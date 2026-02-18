Fun with JSON

Last year, I used a lot of JSON to exchange data between systems. There are several ways to extract data from a JSON file, but there is one specific, probably less-used possibility that I’d like to highlight. For one project, I received JSON files containing a variable number of parameters and their values. If I would have known all the parameter names, I could have used a more common way to extract the data, but that was not the case.

Now JSON contains key-value pairs. In SQL Server, you have the ability to get these key and value pairs with the OPENJSON table-valued function. This gives you a result table with the keys, the values, and the type of value (see OPENJSON (Transact-SQL) - SQL Server | Microsoft Learn. With this solution in mind, I got excited about other possibilities.

Let’s start with an example. First we need to create a table and insert a few rows.

-- Step 1: Create table with test data create table #test_data ( id int primary key, name varchar(100), birth_date date ) -- Step 2: Insert rows insert into #test_data values(1, 'Olivia', '2025-01-05'), (2, 'Emma', '2025-03-02'), (3, 'Liam', '2025-11-15'), (4, 'Noah', '2025-12-22')

Now we are able to select the rows in the table as JSON output with the FOR JSON PATH clause.

-- Step 3: Create JSON for table data select t.* from #test_data as t for json path

The result is a JSON containing all rows as an array of JSON objects (see Format Query Results as JSON with FOR JSON - SQL Server | Microsoft Learn)

In the next step we’re going to split the result JSON output from previous step, with the OPENJSON table valued function.

-- Step 4: Select from JSON select * from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t

The result is a key-value-pair for each array element in the JSON array. The key is the element number in the array, the value is a JSON (type=5) from the row.

Now we are going to split the JSON values again to key-value pairs, but we want to keep the element number of the original row.

-- Step 5: Break down JSON to a single row for each column select t1. as row, t2.* from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2

The result shows the element as row and a key-value-pair for each column.

With a little more effort, you could select the original key instead of the element number. To prevent the column is added twice (id and key_column), the WHERE-clause is used to omit the key column in the result.

-- Step 6: Break down JSON to a single row for each column and use key instead of row select json_value(t1.value, '$.key_column') as key_column, t2.* from openjson((select t.id as key_column, t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 where t2. <> 'key_column'

Now the result shows the key column instead of the row.

The last step is to put the JSON, for example for one selected row, into a variable. This gives us the possibility to execute a function or procedure with a JSON variable as parameter.

-- Step 7: Use variable with JSON declare @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path) select t1., t2.* from openjson(@variable) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2

The result is the key-value-pair for each column of the selected row.

Now we are able to split a JSON In a row for each column, we could also use this to create a CSV or to replace multiple values in a text.

JSON to CSV

We regularly get the question to export the result of a query to a file. The first question is always: “What are you going to do with the result?”. But, often an export is needed.

Now we are able to break down a JSON to a row for each column, we could also reassemble it to a comma separated file. The example query from step 5 already gives us all the information we need.

We are going to create a function JSON_to_CSV with the following parameters:

JSON parameter First row is column heading Column separator Line feed

Create the function below.

-- Step 8: Create and execute function JSON to CSV create or alter function "json_to_csv" ( @json_parameter nvarchar(max), @first_row_column_heading int = 1, @column_separator char(1) = ';', @line_feed char(1) ) returns nvarchar(max) as begin -- Transform JSON to CSV. For the JSON parameter use a query like "select * from table for json path, include_null_values") return(select string_agg(csv.row_value, @line_feed) -- Line feed from (select top 1 -- Column heading (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select quotename(t2., '"') as value from openjson(t1.value) t2 where t2.type in (0, 1, 2, 3)) t22) as row_value -- Check types to use. from openjson(@json_parameter) t1 where @first_row_column_heading = 1 union all select (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select -- Column separator. Text in double quotes. case when t2.type = 0 then 'NULL' when t2.type = 1 then quotename(t2.value, '"') when t2.type in (2, 3) then t2.value end as value from openjson(t1.value) t2) t22) as row_value from openjson(@json_parameter) t1 ) csv ) end GO

We can test the function with the query below. Be sure to add INCLUDE_NULL_VALUES when selecting rows as JSON. Otherwise the columns with NULL-values are not present in the result.

-- Step 9: Execute JSON to CSV select dbo.json_to_csv((select * from #test_data for json path, include_null_values), 1, ';', char(10)) as csv

The result is one long string with separators for columns and rows. If we set the result output in the SSMS to text, we get the result below.

Note: If the values in the JSON could contain the column separator or the line feed character, the result could be unpredictable. You first have to replace these characters or use a different characters.

Merge text

Recently I had to replace multiple values in a text. I wanted to create a generic function that could replace multiple values at once. This function would have 2 parameters:

The text with the variable names. The variable names are placed between brackets (e.g. [NAME]). A list of variable names and values.

For the second parameter I used a JSON string.

To be sure that I only process variables that are used in the text, I added a where clause to check if the variable exists. I didn’t want to use a cursor to loop through the variable names. To prevent an infinite loop. I added a maximum (100). For example, when the value of a variable also contains a variable name with brackets.

-- Step 10: Create function Merge text create or alter function "merge_text" ( @source_text nvarchar(max), @json_parms nvarchar(max) ) returns nvarchar(max) as begin declare @loop_count int, @result_text nvarchar(max) = @source_text if isjson(@json_parms) = 1 begin select @loop_count = 1 -- sets @@rowcount for first loop while @@ROWCOUNT = 1 and @loop_count < 100 begin select top 1 @loop_count += 1, @result_text = replace(@result_text, t1.quote_name_key, t1.[value]) from (select quotename(t2.) as quote_name_key, t2.[value], t2.[type] from openjson(@json_parms) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 where charindex(quotename(t2.), @result_text) > 0 -- Value used and quotename(t2.) <> t1.value and t2.value is not null ) t1 end end return @result_text end GO

You can test the function with the example @variable value from the #test_data above.

-- Step 11 Execute merge text declare @text nvarchar(max) = N'Hello [name], I want to merge your record with ID=[id], name=[name] and birthdate [birth_date] into the text.', @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path) select dbo.merge_text(@text, @variable) as merged_text

Final words

This is what I wanted to share.

Thanks Erland Sommarskog for your tips!

The last step cleans up the created objects.

-- Step 12: Clean-up drop table if exists #test_data drop function if exists dbo.json_to_csv drop function if exists dbo.merge_text

You can find the complete SQL script below.

Have fun with JSON!

-- Step 1: Create table with test data create table #test_data ( id int primary key, name varchar(100), birth_date date ) -- Step 2: Insert rows insert into #test_data values(1, 'Olivia', '2025-01-05'), (2, 'Emma', '2025-03-02'), (3, 'Liam', '2025-11-15'), (4, 'Noah', '2025-12-22') -- Step 3: Create JSON for table data select t.* from #test_data as t for json path -- Step 4: Select from JSON select * from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t -- Step 5: Break down JSON to a single row for each column select t1. as row, t2.* from openjson((select t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 -- Step 6: Break down JSON to a single row for each column and use key instead of row select json_value(t1.value, '$.key_column') as key_column, t2.* from openjson((select t.id as key_column, t.* from #test_data as t for json path)) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 where t2. <> 'key_column' -- Step 7: Use variable with JSON declare @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path) select t1., t2.* from openjson(@variable) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 GO -- Step 8: Create and execute function JSON to CSV create or alter function "json_to_csv" ( @json_parameter nvarchar(max), @first_row_column_heading int = 1, @column_separator char(1) = ';', @line_feed char(1) ) returns nvarchar(max) as begin -- Transform JSON to CSV. For the JSON parameter use a query like "select * from table for json path, include_null_values") return(select string_agg(csv.row_value, @line_feed) -- Line feed from (select top 1 -- Column heading (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select quotename(t2., '"') as value from openjson(t1.value) t2 where t2.type in (0, 1, 2, 3)) t22) as row_value -- Check types to use. from openjson(@json_parameter) t1 where @first_row_column_heading = 1 union all select (select string_agg(t22.value, @column_separator) from(select -- Column separator. Text in double quotes. case when t2.type = 0 then 'NULL' when t2.type = 1 then quotename(t2.value, '"') when t2.type in (2, 3) then t2.value end as value from openjson(t1.value) t2) t22) as row_value from openjson(@json_parameter) t1 ) csv ) end GO -- Step 9: Exceute JSON to CSV if exists(select * from sys.objects o where o.name = 'json_to_csv' and o.type = 'FN') begin select dbo.json_to_csv((select * from #test_data for json path, include_null_values), 1, ';', char(10)) as csv end GO -- Step 10: Create function Merge text create or alter function "merge_text" ( @source_text nvarchar(max), @json_parms nvarchar(max) ) returns nvarchar(max) as begin declare @loop_count int, @result_text nvarchar(max) = @source_text if isjson(@json_parms) = 1 begin select @loop_count = 1 -- sets @@rowcount for first loop while @@ROWCOUNT = 1 and @loop_count < 100 begin select top 1 @loop_count += 1, @result_text = replace(@result_text, t1.quote_name_key, t1.[value]) from (select quotename(t2.) as quote_name_key, t2.[value], t2.[type] from openjson(@json_parms) t1 cross apply openjson(t1.value) t2 where charindex(quotename(t2.), @result_text) > 0 -- Value used and quotename(t2.) <> t1.value and t2.value is not null ) t1 end end return @result_text end GO -- Step 11 Execute merge text if exists(select * from sys.objects o where o.name = 'merge_text' and o.type = 'FN') begin declare @text nvarchar(max) = N'Hello [name], I want to merge your record with ID=[id], name=[name] and birthdate [birth_date] into the text.', @variable nvarchar(max) = (select t.* from #test_data as t where t.id = 1 for json path) select dbo.merge_text(@text, @variable) as merged_text end -- Step 12: Clean-up drop table if exists #test_data drop function if exists dbo.json_to_csv drop function if exists dbo.merge_text