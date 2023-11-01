SQLServerCentral Article

SQL Server Central Is Upgrading Our Servers

,

The Short Story

We will be upgrading our systems on Thur, Nov 2, from around 930a GMT to 1000a GMT. We do not anticipate much downtime, but there will be a short period where a the site will be behind a maintenance page.

The Longer Story

We have been running on SQL Server 2017 CU31 on Windows Server 2016. You can see this at monitor.red-gate.com, where we have our two clustered database servers monitored by the Redgate Software SQL Monitor demo system. This is live (slightly delayed) data from the actual cluster. The system is moving out of support, and we want to remain current with our systems.

We had debated this late last year, trying to choose between 2019 and (the then newly released) 2022. We decided to wait a bit, and with out projects, we're getting back to this now.

We have set up a new set of SQL Server 2022 systems and have restored a full backup to these. We are running log backups and restores now and will cut over the systems on Thursday morning, UK time.

This should be reflected later in the day on monitor.red-gate.com.

If you have questions or concerns, or notice anything wrong, please contact the webmaster.

