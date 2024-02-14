Attention SQLBits 2024 Attendees!

Get ready to soar into SQLBits 2024 with us in Farnborough, UK March 19th – 23rd!

Join keynote speaker, Asad Khan, General Manager of SQL, along with leading SQL experts from Microsoft including, Bob Ward, Rie Merrit, Buck Woody, Muazma Zahid, and Erin Stellato, as they cover the latest from SQL Server, Azure SQL, Microsoft Fabric and more. Grow your skills with workshops starting March 19th and interactive sessions facilitated by both Microsoft experts and community leaders. Join us and connect with data users from around the globe within the Microsoft community. Here's a glimpse of what's in store for you:

🛠️ Dive into The Cloud Workshop for the SQL Professional led by Bob Ward on Tuesday, March 19th. Geared towards SQL Server users migrating to Azure SQL, this course teaches deployment, configuration, and security best practices in Azure SQL, no Azure subscription required!

🔍 Embark on a journey through Azure's sky-high database offerings and discover why it's the ultimate destination for your data. Dive into sessions covering SQL Server and Azure Cosmos DB, and soar into open-source databases like MySQL and PostgreSQL. Let Azure be your captain as you navigate through a sky full of possibilities.

💡 Get role-specific training on PostgreSQL and Microsoft Fabric.

🔒 Join us for 100-minute sessions where you’ll dig into topics like Power BI and Azure SQL and walk away with a deeper understanding and actionable insights.

The complete list of Microsoft sessions is now available on the SQLBits 2024 site.

Register using the code Microsoft10 to get 10% off attendance

We are excited to be back to sponsor this community event along with our co-sponsor and partner, AMD! Don't miss this opportunity to join us in Farnborough for the largest data community conference in the world where you'll kickstart your journey towards unifying your data, unlocking innovation, and transforming your business.

We look forward to seeing you there!