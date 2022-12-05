Amazon EC2 | Creating a Connection to an Amazon RDS Instance

Introduction

In a previous article, we showed how to expose an Amazon RDS instance to the public internet securely for direct access to the database. This article focuses on configuring an Amazon EC2 instance for network access to an existing Amazon RDS instance. The purpose of this would be to make sure that if we deploy an application to this EC2 instance, communication from the client to the RDS instance would be smooth.

AWS has improved the process of deploying an Amazon EC2 instance significantly. If you have been around AWS long enough you might be familiar with the previous process which is shown in this video. The new process is much easier and allows us to take other steps such as connecting the EC2 directly with an existing database instance as we shall demonstrate in this video.

Simplicity – The Format of this Article

Efforts have been made to keep this article simple and heavy on graphics. We shall show the steps required to deploy and Amazon EC2 visually and add summary descriptions as bullet points in each section. Your feedback as to the usefulness of this format would be appreciated.

Getting Started

In this section we run through the process of launching an Amazon EC2 instance as follows:

Navigate to the EC2 dashboard. We arrive at the EC2 dashboard by searching for the term EC2 at in the search bar of the AWS Console. You will discover that you can search for anything available on AWS with this search bar (See Figure 1).

Click EC2. This opens the EC dashboard where you click the launch instance button. Incidentally, the wizard first prompts you to identify the instance you are about to create with a Name tag (See Figure 2 & 3)

The next step is to select the desired Amazon Machine Image (AMI). An AMI is a prebuilt configuration of an instance. In this case we choose the Windows Server 2022 AMI and a t2 micro instance type. Once our selection is made, we can review a summary of our options (See Figures 4 & 5).

Finally observe that we can launch several EC2 instances with a single image and a single effort. This is a useful new development (Figure 6).