Microsoft at the PASS Data Community Summit 2023

It's gearing up to be an exciting week November 14th – 17th as we prepare for this year’s Microsoft Ignite and PASS Data Summit all happening at once! While across the way we’ll be sharing the latest from Microsoft all up, taking place at the Convention Center. We’re excited to be with our community digging into all things data. We’re back as premier sponsors together with our partners at Intel. With over 30+ sessions we’ll cover everything from ground to the cloud, with SQL Server, Azure SQL, all the way up to powering analytics for your data with Microsoft Fabric. This year, we’ll also bring in our developer community with sessions covering our solutions for open-source database, PostgreSQL.

We hope you’ll join us to “Connect, Share and Learn” alongside the rest of your peers at the PASS community. The official event kicks off with our keynote Wednesday morning with Shireesh Thota Vice President of Azure Databases. Below you’ll find just some of the highlights happening at this year’s PASS Summit:

Pre-Cons

Monday: The Cloud Workshop for the SQL DBA

Bob Ward

This workshop will deliver a technically led driven approach to translating your knowledge and skills from SQL Server to Azure SQL. You will experience an immersive look at Azure SQL including hands-on labs, no Azure subscription required.

Tuesday: Azure SQL and SQL Server: All Things Developers

Brian Spendolini, Anagha Todalbagi

In this workshop, we'll dedicate a full day to deep diving into each one of these new features such as JSON, Data API builder, calling REST endpoints, Azure function integrations and much more, so that you'll learn how to take advantage of them right away. Also being covered:

Understand the use cases

Gain practical knowledge that can be used right away

Wednesday Keynote

Shireesh Thota, Vice President of Azure Join Microsoft's Shireesh Thota and Microsoft engineering leaders for a keynote delivered live from Seattle. We'll showcase how the latest from Microsoft across databases, analytics, including the recently announced Fabric, seamlessly integrate to accelerate the power of your data.

General Sessions

30+ more sessions over three days: Check them all out here.

From SQL Server to Azure SQL and analytics and governance, Microsoft’s experts will bring the latest product develops to help you build the right data platform to solve your business needs.

Connect, Grow, Learn with us!

As a special offer from Microsoft, enter the code AZURE150 at checkout to receive $150 off on the 3-Day conference pass (in-person).

Register today at https://passdatacommunitysummit.com/

See you there!