GO CREATE TABLE dbo.Customers ( CustomerId INT IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, CustomerName NVARCHAR(200) NOT NULL, Email NVARCHAR(200) NULL, Postcode NVARCHAR(20) NULL ); GO INSERT dbo.Customers (CustomerName, Email, Postcode) VALUES (N'Anne', N'anne@example.com', N'SW1A 1AA'), (N'O''Connor', N'oconnor@example.com', N'W1A 0AX'), (N'Robert', N'robert@example.com', N'M1 1AE'); GO CREATE TABLE dbo.InputSecurityAudit ( AuditId INT IDENTITY(1,1) PRIMARY KEY, EventTimeUtc DATETIME2(0) NOT NULL DEFAULT SYSUTCDATETIME(), LoginName SYSNAME NULL DEFAULT ORIGINAL_LOGIN(), HostName NVARCHAR(128) NULL DEFAULT HOST_NAME(), AppName NVARCHAR(128) NULL DEFAULT APP_NAME(), ProcedureName SYSNAME NULL, ParameterName SYSNAME NULL, InputValue NVARCHAR(4000) NULL ); GO Step 2: Create the guardrail function This function scans input for patterns commonly found in injection attempts. It assigns risk points to each pattern and returns 1 if the total reaches a threshold (default is 2 or above). Why a scoring system instead of blocking on any single suspicious character? Because legitimate data contains suspicious characters all the time. A customer named O'Connor has a quote in their name. A company might have a semicolon in its legal name. Scoring lets us tolerate one low-risk signal while still catching combinations that are almost certainly malicious. CREATE OR ALTER FUNCTION dbo.fn_dba_sqlinjectioncheck ( @Input NVARCHAR(MAX) ) RETURNS BIT AS BEGIN DECLARE @i NVARCHAR(MAX) = LOWER(@Input); DECLARE @score INT = 0; IF @i IS NULL OR LTRIM(RTRIM(@i)) = N'' RETURN 0; /* High-signal control tokens */ IF CHARINDEX(N';', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF CHARINDEX(N'--', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF CHARINDEX(N'/*', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF CHARINDEX(N'*/', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; /* Quotes appear in real data, so treat as low-signal alone */ IF CHARINDEX(N'''', @i) > 0 SET @score += 1; IF CHARINDEX(N'"', @i) > 0 SET @score += 1; /* Boolean-style injections */ IF @i LIKE N'% or %=%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% and %=%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% or 1=1%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% and 1=1%' SET @score += 2; /* High-risk keywords (space padded to reduce noise) */ IF @i LIKE N'% union %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% select %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% insert %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% update %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% delete %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% drop %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% exec %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% execute %' SET @score += 2; /* System and metadata access */ IF @i LIKE N'% information_schema.%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% sys.%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% xp[_]%' ESCAPE N'\' SET @score += 2; /* Time-based injections */ IF @i LIKE N'% waitfor %' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'% delay %' SET @score += 2; /* Obfuscation */ IF @i LIKE N'%char(%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'%nchar(%' SET @score += 2; IF @i LIKE N'%0x%' SET @score += 2; /* URL encoded fragments (literal percent sequences) */ IF CHARINDEX(N'%27', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF CHARINDEX(N'%3d', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF CHARINDEX(N'%2d%2d', @i) > 0 SET @score += 2; IF @score >= 2 RETURN 1; RETURN 0; END; GO The scoring reflects how likely each pattern is to appear in legitimate input. A semicolon or comment marker ( -- , /* ) scores 2 because these almost never appear in customer names or search terms. A single quote only scores 1 because names like O'Connor are common you don't want to block every Irish customer. The keyword checks are space-padded ( % union % rather than %union% ) to reduce false positives. Without the spaces, you'd flag anyone searching for "reunion" or "executor." Tuning in practice This is heuristic. It will miss clever payloads and it will occasionally flag legitimate strings. That's why you log everything and tune as you go. We had a false positive early on: a company called "Drop Zone Logistics" was getting flagged because of the word "drop." The fix was easy we raised the threshold for that particular procedure's parameters from 2 to 3, since company names legitimately contain more unusual strings than, say, postcodes. If you're seeing too many false positives, raise the threshold or reduce weights for the patterns causing problems. If obvious payloads are slipping through, lower the threshold or add patterns you're seeing in your logs. Tune by parameter type, not globally a postcode field can be much stricter than a free-text notes field.

Step 3: Test the function Before wiring this into procedures, let's confirm it behaves sensibly. This test shows the function correctly passing normal input (including names with apostrophes) while catching obvious attack patterns. DECLARE @tests TABLE (Input NVARCHAR(200)); INSERT INTO @tests (Input) VALUES (N'Anne'), (N'O''Connor'), (N'Robert; DROP TABLE Customers;--'), (N'1 OR 1=1'), (N'%27 OR 1=1%2D%2D'), (N'WAITFOR DELAY ''00:00:05'''); SELECT Input, dbo.fn_dba_sqlinjectioncheck(Input) AS IsSuspicious FROM @tests; Here we see the results of our suite of test values. Some are suspicious and some are not in the result set. You should see Anne and O'Connor returning 0, and the rest returning 1. Step 4: A simple stored procedure with the guardrail Now let's wire the function into a real procedure. The pattern is simple: check the input first, log and throw if it's suspicious, otherwise continue with your normal parameterised query. CREATE OR ALTER PROCEDURE dbo.usp_GetCustomer @CustomerName NVARCHAR(200) AS BEGIN SET NOCOUNT ON; IF dbo.fn_dba_sqlinjectioncheck(@CustomerName) = 1 BEGIN INSERT dbo.InputSecurityAudit (ProcedureName, ParameterName, InputValue) VALUES (OBJECT_NAME(@@PROCID), N'@CustomerName', LEFT(@CustomerName, 4000)); THROW 51000, 'Potential SQL injection detected in @CustomerName', 1; END SELECT CustomerId, CustomerName, Email, Postcode FROM dbo.Customers WHERE CustomerName = @CustomerName; END; GO Let's test it with a normal value and an obvious payload. The TRY...CATCH keeps the output readable. PRINT 'Good input: should return a row'; EXEC dbo.usp_GetCustomer @CustomerName = N'O''Connor'; GO PRINT 'Suspicious input: should throw and write an audit row'; BEGIN TRY EXEC dbo.usp_GetCustomer @CustomerName = N'Robert; DROP TABLE Customers;--'; END TRY BEGIN CATCH SELECT ERROR_NUMBER() AS ErrorNumber, ERROR_MESSAGE() AS ErrorMessage; END CATCH; GO The first call returns O'Connor's row. The second gets blocked, throws an error, and writes a record to the audit table. Step 5: Dynamic SQL done properly Dynamic SQL is where teams get hurt. You need two separate controls, and you need both: Identifiers must be allow-listed. There's no way to parameterise a column name, so you check it against an explicit list of permitted values. Values must be parameterised using sp_executesql . Never concatenate user input into the SQL string. The guardrail function helps with values, but it's not a substitute for the allow-list on identifiers. CREATE OR ALTER PROCEDURE dbo.usp_SearchCustomers @ColumnName SYSNAME, @SearchValue NVARCHAR(200) AS BEGIN SET NOCOUNT ON; IF @ColumnName NOT IN (N'CustomerName', N'Email', N'Postcode') BEGIN INSERT dbo.InputSecurityAudit (ProcedureName, ParameterName, InputValue) VALUES (OBJECT_NAME(@@PROCID), N'@ColumnName', LEFT(@ColumnName, 4000)); THROW 51001, 'Invalid @ColumnName (not in allow-list)', 1; END IF dbo.fn_dba_sqlinjectioncheck(@SearchValue) = 1 BEGIN INSERT dbo.InputSecurityAudit (ProcedureName, ParameterName, InputValue) VALUES (OBJECT_NAME(@@PROCID), N'@SearchValue', LEFT(@SearchValue, 4000)); THROW 51002, 'Suspicious @SearchValue', 1; END DECLARE @sql NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'SELECT CustomerId, CustomerName, Email, Postcode FROM dbo.Customers WHERE ' + QUOTENAME(@ColumnName) + N' = @val;'; EXEC sp_executesql @sql, N'@val NVARCHAR(200)', @val = @SearchValue; END; GO Notice that even after the allow-list check passes, we still wrap @ColumnName in QUOTENAME() . Belt and braces. The allow-list is the real protection; QUOTENAME() is defense in depth. Let's test all three scenarios: a good search, a bad identifier, and a suspicious value. PRINT 'Good dynamic SQL search: should return a row'; EXEC dbo.usp_SearchCustomers @ColumnName = N'CustomerName', @SearchValue = N'Anne'; GO PRINT 'Bad identifier: should throw and write an audit row'; BEGIN TRY EXEC dbo.usp_SearchCustomers @ColumnName = N'CustomerName; DROP TABLE dbo.Customers;--', @SearchValue = N'Anne'; END TRY BEGIN CATCH SELECT ERROR_NUMBER() AS ErrorNumber, ERROR_MESSAGE() AS ErrorMessage; END CATCH; GO PRINT 'Suspicious value: should throw and write an audit row'; BEGIN TRY EXEC dbo.usp_SearchCustomers @ColumnName = N'CustomerName', @SearchValue = N'1 OR 1=1'; END TRY BEGIN CATCH SELECT ERROR_NUMBER() AS ErrorNumber, ERROR_MESSAGE() AS ErrorMessage; END CATCH; GO You can see the results below. The two suspicious values are caught. Step 6: Review the audit log After running the demos, check what's been captured: SELECT AuditId, EventTimeUtc, LoginName, HostName, AppName, ProcedureName, ParameterName, InputValue FROM dbo.InputSecurityAudit ORDER BY AuditId DESC;

We can see below that three different suspicious values were caught.