SQLServerCentral Article

Creating Tables in Power BI

,

Creating tables in Power BI can be useful in some situations. In this article, we will see the two main ways to create our own internal tables in Power BI.

Prerequisites

All we need for this example is the Power BI Desktop edition.

Getting Started

First of all, in Home, select the icon Enter data.

Enter Data to create tables in Power BI

This will show a table to add columns and data.

Create table

Use the + symbols to add columns and rows.

create tables in power bi to add column add row

We can add some data to the table just by typing in the grid.

add data to create tables in power bi

Finally, specify the table name and press Load.

name the table to create tables in power bi

Edit tables in Power BI

In the visualization, you can see the table previously created.

fields in power bi

To edit the data, right-click the table and select the Edit query option.

Edit query

Secondly, in the applied steps on the right Query Settings, under Source, press the gear icon.

edite tables in power bi

Add or edit the data. You can add columns, rows. In this example, we are adding a row with data.

add row in power bi table

Finally, press the Close & Apply button to apply the changes.

Close and apply changes in power bi

Create Tables in Power BI using the DAX Table Constructor

It is also possible to create a new table using DAX. The DAX table constructor allows creating a table.

First, go to Table tools and select New table.

create table in power bi new table

Secondly, create a table named Players with the value equal to 1. We use the code below to do this.

Players = {1}

table with 1 value

Now, create a table with a column with text, another column with numbers, and the last column with a date. In this example, we will create a row with the first column with the soccer player Messi, the player number equal to 30, and the birthdate equal to June 24, 1982. Here is the code:

Players = {("Messi",30,DATE(1982,06,24))}

dax table with 3 values

Note that to start the table you specify the table name and an equals symbol. We use braces to surround the table data. To start and end a row we use parenthesis. If we need to specify a date, we use the date function.

Here, we will create an example to show 2 rows. The following example will include information for Messi and Mbappé. The syntax will be the following.

Players = {("Messi",30,DATE(1982,06,24)),
("Mbappé",7,DATE(1982,12,20))}

The result displayed will be the following:

table with numbers, strings and dates

In other words, the syntax is like this:

Tablename= {(“stringcolumn1row1”, 3,DATE(1991,11,23)),
(Stringcolumn1row3,4, DATE(1991,11,23))}

For strings characters, we use double quotes. The numbers are written as they are and for dates, we use the date function and provide the year, month, day. To separate rows, we use parenthesis.

Finally, you can double click on the columns and edit the names.

Rename tables

Create Tables in Power BI with Functions

It is possible to have DAX functions in our tables. The following example will use the function now and the function today.

The example provided will create a table named players with two rows. The third column is using functions. The first row is using the now function and the second row is using the today function.

Note that the function now includes the time while the today function doesn’t.

Players = {("Messi",30,now()),
("Mbappé",7,TODAY())}

functions in power bi

Conclusion

We show how to create tables in Power BI using the enter data option and then we created a table using DAX expressions. Definitely, using the entered data is easier. The option to edit the data is not easy to find, but once you find it, it is the easier way to edit data.

DAX expressions are a little harder to create and there is no UI for this task. This option is recommended if you love DAX or if you already have the code and you want to just copy and paste the data to generate the information.

In general use tables from the data sources and use these internal tables, especially in demos or to handle data that do not require to be edited often because you are editing the Power BI file. So, use this for proof of concept projects, and demos. It is not recommended for productions. For production use databases or external files.

Rate

4 (1)

Share

Categories

Tags

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

4 (1)

Related content

SQLServerCentral Article

Import Web pages with Power BI

Introduction In this article, we will learn how to create charts from web pages with Power BI. Power BI is an extremely great tool to easily generate reports. We will combine and analyze data from different websites, and we will talk about COVID 19 with the reports. In order to analyze the information, we will […]

5 (3)

2022-03-21

9,600 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Power Query or SQL Server? Which, when and why

When it comes to developing a Power BI report, we can use it for accessing data, transforming the data, and turning the data into information using visuals. With no doubt Power BI can do the job from beginning to end. Now, this is not the only, nor necessarily the best, tool for all the steps […]

4 (3)

2021-01-25

9,546 reads

Technical Article

Stairway to DAX and Power BI - Level 16: The DAX ALLEXCEPT() Function

Business Intelligence Architect, Analysis Services Maestro, and author Bill Pearson introduces the DAX ALLEXCEPT() function, discussing its syntax, uses and operation. He then provides hands-on exposure to ALLEXCEPT(), focusing largely upon its most popular use in removing filters from all columns in a table - except the filters we specify.

5 (1)

2022-04-04 (first published: )

3,458 reads