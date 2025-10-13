Migrate SSRS Reports to a New Server in Just a Few Clicks

Managing SSRS report migrations can be a time-consuming and error-prone process, especially when dealing with large enterprise report servers that contain hundreds of reports, datasets, data sources, and subscriptions. To simplify this process, we created the SSRS Reports Migration Wizard, a Visual Studio extension and standalone utility that helps you automate and validate migrations with minimal manual steps. In this guide, we’ll walk through how to migrate SSRS reports to new server in just a few clicks.

What is SSRS Reports Migration Wizard?

SSRS Reports Migration Wizard is a tool that enables you to:

Migrate reports, shared datasets, and shared data sources

Copy standard subscriptions

Migrate between servers, folders, or environments

Export and import SSRS items using an export file format

Perform offline review and validation before actual migration

The wizard is available as a Visual Studio extension and as a standalone tool.

Prerequisites:

Before starting, ensure:

1. You have access to both source and target SSRS servers.

2. Your user account has:

-at least Browser role on the source report server.

-at least Publisher role on the target report server.

If you’re unsure how to grant access, follow the instructions in the Granting Access Guide.

Use Cases

Migrating from dev to test/prod environments

Consolidating multiple SSRS servers

Backing up and archiving SSRS artifacts

Migrating within the same server to new folders

Steps to Migrate SSRS reports to new server

Follow the below steps to achieve SSRS report migration from one server to another.

Step 1: Select the Source

Choose your source SSRS server or a .SRMW file created from a previous export.

Step 2: Select the Target

Provide connection details for the destination SSRS server. You can migrate to a different server, or a different folder on the same server.

Step 3: Choose Report Items to Migrate

Select specific folders, reports, datasets, and data sources using a tree view. Filters and checkboxes make large-scale selection easy.

Step 4: Update Data Source Connection Strings

SSRS Reports Migration Wizard includes an optional step to update data source connection strings during the migration process. This is particularly useful when migrating reports and datasets from a source server to a target server that uses different connection details.

1. Fetch Data Sources

On this screen, click the Fetch Data Sources button. The wizard will scan the selected SSRS items (from previous screen) and populate a grid with all connections that can be updated.

2. View and Manage Connections

The grid displays the Extension, Connection String, and Credential Retrieval method for each data source. Click the Edit link in the Manage column, which allows you to modify the connection.

Convert to shared data sources if connection exists - If this option is selected, the wizard will attempt to convert embedded data sources in reports to shared data sources during deployment, provided a shared data source with the same connection details is available in the selected SSRS items for deployment.

3. Update Properties

When you click Edit, a new dialog box appears (labeled “Manage Connection Properties”). Here you can:

Review the Shared Data Source(s) using this connection and Report(s) using this connection as an embedded data source.

Modify the Connection String.

Specify Credentials (e.g., Windows credentials or a user name and password) under “Log into the data source”.

Click Save to apply the changes.

Important Notes

The SSRS Reports Migration Wizard cannot retrieve passwords from embedded data sources on the source server. It is therefore essential to manually manage and input the connection strings with their corresponding passwords on this screen.

The Dependent Objects shown in the grid are those that have a connection embedded within them. These objects are directly using this connection.

The changes you make are not committed to the target server until the wizard completes the migration.

until the wizard completes the migration. If no connections are found for the selected items, a message box will inform you that there are no connections available for update.

Step 5: Review Changes

The wizard shows a migration summary with new, changed, or skipped items. You can export this list or proceed with the migration.

Step 6: Finish and Validate

Once migration is complete, a final summary screen shows migrated item counts and logs. You can rerun this process anytime.

Installation

SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard can be installed as an extension to:

1. Visual Studio 2017, Visual Studio 2019 & Visual Studio 2022.

2. SSMS 18, 19, 20, 21(preview)

3. Standalone tool.

Standalone Usage

Don’t use Visual Studio? You can still run the wizard as a standalone tool:

1. Download the .vsix from Visual Studio Marketplace.

2. Rename the .vsix to .zip and extract it.

3. Launch SSRS.Reports.Migration.Wizard.exe.