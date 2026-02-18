SQLServerCentral Article

Fun with JSON

,

Last year, I used a lot of JSON to exchange data between systems. There are several ways to extract data from a JSON file, but there is one specific, probably less-used possibility that I’d like to highlight. For one project, I received JSON files containing a variable number of parameters and their values. If I would have known all the parameter names, I could have used a more common way to extract the data, but that was not the case.

Now JSON contains key-value pairs. In SQL Server, you have the ability to get these key and value pairs with the OPENJSON table-valued function. This gives you a result table with the keys, the values, and the type of value (see OPENJSON (Transact-SQL) - SQL Server | Microsoft Learn. With this solution in mind, I got excited about other possibilities.

Let’s start with an example. First we need to create a table and insert a few rows.

-- Step 1: Create table with test data 
create table #test_data 
(
id int primary key,
name varchar(100),
birth_date date
)

-- Step 2: Insert rows  
insert into #test_data
values(1, 'Olivia', '2025-01-05'),
  (2, 'Emma', '2025-03-02'),
  (3, 'Liam', '2025-11-15'),
  (4, 'Noah', '2025-12-22')

Now we are able to select the rows in the table as JSON output with the FOR JSON PATH clause.

-- Step 3: Create JSON for table data
select t.* from #test_data as t for json path

The result is a JSON containing all rows as an array of JSON objects (see Format Query Results as JSON with FOR JSON - SQL Server | Microsoft Learn)

In the next step we’re going to split the result JSON output from previous step, with the OPENJSON table valued function.

-- Step 4: Select from JSON 
select * from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t

The result is a key-value-pair for each array element in the JSON array. The key is the element number in the array, the value is a JSON (type=5) from the row.

Now we are going to split the JSON values again to key-value pairs, but we want to keep the element number of the original row.

-- Step 5: Break down JSON to a single row for each column
select t1. as row, t2.* 
from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1
cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2

The result shows the element as row and a key-value-pair for each column.

With a little more effort, you could select the original key instead of the element number. To prevent the column is added twice (id and key_column), the WHERE-clause is used to omit the key column in the result.

-- Step 6: Break down JSON to a single row for each column and use key instead of row
select 
   json_value(t1.value, '$.key_column') as key_column,
   t2.* 
   from openjson((select t.id as key_column, t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1
   cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2
   where t2. <> 'key_column'

Now the result shows the key column instead of the row.

The last step is to put the JSON, for example for one selected row, into a variable. This gives us the possibility to execute a function or procedure with a JSON variable as parameter.

-- Step 7: Use variable with JSON 
declare @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path)
select t1., t2.* 
from openjson(@variable) t1
cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2

The result is the key-value-pair for each column of the selected row.

Now we are able to split a JSON In a row for each column, we could also use this to create a CSV or to replace multiple values in a text.

JSON to CSV

We regularly get the question to export the result of a query to a file. The first question is always: “What are you going to do with the result?”. But, often an export is needed.

Now we are able to break down a JSON to a row for each column, we could also reassemble it to a comma separated file. The example query from step 5 already gives us all the information we need.

We are going to create a function JSON_to_CSV with the following parameters:

  1. JSON parameter
  2. First row is column heading
  3. Column separator
  4. Line feed

Create the function below.

-- Step 8: Create and execute function JSON to CSV 
create or alter function "json_to_csv"
(
   @json_parameter             nvarchar(max),
   @first_row_column_heading   int = 1,
   @column_separator           char(1) = ';',
   @line_feed                  char(1)        
)
returns nvarchar(max)
as
begin
    -- Transform JSON to CSV. For the JSON parameter use a query like "select * from table for json path, include_null_values")
    return(select string_agg(csv.row_value, @line_feed) -- Line feed
             from (select top 1  -- Column heading
                      (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) 
                            from(select quotename(t2., '"') as value
                                    from openjson(t1.value) t2
                                    where t2.type in (0, 1, 2, 3)) t22) as row_value  -- Check types to use.
                         from openjson(@json_parameter) t1
                         where @first_row_column_heading = 1 
                       union all 
                       select 
                         (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select  -- Column separator. Text in double quotes.
                                           case when t2.type = 0 then 'NULL'
                                                when t2.type = 1 then quotename(t2.value, '"')
                                                when t2.type in (2, 3) then t2.value
                                                end as value
                                           from openjson(t1.value) t2) t22) as row_value    
                            from openjson(@json_parameter) t1
                         ) csv
       )
end
GO

We can test the function with the query below. Be sure to add INCLUDE_NULL_VALUES when selecting rows as JSON. Otherwise the columns with NULL-values are not present in the result.

-- Step 9: Execute JSON to CSV
select dbo.json_to_csv((select * from #test_data for json path, include_null_values), 1, ';', char(10)) as csv

The result is one long string with separators for columns and rows. If we set the result output in the SSMS to text, we get the result below.

Note: If the values in the JSON could contain the column separator or the line feed character, the result could be unpredictable. You first have to replace these characters or use a different characters.

Merge text

Recently I had to replace multiple values in a text. I wanted to create a generic function that could replace multiple values at once. This function would have 2 parameters:

  1. The text with the variable names. The variable names are placed between brackets (e.g. [NAME]).
  2. A list of variable names and values.

For the second parameter I used a JSON string.

To be sure that I only process variables that are used in the text, I added a where clause to check if the variable exists. I didn’t want to use a cursor to loop through the variable names. To prevent an infinite loop. I added a maximum (100). For example, when the value of a variable also contains a variable name with brackets.

-- Step 10: Create function Merge text
create or alter function "merge_text"
(
   @source_text   nvarchar(max),
   @json_parms    nvarchar(max)
)
returns nvarchar(max)
as
begin

    declare @loop_count int,
            @result_text nvarchar(max) = @source_text 
    
    if isjson(@json_parms) = 1 
    begin 
        select @loop_count = 1  -- sets @@rowcount for first loop
        while @@ROWCOUNT = 1  
          and @loop_count < 100
        begin 
            select top 1
                @loop_count += 1, 
                @result_text = replace(@result_text, t1.quote_name_key, t1.[value])
                from (select 
                         quotename(t2.) as quote_name_key,
                         t2.[value],
                         t2.[type]
                         from openjson(@json_parms) t1
                         cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 
                         where charindex(quotename(t2.), @result_text) > 0  -- Value used 
                           and quotename(t2.) <> t1.value
                           and t2.value is not null
                         ) t1 
        end 
    end 
    return @result_text
end
GO

You can test the function with the example @variable value from the #test_data above.

-- Step 11 Execute merge text 
declare @text nvarchar(max) = N'Hello [name], I want to merge your record with ID=[id], name=[name] and birthdate [birth_date] into the text.',
        @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path)

select dbo.merge_text(@text, @variable) as merged_text

Final words

This is what I wanted to share.

Thanks Erland Sommarskog for your tips!

The last step cleans up the created objects.

-- Step 12: Clean-up
drop table if exists #test_data
drop function if exists dbo.json_to_csv
drop function if exists dbo.merge_text

You can find the complete SQL script below.

Have fun with JSON!

-- Step 1: Create table with test data 
create table #test_data 
(
id int primary key,
name varchar(100),
birth_date date
)

-- Step 2: Insert rows  
insert into #test_data
values(1, 'Olivia', '2025-01-05'),
  (2, 'Emma', '2025-03-02'),
  (3, 'Liam', '2025-11-15'),
  (4, 'Noah', '2025-12-22')

-- Step 3: Create JSON for table data
select t.* from #test_data as t for json path 

-- Step 4: Select from JSON 
select * from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t

-- Step 5: Break down JSON to a single row for each column
select t1. as row, t2.* 
from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1
cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2

-- Step 6: Break down JSON to a single row for each column and use key instead of row
select 
   json_value(t1.value, '$.key_column') as key_column,
   t2.* 
   from openjson((select t.id as key_column, t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1
   cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2
   where t2. <> 'key_column'

-- Step 7: Use variable with JSON 
declare @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path)
select t1., t2.* 
from openjson(@variable) t1
cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2
GO

-- Step 8: Create and execute function JSON to CSV 
create or alter function "json_to_csv"
(
   @json_parameter             nvarchar(max),
   @first_row_column_heading   int = 1,
   @column_separator           char(1) = ';',
   @line_feed                  char(1)        
)
returns nvarchar(max)
as
begin
    -- Transform JSON to CSV. For the JSON parameter use a query like "select * from table for json path, include_null_values")
    return(select string_agg(csv.row_value, @line_feed) -- Line feed
             from (select top 1  -- Column heading
                      (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) 
                            from(select quotename(t2., '"') as value
                                    from openjson(t1.value) t2
                                    where t2.type in (0, 1, 2, 3)) t22) as row_value  -- Check types to use.
                         from openjson(@json_parameter) t1
                         where @first_row_column_heading = 1 
                       union all 
                       select 
                         (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select  -- Column separator. Text in double quotes.
                                           case when t2.type = 0 then 'NULL'
                                                when t2.type = 1 then quotename(t2.value, '"')
                                                when t2.type in (2, 3) then t2.value
                                                end as value
                                           from openjson(t1.value) t2) t22) as row_value    
                            from openjson(@json_parameter) t1
                         ) csv
       )
end
GO 

-- Step 9: Exceute JSON to CSV
if exists(select * from sys.objects o where o.name = 'json_to_csv' and o.type = 'FN')
begin 
    select dbo.json_to_csv((select * from #test_data for json path, include_null_values), 1, ';', char(10)) as csv
end 
GO

-- Step 10: Create function Merge text
create or alter function "merge_text"
(
   @source_text   nvarchar(max),
   @json_parms    nvarchar(max)
)
returns nvarchar(max)
as
begin

    declare @loop_count int,
            @result_text nvarchar(max) = @source_text 
    
    if isjson(@json_parms) = 1 
    begin 
        select @loop_count = 1  -- sets @@rowcount for first loop
        while @@ROWCOUNT = 1  
          and @loop_count < 100
        begin 
            select top 1
                @loop_count += 1, 
                @result_text = replace(@result_text, t1.quote_name_key, t1.[value])
                from (select 
                         quotename(t2.) as quote_name_key,
                         t2.[value],
                         t2.[type]
                         from openjson(@json_parms) t1
                         cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 
                         where charindex(quotename(t2.), @result_text) > 0  -- Value used 
                           and quotename(t2.) <> t1.value
                           and t2.value is not null
                         ) t1 
        end 
    end 
    return @result_text
end
GO

-- Step 11 Execute merge text 
if exists(select * from sys.objects o where o.name = 'merge_text' and o.type = 'FN')
begin 
declare @text nvarchar(max) = N'Hello [name], I want to merge your record with ID=[id], name=[name] and birthdate [birth_date] into the text.',
        @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path)

select dbo.merge_text(@text, @variable) as merged_text
end

    -- Step 12: Clean-up
    drop table if exists #test_data
    drop function if exists dbo.json_to_csv
    drop function if exists dbo.merge_text

 

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Share

Categories

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Related content

Technical Article

Function and Queries to Convert Hierarchical Adjacency to Nested Json Arrays

This script converts hierarchical adjacency into nested json rows which contain the recursive "downlines" of each node.  The table-valued function treats each row in the original adjacency as the root node in a recursive common table expression. 

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2019-11-25 (first published: )

781 reads