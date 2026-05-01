Understanding Deadlock Victim Selection in SQL Server

Introduction

If you work with SQL Server in environments with multiple concurrent users, you have likely encountered deadlocks. Deadlocks happen when two or more transactions block each other, making progress impossible. When this occurs, SQL Server intervenes, rolling back one transaction and allowing the others to continue. The rolled-back transaction receives Error 1205.

Understanding how SQL Server decides which transaction to terminate is crucial for building robust applications. This article explains the deadlock concept, how SQL Server detects them, the rules for selecting a deadlock victim, and includes practical examples you can try yourself.

What is a Deadlock?

A deadlock occurs when two or more transactions are waiting for resources held by each other, forming a circular dependency. For example, Transaction 1 locks Table A and wants Table B, while Transaction 2 locks Table B and wants Table A. Neither transaction can proceed, and SQL Server must choose one to roll back to break the cycle.

Unlike normal blocking, where one transaction eventually proceeds, deadlocks cannot resolve themselves without intervention.

How SQL Server Detects Deadlocks

SQL Server uses a background process called the lock monitor to detect deadlocks. By default, it runs every five seconds. When a deadlock occurs, SQL Server selects a victim transaction, rolls it back, and releases its locks so the other transactions can continue. If deadlocks happen frequently, SQL Server may temporarily increase the monitoring frequency to as low as 100 milliseconds.

After the rollback, the victim transaction receives Error 1205, which applications can handle or retry as needed.

How SQL Server Chooses a Deadlock Victim

SQL Server follows a logical sequence to decide which transaction to roll back. It uses three main criteria:

Deadlock Priority: Each transaction has a priority—LOW, NORMAL (default), HIGH, or a numeric value from -10 to 10. Transactions with the lowest priority are selected as victims first. You can set this using SET DEADLOCK_PRIORITY HIGH.

Rollback Cost: If transactions have equal priority, SQL Server evaluates which is least expensive to roll back, usually based on the number of rows or resources modified.

Random Selection: If both priority and rollback cost are identical, SQL Server selects a victim randomly.

This approach ensures minimal impact on important transactions while resolving the deadlock efficiently.

Let’s create a practical example to observe how SQL Server selects a deadlock victim. First, create a test database and tables:

CREATE DATABASE DeadlockDemo; GO USE DeadlockDemo; GO CREATE TABLE Orders ( OrderID INT IDENTITY PRIMARY KEY, ProductName NVARCHAR(50), Quantity INT ); CREATE TABLE Inventory ( ProductID INT IDENTITY PRIMARY KEY, ProductName NVARCHAR(50), Stock INT ); INSERT INTO Orders (ProductName, Quantity) VALUES ('Laptop', 5), ('Monitor', 10), ('Keyboard', 15); INSERT INTO Inventory (ProductName, Stock) VALUES ('Laptop', 20), ('Monitor', 30), ('Keyboard', 50);

These tables simulate a simple order and inventory system.

Simulating a Deadlock

To observe how SQL Server selects a deadlock victim, we will simulate a deadlock scenario using two separate sessions in SSMS.

Tip: Pause after the first UPDATE in each session to ensure a deadlock occurs. Do not execute COMMIT TRAN until SQL Server resolves the deadlock automatically.

Transaction 1 (Session 1) – Locks Orders First

Run this code in one query window.

USE DeadlockDemo; BEGIN TRAN; -- Step 1: Lock Orders rows UPDATE Orders SET Quantity = Quantity + 1 WHERE OrderID IN (1,2); -- Pause here before next update to simulate deadlock -- Step 2: Attempt to update Inventory UPDATE Inventory SET Stock = Stock - 1 WHERE ProductID = 1; -- COMMIT TRAN is not executed yet; wait for deadlock resolution

Note: This transaction first locks the Orders table, then tries to update Inventory.

Transaction 2 (Session 2) – Locks Inventory First

Run this code in a second query window, on a separate connection from the code above.

USE DeadlockDemo; BEGIN TRAN; -- Step 1: Lock Inventory row UPDATE Inventory SET Stock = Stock - 1 WHERE ProductID = 1; -- Pause here before next update to simulate deadlock -- Step 2: Attempt to update Orders UPDATE Orders SET Quantity = Quantity + 1 WHERE OrderID IN (1,2); -- COMMIT TRAN is not executed yet; wait for deadlock resolution

Note: This transaction first locks the Inventory table, then tries to update Orders, creating a circular dependency with Transaction 1.

When both transactions try to access resources held by the other, SQL Server detects a deadlock and automatically rolls back one transaction to resolve it. By default, both transactions have NORMAL priority. SQL Server considers the rollback cost, typically based on the number of rows or resources modified. In this case, Transaction 1 updates two rows in Orders before attempting to update Inventory, while Transaction 2 updates one row in Inventory before attempting to update Orders. Since Transaction 2 has fewer changes initially, SQL Server chooses it as the deadlock victim, rolling it back while allowing Transaction 1 to complete successfully.

Note: Transaction 2 (Session 2) was chosen as the deadlock victim because it had fewer initial changes. Transaction 1 (Session 1) completed successfully.

SELECT * FROM Orders; SELECT * FROM Inventory; Here are the updated Order and Inventory Results: