Tracking Failed Job Steps

The second one is a step where there are two errors:

There also is a job where the job and the step always fail.

And, of course, a job that just works:

For most of these steps, they are simple "select 1" for success or "select 1/0" for a failure. This ensures the steps always succeed or fail.

These are four scenarios, and not completely comprehensive, but give me a good set of situations in which to test my query. Now I want to check and see if my code is working. I'll do that in an automated way. I'll use code to run sp_start_job, and then other code to check if my query returns what I expect.

Automated Testing

I wanted to test this, but not by starting the job manually in SSMS and then running my query. It's easy to forget to run a particular test or not properly reset things when there's a problem. To me, this is best fixed with automated testing. I decided to write some tSQLt tests to cover my cases.

The Action

The first step was to put my query in a stored procedure. This just means I'm not copy/pasting code into multiple tests. Plus, if I really want to add this as an alert, I'd want a procedure. The code is shown here:

CREATE OR ALTER PROC CheckForFailedJobSteps AS; WITH cteActivity (job_id, start_execution_date) AS ( -- get the latest job execution for all jobs SELECT job_id, MAX(start_execution_date) AS start_execution_date FROM msdb.dbo.sysjobactivity GROUP BY job_id) , cteJobStep (Job_ID, Step_Name, run_date, run_time) AS (SELECT jh.job_id, jh.step_name AS JobStepName, jh.run_date, jh.run_time FROM msdb.dbo.sysjobhistory jh INNER JOIN cteActivity ja ON jh.job_id = ja.job_id WHERE jh.run_status = 0 --step failed AND jh.step_id != 0 -- and jh.job_id = CONVERT(uniqueidentifier, '8C673935-F8C1-4E7D-94D3-1F3CAE50D7DC') AND --this block ensures that we just pull information from the most recent job run ( -- The start time of the step, converted to datetime CONVERT(DATETIME, RTRIM(jh.run_date)) + (jh.run_time * 9 + jh.run_time % 10000 * 6 + jh.run_time % 100 * 10 ) / 216e4 >= ja.start_execution_date -- the time the job last started )) SELECT COUNT(*) FROM cteJobStep c INNER JOIN msdb.dbo.sysjobhistory AS h ON h.job_id = c.Job_ID AND h.run_date = c.run_date AND h.run_time = c.run_time AND h.step_id = 0 AND h.run_status = 1; RETURN; GO

The Tests

I have a template for tests that does an outline of what I need. I've written some articles on tSQLt, and the basic one shows a simple test with the Assemble, Act, Asset pattern. That's what I'll use here, with a simple test. The code is below for one test. This starts with a new test class and then the test.

EXEC tsqlt.NewTestClass @ClassName = N'AdminChecks' -- nvarchar(max) GO CREATE PROCEDURE [AdminChecks].[test JobFailureProc with No Failures] AS BEGIN -------------------------------------------- ----- Assemble -------------------------------------------- DECLARE @expected INT , @actual INT SELECT @expected = 0 CREATE TABLE #ProcResult (actual INT) -------------------------------------------- ----- Act -------------------------------------------- -- Clear jobs EXEC msdb.dbo.sp_start_job @job_name = 'Second Job with Two Errors', @step_name='Fourth Step' WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:02' EXEC msdb.dbo.sp_start_job @job_name = 'A Job with a Step Failure', @step_name='Export Data' WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:02' EXEC msdb.dbo.sp_start_job @job_name = 'Job that always fails', @step_name='Success Step' WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:02' -- run the job EXEC msdb.dbo.sp_start_job @job_name = 'A Job that Always Succeeds' WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:02' -- GET results INSERT #ProcResult EXEC CheckForFailedJobSteps SELECT @actual = actual FROM #ProcResult AS pr -------------------------------------------- ----- Assert -------------------------------------------- EXEC tsqlt.AssertEquals @Expected = @expected, @Actual = @actual, @Message = N'Incorrect result' END GO

I start in the assemble area by creating a table for the results and then a variable with my expected result. For this test, there are no failures with this job, so I expect a zero for the number of failed job steps.

In the Act part, I first need to be sure we don't have any failures. I could clear history, but since I know the state of this system. I could run the purge job, but that requires sysadmin, and potentially that's a problem here. In a team environment, this would be a complex system to set up. In a dev area where we might use containers, this is simpler. I'd likely leave a note in the proc itself that there need to be no job failures before running tests. I introduce a delay, to be sure the job completes before running the next line.

In any case, this is a minor flaw in the repeatable testing process. Hopefully someone finding failing tests would be able to determine a problem is the result of either bad code or previously existing failed steps. Since this requires some jobs to exist, this already is a more complex testing scenario than I'd expect.

For me, I run all my test jobs to ensure that the latest execution of all jobs has no failures. This means I'd return a zero by default. Next, I run the job I want to run, which is the "always succeeds" job for this test. I take the result and store it in the @actual variable.

In the asset area, I check if the expected and actual values are the same.

The other tests look just like this, expect the @expected value is set to a different number, depending on what is required. I also call a different job in the "act" section. I've attached the script to this article for the tests if you want to duplicate this. I end up with tests for these cases:

No job failure steps

A single job failure step

A single job with two failure steps

A job that has a failure step, but then runs successfully

To execute the tests, you can use the tsqlt.run or tsqlt.runtestclass commands with the test name or the test class. For me, I can run the tests in SQL Test, which I do when I'm doing things over and over. I like that I can start this and then still check queries in my query window. All four of my tests succeeded (eventually).

The command behind the scenes would be:

EXEC tsqlt.RunTestClass @TestClassName = N'AdminChecks'

This gives me these results:

Summary

One of the edge cases in monitoring jobs is the places where a job step might fail, but the job succeeds. There are reasons why a particular job might be set up in this manner, but often we still want to know if a job step failed. This article presents a way to get that data for the last run only. I chose that method, as often failures are transient and I don't want to be querying for failures that might have resolved themselves.

We also set up a testing framework to automate testing of our code, which allows us to add new cases or ensure regressions do not occur as we might enhance our code in the future.