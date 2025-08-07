SQLServerCentral Article

SQL Server Threats

,

Microsoft SQL Server is a robust relational database management system. It stores and processes sensitive data for countless applications, which also makes it a high-value target for cybercriminals.

Below are some security threats that SQL Server environments regularly face, along with recommendations on how to avoid them.

1. SQL Injection

SQL injection (SQLi) remains one of the most exploited vulnerabilities. Attackers inject malicious SQL code into input fields of web applications. If input is not sanitized, the server executes unauthorized queries.

This can lead to data leakage, privilege escalation, or full system compromise.

How To Avoid:

  • Parameterized queries
  • validate and sanitize all user inputs

2. Weak Authentication

Default “sa” accounts or weak passwords are common entry points. Attackers can use brute-force tools or credential stuffing to gain access.

Once authenticated, attackers can move laterally within the network.

How To Avoid:

  • Disable or rename the “sa” account
  • Use strong passwords
  • Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for SQL logins is your friend

3. Unpatched Vulnerabilities

Running outdated SQL Server versions will expose your system to known CVEs. Attackers are always scanning for systems missing critical updates.

How To Avoid:

  • Subscribe to Microsoft’s Security Update Guide
  • Patch SQL Server regularly, including the underlying OS

4. Exposed Network Interfaces

SQL Server listens on TCP port 1433 by default. If this port is open to the internet, it becomes an easy target for port scanning tools like Nmap or Shodan.

How To Avoid:

  • Block direct internet access to SQL Server
  • Use firewalls, VPNs, or IP whitelisting
  • Consider changing the default port

5. Excessive Privileges

Users or services often run with unnecessary database roles. If compromised, these accounts provide more access than needed.

Mitigation:

  • Follow the principle of least privilege
  • Audit user roles and permissions regularly
  • Use role-based access control (RBAC)

6. Malware and Ransomware Payloads

Hackers often exploit SQL Server as a payload target during broader ransomware attacks. Someone can gain access via PowerShell scripts, xp_cmdshell, or CLR integration.

How To Avoid:

  • Disable features like xp_cmdshell if possible
  • Monitor for unauthorized script execution
  • Keep anti-malware tools active on the host system

7. Data Exfiltration Techniques

Attackers not always destroy data but might steal it quietly. Data exfiltration can happen via unauthorized SELECT queries or covert channels like DNS tunneling.

How To Avoid:

  • Enable and review SQL Server Audit logs
  • Use Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools
  • Monitor egress traffic

8. Misconfigured Server Settings

Improper configurations — like enabling remote access, disabling encryption, or using insecure linked servers — increase the attack surface.

How To Avoid:

  • Harden your SQL Server configurations
  • Disable unused services and features
  • Enforce encryption with TLS

9. Insider Threats

Employees or contractors with legitimate access sometimes misuse their privileges. These malicious insiders can extract data or manipulate records without triggering any alerts.

How To Avoid:

  • Monitor SQL Server activity with Extended Events or third-party SIEM tools
  • Set up alerts for anomalous queries or privilege changes

10. Insecure Third-Party Integrations

Third-party applications and APIs connected to SQL Server can be the reason for vulnerabilities. If exploited, they provide a backdoor into the database.

How To Avoid:

  • Conduct regular security assessments of integrated applications
  • Ensure third-party tools follow secure coding practices
  • Restrict application-level access using firewall rules and SQL permissions

SQL Server is widely used for storing data around the globe and this makes it one of the prime targets for attackers. The reason for most breaches is poor configurations, outdated software, or weak access controls. This guide is just a reminder to check the security of your server regularly.

Resources

Rate

5 (2)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Share

Categories

Tags

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

5 (2)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Related content

SQLServerCentral Article

Database Architecture Considerations for Implementing Content Moderation Services

Fellow SQL Server professionals, I wanted to share some insights and start a discussion about the database design challenges we face when implementing Content Moderation Services in enterprise applications. As more organizations build user-generated content platforms, the backend data architecture becomes critical for efficient moderation workflows. Database Design Challenges for Content Moderation Services Performance at […]

5 (1)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2025-07-23

491 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Advanced SQL Server Page Forensics: Detecting Page Splits and Allocations with DBCC PAGE

Page splits are an often-overlooked performance killer in SQL Server. In this article, we take a forensic look at how serial inserts differ from mid-table inserts, revealing why inserting rows out of order causes hidden page splits, increased IO, and fragmentation. Using a wide-column table, we demonstrate both scenarios and decode their impact with page-level analysis.

5 (1)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2025-08-05

2,008 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Revolutionizing Efficiency: The Power of Custom Automation Software Development

With the ever-increasing pace of the digital era, companies are continuously looking for opportunities to enhance efficiency, cut costs, and optimize operations. The most viable way to accomplish these is through Custom Automation Software Development.

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2025-07-11

439 reads

SQLServerCentral Editorial

In Praise of Simplicity or The Power of Plain Language in a Buzzword World

There’s a moment I experience all too often in tech meetings, presentations, or vendor demos where someone starts talking, and instead of clarity, I get hit with a tidal wave of jargon: “synergizing AI-driven orchestration pipelines for real-time actionable insights using cloud-native microservices and agentic AI to serve as a digital twin.” And somewhere in […]

5 (4)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2025-07-09

110 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

PostgreSQL Aggregate Functions

Overview In this article we will go through the various in built aggregate functions available in PostgreSQL. Aggregate functions perform a calculation on a set of rows and return a single value. COUNT Function The COUNT function is a simple and very useful function in counting the number of records, which are expected to be […]

1 (1)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2025-07-09

394 reads