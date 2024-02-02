Adding an AI Policy for Authors

In the last few months, we've noticed quite a bit of content submitted that seems overly structured in certain ways. I collaborate with Louis Davidson at Simple Talk, and he's seen similar issues. With some research and checking, we both concluded that there was a decent amount of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistance taking place in creating content. In fact, we believe some submissions were 100% AI-generated.

While we do believe that AI is a technology that can assist us in work and help us be better, we do not want to see completely AI-generated content. We have been, and want to remain, a place for technical professionals to share their ideas, thoughts, solutions, and code to help others get better at their jobs.

A New Policy

You can read about this on our Contribute page, but the short changes are:

AI can help you clean up some grammar, but it should not be writing paragraphs for you.

AI can generate schema and setup code.

You must disclose if you use AI

What we do not want is:

AI writing articles, or even paragraphs about technology

AI writing queries or code for a solution

We hope this change makes the site continue to be a valuable resource for database professionals and we welcome contributions from anyone who is making a living as a developer, DBA, or other technology professional.'

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the editor.