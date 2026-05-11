SSRS Is Dead. Here Are Your Real Options

Microsoft quietly ended an era in November 2025. SQL Server 2025 shipped without SSRS. In its place: Power BI Report Server (PBIRS), a product with a different licensing model, different architecture, and a clear message from Microsoft — paginated reports belong in Power BI now.

If you manage SSRS infrastructure, you already feel the pressure. No new features. No standalone installer. Security patches on a shrinking support timeline. And every quarter, your CTO asks the same question: "What's our plan?"

I spent the last six months building a migration tool for a customer with 190 SSRS reports across 25 jurisdictions. Along the way, I evaluated every realistic alternative. Here's what I found, with honest pros and cons for each.

Option 1: Stay on SSRS 2022

What it means: Keep running your current SSRS deployment on SQL Server 2022. Microsoft will provide extended support through 2032.

Pros:

Zero migration effort

Zero cost increase

Reports continue working exactly as they are

Cons:

No new features, ever

Security patches only (no bug fixes after mainstream support ends 2027)

Growing difficulty hiring developers with SSRS expertise

Tech debt compounds — every year you wait, migration gets harder

Best for: Organizations with fewer than 20 reports and no urgency to modernize. Buy yourself time to plan, but don't pretend the problem goes away.

Option 2: Power BI Report Server (On-Premises)

What it means: Replace SSRS with PBIRS, which ships free with SQL Server 2025 Enterprise or Standard.

Pros:

Free with your SQL Server license — no additional cost

Full RDL rendering fidelity (same Microsoft engine under the hood)

Adds interactive Power BI report support alongside paginated

Microsoft-supported migration path with existing tooling

Cons:

On-premises only — no cloud deployment path

Deepens your SQL Server and Windows Server dependency

No PostgreSQL, MySQL, or non-Microsoft database support for paginated reports

Doesn't integrate with Domo, Tableau, Looker, or any non-Microsoft analytics platform

Microsoft's investment is clearly in Power BI Service (cloud), not PBIRS

Best for: Organizations committed to SQL Server long-term who want the simplest, cheapest migration. If you're not planning to leave Microsoft, this is the obvious choice.

Option 3: Power BI Service (Cloud Paginated Reports)

What it means: Upload RDL files to Power BI Service in Microsoft Fabric. Paginated reports render in the cloud alongside interactive Power BI dashboards.

Pros:

Fully managed cloud service — no infrastructure to maintain

Microsoft ecosystem integration (Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint)

Combines paginated and interactive reports on one platform

Automatic scaling

Cons:

Expensive. Fabric capacity starts at ~ 5 , 000/ m o n t h . P er - u ser l i ce n s in g r u n s 14-24/user/month on top.

14-24/user/month on top. Partial RDL compatibility — shared data sources, some expression functions, and certain rendering features work differently or not at all

Requires Power BI expertise your team may not have

Azure-only — no AWS or GCP deployment option

No integration with non-Microsoft analytics platforms

Best for: Large enterprises already invested in Microsoft Fabric with budget for $60K+/year and dedicated Power BI teams. If you're a mid-market shop or running non-Microsoft infrastructure, this pricing is hard to justify for paginated reports alone.

Option 4: Rebuild Reports in Your BI Platform

What it means: Recreate each SSRS report as a native dashboard or report in Domo, Tableau, Looker, or whatever platform you use.

Pros:

Fully native to your analytics platform

No dependency on RDL format or Microsoft tooling

Modern UX and interactivity

Cons:

Enormous effort. At 2-3 days per report, 200 reports = 400-600 dev-days ( 200 K - 600K in labor)

600K in labor) Many reports can't become dashboards. Regulatory forms, mailing labels, multi-page documents with precise page breaks, and parameter-driven packet generation don't map to dashboard paradigms

Loss of formatting fidelity — paginated layout, headers/footers, and print-ready output are dashboard anti-patterns

Timeline: 6-18 months for a mid-size library

Best for: Organizations with fewer than 30 simple reports that truly can be expressed as dashboards. Be honest about which reports qualify — the "Can't-Dashboard-It" test is: does it have mandated format, print requirements, multi-page pagination, or parameter-driven generation? If yes, rebuilding doesn't work.

Option 5: Bold Reports (Syncfusion) — Standalone

What it means: Deploy Syncfusion's Bold Reports server, which natively renders RDL/RDLC files on Linux, Docker, or Azure. It uses the same rendering engine as the one Microsoft uses, licensed independently.

Pros:

Full RDL fidelity — the only non-Microsoft engine that renders RDL natively

Runs on Linux, Docker, AWS, Azure — no Windows dependency

Supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and ODBC data sources

Embeddable via iframe or JavaScript SDK

Reasonable pricing (~$6-12K/year depending on edition)

SOC 2 available via Bold Cloud (managed hosting)

Cons:

No automated SQL conversion — you manually rewrite every T-SQL query for PostgreSQL

No batch operations — report-by-report migration

No analytics platform integration (Domo groups, Tableau, etc.)

No validation pipeline — you test each report manually

Smaller market presence than Microsoft — fewer community resources

Best for: Organizations with fewer than 20 reports that plan to stay on SQL Server (no conversion needed) or have developer resources to manually convert SQL. Also good for ISVs embedding reports in custom applications.

Option 6: Stimulsoft Reports

What it means: Cross-platform reporting toolkit with an RDL-to-.mrt import utility. Available for .NET, JavaScript, Java, PHP, Python.

Pros:

Affordable ($480-5,000/year)

Wide platform support — runs almost anywhere

Import utility handles basic RDL patterns

Cons:

Converts to a proprietary format, not native rendering — fidelity gaps on complex reports

Complex reports (sub-reports, custom code, advanced expressions) need manual fixing after import

No automated SQL conversion

No analytics platform integration

Best for: Developer teams building custom applications in Java or PHP who have simple reports and want cross-platform portability at low cost.

Option 7: Jaspersoft / BIRT / Open Source

What it means: Adopt an open-source reporting platform. Jaspersoft and BIRT are the most established.

Pros:

No licensing cost (community editions)

Strong PostgreSQL support

Enterprise scheduling and distribution (Jaspersoft)

Large community

Cons:

No RDL support whatsoever. Every report is rebuilt from scratch in JRXML or BIRT XML.

Jaspersoft enterprise pricing starts at $50K+/year

BIRT has limited maintenance and unclear roadmap

Java ecosystem — may not align with your stack

Complete rebuild effort identical to Option 4

Best for: Organizations starting from zero who want to build a full reporting platform on open-source. Not a migration tool.

Option 8: ReportBridge

What it means: Upload your existing RDL files. AI converts T-SQL to PostgreSQL. Reports render natively on the same engine as Option 5 (Bold Reports), embedded in Domo or served via standalone web app.

Full disclosure: I built this. I'll be as honest here as I was above.

Pros:

Zero report redesign — RDL files render natively with full fidelity

AI-powered SQL conversion — 97% pass rate across 198 production reports (Claude AI via Anthropic or AWS Bedrock)

Automated test/fix loop — validates converted SQL via EXPLAIN, feeds errors back for up to 5 AI-assisted correction rounds

Batch operations — convert, test, and publish dozens of reports in one operation

Domo-native integration — reports embedded in Domo cards with Domo group-based access control

Standalone mode available — works without Domo via JWT auth at report-bridge.com/app

Multi-tenant SaaS — onboard a new customer in under an hour with guided Setup Wizard

370+ automated tests, AWS Well-Architected security review complete

Cons:

Bold Reports vendor dependency — the rendering engine is licensed from Syncfusion (~$3.5-14K/year depending on edition)

New product from a solo founder — no enterprise sales team, no 24/7 support org, no SOC 2 (yet)

Domo-only for embedded mode (standalone works without Domo, but the sweet spot is the Domo integration)

Requires AWS infrastructure (~$335/month for the base platform)

16 out of 198 reports with custom VB.NET code required manual SQL rewriting — AI handles T-SQL patterns, not arbitrary .NET code

Best for: Organizations on Domo + PostgreSQL + AWS that need to migrate 50-500 SSRS reports without rebuilding them. Especially strong for regulated industries (government, healthcare, financial services) where report format is mandated.

Cost: ~$7-13K/year (Bold Reports license + AWS infrastructure + ReportBridge license)

Option 9: Wyn Enterprise / ActiveReports (MESCIUS)

What it means: .NET-based reporting with an RDL import wizard. Wyn adds a web-based BI platform.

Pros:

Web-based report designer

OEM-friendly licensing for ISVs

Import wizard handles basic RDL conversion

Cons:

Conversion, not native rendering — complex reports need rework

Opaque pricing (contact sales)

Smaller community and market presence

.NET ecosystem only

Best for: ISVs building embedded reporting into .NET products who can tolerate conversion effort.

Option 10: Telerik Reporting (Progress)

What it means: .NET reporting toolkit with web-based viewer. No RDL import — reports built from scratch in Telerik's format.

Pros:

Strong .NET ecosystem integration

Good documentation and support

Reasonable per-developer pricing (~$685/dev/year)

Cons:

No RDL import at all — complete rebuild

.NET-only

No analytics platform integration

Best for: .NET shops building new reporting from scratch who don't have existing RDL files to migrate.

The Decision Framework

Here's how I'd think about it:

If you're staying on Microsoft: PBIRS (Option 2). It's free, it works, and it buys you years.

If you have budget for Power BI cloud: Power BI Service (Option 3). But do the math first — $60K/year for paginated reports alone is hard to swallow.

If you have fewer than 20 reports: Bold Reports standalone (Option 5) or rebuild (Option 4). Manual migration is feasible at that scale.

If you're on Domo + PostgreSQL + AWS with 50+ reports: ReportBridge (Option 8). That's the niche I built it for.

If you're building from scratch: Jaspersoft (Option 7) or your BI platform's native reports (Option 4).

The worst option? Doing nothing. SSRS 2022 mainstream support ends in 2027. Extended support ends in 2032. Every quarter you wait, the migration gets harder, the talent pool shrinks, and the technical debt compounds.

Steve Harlow is the founder of ReportBridge (report-bridge.com). He migrated 198 SSRS paginated reports to PostgreSQL for a state vehicle inspection program and built the automation platform around that experience. Questions? steve@report-bridge.com