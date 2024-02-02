SQLServerCentral Article

Adding an AI Policy for Authors

,

In the last few months, we've noticed quite a bit of content submitted that seems overly structured in certain ways. I collaborate with Louis Davidson at Simple Talk, and he's seen similar issues. With some research and checking, we both concluded that there was a decent amount of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistance taking place in creating content. In fact, we believe some submissions were 100% AI-generated.

While we do believe that AI is a technology that can assist us in work and help us be better, we do not want to see completely AI-generated content. We have been, and want to remain, a place for technical professionals to share their ideas, thoughts, solutions, and code to help others get better at their jobs.

A New Policy

You can read about this on our Contribute page, but the short changes are:

  • AI can help you clean up some grammar, but it should not be writing paragraphs for you.
  • AI can generate schema and setup code.
  • You must disclose if you use AI

What we do not want is:

  • AI writing articles, or even paragraphs about technology
  • AI writing queries or code for a solution

We hope this change makes the site continue to be a valuable resource for database professionals and we welcome contributions from anyone who is making a living as a developer, DBA, or other technology professional.'

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the editor.

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Share

Categories

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Related content

SQLServerCentral Article

Do You Still Want Coping Tips?

A simple question, and you can vote by leaving a comment for this article. Do you still want me to include the coping tips in the newsletter after June? When the pandemic shut down much of the world in March, our CEO at Redgate Software asked us to think about what we could do to […]

5 (3)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2020-06-16

651 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Forum FAQ

With the implementation of the BBPress forums at SQLServerCentral, a few community members have asked how the forums work and how to best use them. This document will address a few of the items that have been asked by users. A list of questions is followed by the answers below. If you have additional questions […]

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2020-05-15

192 reads