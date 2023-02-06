Schedule Jobs on a Clustered SQL Server

High availability or Always On is achieved in SQL Server using Cluster. Clustering is a logical collection of 2 or more physical servers (nodes) that individually host SQL instances and access the common shared storage. The applications will connect to a cluster instead of connecting to the individual SQL instances. The cluster will automatically failover if the primary is unavailable due to any issues. The users or applications will not notice any data loss or downtime.

There are a few objects, like logins, permissions, jobs etc., that are to be configured on each individual node in the cluster. In the cluster, while the primary node is in use, the secondary nodes are not accessible (read access can be enabled but no write access is granted). If you try to access a database, you will get an error like the one below.