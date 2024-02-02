Adding an AI Policy for Authors

In the last few months, we've noticed quite a bit of content submitted that seems overly structured in certain ways. I collaborate with Louis Davidson at Simple Talk, and he's seen similar issues. With some research and checking, we both concluded that there was a decent amount of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistance taking place in creating content. In fact, we believe some submissions were 100% AI-generated.
While we do believe that AI is a technology that can assist us in work and help us be better, we do not want to see completely AI-generated content. We have been, and want to remain, a place for technical professionals to share their ideas, thoughts, solutions, and code to help others get better at their jobs.
A New Policy
You can read about this on our Contribute page, but the short changes are:
- AI can help you clean up some grammar, but it should not be writing paragraphs for you.
- AI can generate schema and setup code.
- You must disclose if you use AI
What we do not want is:
- AI writing articles, or even paragraphs about technology
- AI writing queries or code for a solution
We hope this change makes the site continue to be a valuable resource for database professionals and we welcome contributions from anyone who is making a living as a developer, DBA, or other technology professional.'
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the editor.