The PASS Data Community Summit First Timer Guide

Edwin Sarmiento has been producing a first-timer's guide for the PASS Data Community Summit since 2016. He has updated this for 2023 and you can see Edward's announcement of the guide on Twitter here. Download the guide and you'll find some amazing information.

Even if you've been before, it's worth keeping around and scanning the sections. Edwin is from Canada, so he includes a few things about traveling and visas, which are useful for people. He also has info on getting from the airport to the convention center. I always see questions about this, so it's nice to see this summarized. He also has some international phone advice.

There's a lot of advice on packing, things to bring, and things to take advantage of at the event. I especially like his R.n.D acronym, which stands for:

RSVP

network

drink in moderation

There is a code of conduct, and I was thrilled there were no issues in 2022. Let's keep that going in 2023, keep in control of yourself, and remember this is a professional event and not a single's event or college party. Treat others with respect, as you would at work.

There is a lot of other great info and advice, and I love seeing it all together. The one thing I'd emphasize from the guide is to meet people. Introduce yourself, say hi, ask questions and engage. People might be busy, so don't get offended if they don't have a lot of time to chat, but every speaker I know is happy to say hi and spend a few minutes.

Enjoy the event, and download the guide from Edwin's announcement.