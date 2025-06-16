In this article, we will see how to handle images with AI. Sometimes we need to import the text from images into SQL Server. In this article, we will use ChatGPT to convert text from images into text.

If you want to know more about ChatGPT, you can read my previous article: ChatGPT in SQL Server - Practical examples

Getting started

First, go to ChatGPT. If you do not have an account, create one.

I will ask ChatGPT if it can OCR some images.

Handle images with ChatGPT

Let’s try to read the text of the images with ChatGPT. You can drag and drop your image or use the Upload files icon.

Me: Please read the text of this image.

ChatGPT: The text in the image reads: "ROAD CLOSED."

Insert the text from the image into a table

Daniel: I have the following table:

CREATE TABLE image ( id INT, description VARCHAR(8000) );

Can you create the code to insert the previous picture's text into the table?

ChatGPT:

To insert the text "ROAD CLOSED" from the image into the image table, you can use the following SQL query:

INSERT INTO image (id, description) VALUES (1, 'ROAD CLOSED');

This query assumes you're inserting the first record (id = 1) into the table. Let me know if you need any adjustments!

How does the OCR handle images with Bard?

Me: How do you read the text from images?

ChatGPT:

I use Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to read and extract text from images. OCR scans the image for patterns that resemble letters, numbers, or symbols and converts them into readable text. When you upload an image with text, I can analyze it and provide you with the content of the image by recognizing these patterns.

If you'd like, I can also help you extract text from other images you might have. Just let me know!

Test how Bard handles images of a milk box

We will try to read the text on a box of milk.