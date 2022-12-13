Basic Checks on a New AWS RDS SQL Server

You can get the full description of inbuilt SQL Server system tables, catalog views, stored procedures, functions and more by doing a search with the object name in SQL Server documentation. The full description of sys.databases can be found here for example: sys.databases (Transact-SQL) - SQL Server | Microsoft Learn

List of Databases with Sizes in Megabytes

Listing 2 is a script that shows the size of all databases on the Amazon RDS instance. This script leverages the sp_msforeachdb stored procedure which can loop through all databases on a SQL Server instance. For each the database, the script specified in the @command1 parameter is executed for each database. The overall script is built such that the data generated by the core script is written to a table named [DB Size].

Notice the use of simple calculations such as data_size + log_size)/1024/1024 AS [Total DB Size (GB)] (computed columns) to ensure the eventual output is in a desirable unit or measurement. We also use the ORDER BY clause to ensure the largest databases are shown first in the result set.

Listing 2: Check Size of All Databases

-- Listing 2: Check Size of All Databases -- Check Current size of all databases -- PRINT 'Checking Database Sizes' USE tempdb GO CREATE TABLE [DB Size] ([Database Name] VARCHAR(300),[Total Size (MB)] INT,[Total Size (GB)] INT) GO INSERT INTO [DB Size] EXEC sp_MSforeachdb @command1= 'USE [?] select DB_NAME(), ((a.data_size + b.log_size)/1024) [Total DB Size (MB)], ((a.data_size + b.log_size)/1024/1024) [Total DB Size (GB)] from (select SUM(size*8) data_size from sysfiles where filename like ''%mdf'' or filename like ''%ndf'') a, (select SUM(size*8) log_size from sysfiles where filename like ''%ldf'') b' SELECT * FROM [DB Size] ORDER BY [Total Size (MB)] DESC DROP TABLE [DB Size] GO

Figure 6 Shows the output of this query. Because this is a new instance, rdsadmin happens to be the largest instance followed by msdb.