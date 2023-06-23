Call for Panelists – WIT Panel at PASS Data Community Summit, 2023

The WIT panel at the PASS Summit has been a longstanding tradition. We, the Data Platform WIT team, are honored to be entrusted with the task of selecting and hosting this year's panel.

To determine the topic, we conducted a brief poll and arrived at the theme of "Got your back: Finding allies at work." Based on valuable feedback received last year, we have identified two key areas for improvement:

Avoid repeatedly inviting the same women to speak on the panel. Ensure a more focused discussion where women can speak directly to the chosen topic.

To address the second point, we plan to select a specific and focused subject for the panel and conduct rehearsals. Regarding the first point, we have explicitly encouraged women who have not previously participated in panels or been selected as speakers to consider submitting their proposals. While this is not a strict rule, it serves as a guideline to broaden the range of voices.

Selecting panelists is a challenging task as we must balance multiple priorities. The chosen panelists should have relevant experience to speak on the subject, and we strive to include women from diverse backgrounds, including those who are non-cisgender and non-white. However, finding suitable candidates can be a complex process. Additionally, considering the larger audience that the Summit panel attracts compared to other events, it is crucial to provide more women with this opportunity.

If you are a woman reading this and are interested in participating as a panelist, we encourage you to submit your application here. We will be selecting three women for the panel, and the final selection will take place after the Summit announces its speaker lineup. Those selected will receive a free admission to the Summit.