Fabric Analytics for SQL folks: Part 1 - Fabric demystified

In a landscape abundant with AI innovations and promises, a crucial question arises:

"Is leveraging SQL and structured data genuinely beneficial for your business in today's environment?"

SQL and structured data have been pivotal in shaping contemporary data architectures, including Lakehouse and Medallion architectures, as well as distributed computing frameworks like Spark and MPPs. These systems are vital for large-scale data processing and play a significant role in business intelligence (BI), machine learning (ML), and AI initiatives. They are increasingly essential for emerging analytics SaaS solutions such as Microsoft Fabric Analytics.

As AI competition intensifies, organizations stand to gain from large language models (LLMs) that utilize natural language and unstructured data. Despite AI's advancements in powering structured data analytics, the core principles of data analytics—particularly those concerning structured data—remain unchanged. Key processes such as cleaning, enhancing, joining, modeling, and visualization are still vital, and concepts like data warehousing and modern data architecture are deeply rooted in a solid understanding of business semantics.

Historically, it is estimated that about 70% of BI projects have failed, and organizations still struggle to leverage their data today fully. This often results from neglecting fundamental analytics data management principles necessary for creating a single source of truth, which is crucial for transforming raw data into actionable insights. For many businesses, a dimensionally modeled ACID data warehouse is the best option for storing structured data for BI and data science. The principles of data warehouse design—such as star and snowflake schemas and slowly changing dimensions with surrogate keys—have remained stable, even as the landscape of data architecture has evolved.

Today, advanced AI-driven SaaS analytics platforms such as Fabric offer integrated AI-powered analytics solutions for businesses. While these all-encompassing platforms can effectively tackle the fundamental challenges of analytics principles mentioned earlier, they also introduce new hurdles. The extensive range of services these tools provide can shift focus away from the essential functions and principles. This diversion may hinder adoption rates and obstruct the attainment of true analytics advantages.

Part 1 - Fabric Demystified

Microsoft Fabric provides a robust suite of layered services that we will delve into in the upcoming sections of this series. In this first installment, we will introduce Fabric by drawing a simple comparison with SQL Server, particularly in the realm of data warehousing. This comparison will pave the way for a more in-depth understanding of Fabric.

Following this, we will examine the evolution of data architecture from before 2011—before the big data and data science era—up to the present day. This exploration will highlight the significant changes and advancements that have shaped how organizations manage and analyze data.

Use Case: Wide World Importers (WWI) Data Warehouse

Throughout this series, we will use fictitious Wide World Importers (WWI) business to illustrate data warehousing (DW) and data architecture evolution. WWI utilizes a multi-dimensional data warehouse that adheres to ACID principles, ensuring reliable and consistent data transactions. This compliance is supported by both SQL Server and Microsoft Fabric, albeit through different mechanisms.

SQL Server vs. Fabric

To begin the demystification process, we used SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) to connect to both the WWI relational data warehouse on SQL Server and the Microsoft Fabric environment, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Connections to SQL Server and Microsoft Fabric

Figure 1 illustrates connections to both SQL Server and the Microsoft Fabric environment, each containing a data warehouse along with other databases.

This seemingly simple figure conveys valuable insights that are central to the objectives of this series. Key points to consider include:

Data Warehousing Capabilities:

Both SQL Server and Microsoft Fabric support T-SQL execution and maintain ACID compliance, ensuring reliable data transactions.

Both platforms enable complex query execution and robust data integrity management, making them powerful tools for data warehousing.

The Continued Importance of SQL and Structured Data:

Fabric’s support for T-SQL capabilities in 2023 underscores the enduring relevance of SQL and structured data in modern analytics.

This is particularly significant for organizations that understand the value of their structured data for decision-making and operational insights.

Differences in Data Architecture:

Although SQL Server and Microsoft Fabric may appear similar in terms of tables and schemas, their underlying storage and computation architectures differ significantly.

Understanding these differences is essential for grasping how each platform processes and analyzes data.

One of the standout features of Microsoft Fabric is its implementation of the modern Medallion architecture, which organizes data into three distinct zones: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. This structured approach enhances data processing and analytics by providing a scalable and efficient framework. We will employ this architecture later on in the series.

As WWI transitions from SQL Server to Microsoft Fabric, it is crucial to understand the implications of this architectural shift. While both platforms offer robust data warehousing capabilities and ACID compliance, their fundamental architectures differ, affecting performance, scalability, and analytics workflows.

Evolution of Data Architecture

In this section, we will explore the transition from traditional data warehouses to data lakes, and more recently, to lakehouses—a progression driven by the evolving needs of organizations managing increasing data volumes and advanced analytics.

We will examine the architectural differences that influenced WWI’s transition from SQL Server in 2011 to Microsoft Fabric in 2023, highlighting the key developments over this period. This evolution reflects advancements in scalability, analytics capabilities, and data integration, emphasizing the growing demand for organizations to manage big data, enhance analytics, and integrate data science with traditional business intelligence (BI) practices.

Figure 2 illustrates the transition from traditional data warehouses to data lakes and, more recently, to Lakehouse architecture, reflecting the evolving needs of organizations in managing data growth and integrating advanced analytics.

Key Stages in Data Architecture Transition (as shown in Figure 2)

There are a number of key stages in the diagram above, all described below.

a) Traditional Data Warehouse (SQL Server) – Pre-2011

Before 2011, SQL Server was primarily used for storing and processing structured data. A complex and time-consuming ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process was required to clean and structure data before loading it into the data warehouse. This architecture was optimized mainly for business intelligence (BI).

WWI relied on on-premises, single-machine installations of SQL Server. However, as both structured and unstructured data volumes grew to petabyte levels, the limited scalability and flexibility of traditional data warehouses became a significant challenge.

b) Data Lake (ADLS2) – Addressing Big Data Challenges

The introduction of data lakes marked a pivotal shift in handling big data challenges. Data lakes enabled the storage of vast amounts of structured and unstructured data in its raw form, leveraging cost-effective, decoupled storage and compute. This approach was a significant departure from traditional data warehouses, which required data to be cleaned and structured before storage.

The ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) approach allowed raw data to be stored first and transformed as needed, contrasting with the traditional ETL process, where data was transformed before loading.

Unlike traditional data warehouses, data lakes enabled flexible data ingestion from various sources without predefined schema s , which improved flexibility but also led to data quality issues.

, which improved flexibility but also led to data quality issues. However, similar to traditional data warehouses, ELT still requires processed data to be loaded into a data warehouse outside the data lake.

The lack of built-in data governance often resulted in data lakes turning into "data swamps" if proper governance measures were not in place.

With cloud-based solutions like Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS2), WWI was able to scale storage and processing capabilities while utilizing tools like Apache Spark for big data processing, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

c) Lakehouse (Microsoft Fabric) – The Best of Both Worlds

The Lakehouse architecture merges the reliability of data warehouses with the flexibility of data lakes, integrating BI, advanced analytics, and real-time data processing into a single platform. Key features include:

Supports both ETL and ELT, providing flexibility in data processing.

Streamlined operations with improved data governance and schema enforcement.

Unifies storage, compute, and analytics, reducing data silos.

Microsoft Fabric Analytics represents a comprehensive and unified platform that integrates data lakes, data warehouses, and real-time analytics, making it an ideal solution for WWI. It simplifies the data lifecycle by offering seamless connectivity between various data sources and analytics tools.

With built-in support for large language models (LLMs) and AI-driven insights, Microsoft Fabric empowers WWI to perform advanced analytics and extract actionable insights. Additionally, its collaborative features enhance teamwork, fostering a data-driven decision-making culture across the organization.

A detailed breakdown of the three distinct data architectures can also be found in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Show a detailed breakdown of the three distinct data architectures shaped by analytics in use today.

Conclusions

On Data Architecture

Data architecture has transformed remarkably from rigid, single-machine SQL Server installations to dynamic, cloud-based platforms. This evolution highlights the growing importance of managing both structured and unstructured data effectively in today’s data-driven landscape.

On Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric represents a significant milestone in data analytics, integrating lessons learned from traditional data warehouses, data lakes, and emerging lakehouse architectures. The shift to Fabric is more than just a technological upgrade—it is a strategic transformation aimed at converting raw data into actionable insights for informed decision-making.

On SQL and Data Warehousing Skillset

For this audience, it is evident that core analytics principles, particularly those related to structured data and data warehousing, remain essential, alongside the continued use of SQL skills.

Despite rapid technological advancements, fundamental analytics processes—including data cleaning, enhancement, joining, and visualization—are still critical for deriving meaningful insights. Additionally, a deep understanding of business semantics remains crucial for extracting valuable information from data.

As platforms like Microsoft Fabric continue to evolve, they are expected to become more intelligent and user-friendly, aligning with ongoing advancements in SQL tools for structured data. The significance of data warehousing and SQL expertise will remain strong within the Fabric ecosystem.

Organizations that prioritize structured data principles while embracing advanced technologies will be better positioned to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Upcoming Topics in the Series

