WIT Engagement Survey For Female Speakers

Row Pattern Recognition in SQL
Itzik Ben-Gan asks you to invest in SQL Server's future by voting for Row Pattern Recognition, a potential T-SQL syntax extension he deems the next step in the evolution of window functions.
2019-04-30
Additional Articles, 2023-04-12
In this tip we look at how we can use PowerShell to validate input values into SQL Server stored procedures prior to execution of the stored procedure
2019-04-29
Security is, or at least should be, the priority for any IT system. In this article, Cynthia Dzikiti discusses the security aspects of ERP systems and some of the techniques used to protect data.
2019-04-19
This week, Brent is demoing SQL Server 2019 features that he's really excited about, and they all center around a theme we all know and love: parameter sniffing.
2019-04-18
Louis Davidson reveals some useful Prompt features for refactoring individual code blocks or modules during development, which will improve code quality, reduce tedium, make testing simpler, or sometimes all three.
2019-04-18