Using Containers to Avoid Installing SQL Server

This is a YAML file, so the first item is we are grouping everything as a service. We call this mssql by indenting this. We could call it anything, but I’ve just called is mssql.

Under here, we set the container name, the hostname and the image first. These items are things you can choose. I set the container name, which is sql2022-default. I chose SQL2022 as the version and added default as I’m running this on port 1433, the default port. I’ll explain how this is different for other instances below.

The hostname is what the network should see as the container. It is not what the internal name of what is returned from @@servername.

The image is the version of SQL Server you want. I chose a SQL 2022 image, but I also picked the current CU. I don’t want to use latest as my version can rev without me being aware. I’ll explicitly upgrade things periodically by changing this tag.

Environment Variables

Next, the environment. These are environment variables that are set inside the Linux machine running in the container. The first two are required. Accept the EULA and set a password. Next, I map a data folder. This should be the default, but you can explicitly set this. I set the version as developer, since I’m doing this for dev/test work. Lastly, I could ignore the port, but might as well be explicit here in case I want/need to change this.