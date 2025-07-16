SQLServerCentral Article

Dimensional Modeling Case Study, Part 4 – Dynamic Time Duration Dimension

Background

In the first parts of this series (part 1, part 2, part 3), we explored dimension tables for age groups, calendar days, and dynamic banding at the day level. These covered time aspects that align with calendar structures—birthdates, admission dates, lengths of stay. But many operational questions are about durations, not dates.

In healthcare especially, you often ask:

  • How long did a patient wait for triage?
  • How long was the ED stay?
  • How quickly did staff respond to a nurse call?
  • What’s the average queue time in a call center?
  • How long does pre-op preparation take?

These are durations—the time between two events—often tracked in seconds, minutes, or hours, not calendar days. They aren’t tied to weekdays or holidays. They're purely numeric. To support such analysis, we introduce fn_DimTimeDuration: a dynamic table-valued function that creates a banded duration dimension on demand.

Why Not Use fn_DimDays?

While fn_DimDays is effective for day-level and coarser banding (e.g., weeks, months, years), using it for durations measured in seconds or minutes is inefficient. For example:

  • 1 hour at second-level grain = 3,600 rows
  • 2 days at minute-level grain = 2,880 rows
  • 1 week at hour-level grain = 168 rows

If we fixed the grain at seconds for every case, a simple 7-day view would explode to over 600,000 rows. That’s overkill when your dashboard just needs to show “1–5 hours” or “6–10 minutes.”

To avoid unnecessary data volume, we design fn_DimTimeDuration with a unit-relative grain:

  • One row per second (if @TimeUnit = 's')
  • One row per minute (if @TimeUnit = 'm')
  • One row per hour (if @TimeUnit = 'h')

This keeps the output efficient, contextual, and tightly scoped to the user’s intended banding.

Designing the Function

The function is declared as:
CREATE FUNCTION dbo.fn_DimTimeDuration
(
    @TimeUnit CHAR(1),   -- 's': seconds, 'm': minutes, 'h': hours
    @Increment INT,      -- Size of each band
    @MaxUnit INT         -- Maximum duration to represent
)

It returns a virtual dimension table with:

  • Duration : Each numeric value between 0 and @MaxUnit + 1
  • Band : A label like "0–5 Minutes" or "30 Minutes+"
  • BandOrder : Used for sorting or filtering band groups

Pseudocode Summary

IF @TimeUnit is invalid THEN EXIT
Set label = "Seconds" | "Minutes" | "Hours"

FOR Duration FROM 0 TO @MaxUnit:
    BandMin = @Increment * ((Duration - 1) / @Increment)
    BandMax = BandMin + @Increment
    IF Duration == 0:
        Band = "0–[Increment] [Unit]"
    ELSE:
        Band = "[BandMin+1]–[BandMax] [Unit]"

Append final "+ band":
    Band = "[MaxUnit] [Unit]+"
    Duration = MaxUnit + 1

This ensures even over-limit durations can still map to a catch-all "+ band."

Function Code

Here’s the complete SQL:

CREATE FUNCTION dbo.fn_DimTimeDuration
(
    @TimeUnit CHAR(1),   -- s: seconds, m: minutes, h: hours
    @Increment INT,      -- Banding increment
    @MaxUnit INT         -- Maximum unit to generate
)
RETURNS @Duration TABLE (Duration INT, Band VARCHAR(100), BandOrder INT)
AS
BEGIN
    DECLARE @UnitLabel VARCHAR(10);
    SET @UnitLabel = 
        CASE @TimeUnit
            WHEN 's' THEN 'Seconds'
            WHEN 'm' THEN 'Minutes'
            WHEN 'h' THEN 'Hours'
        END;
    IF @UnitLabel IS NULL RETURN;

    ;WITH Tally AS (
        SELECT TOP (@MaxUnit + 1) ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY (SELECT NULL)) - 1 AS Duration
        FROM master.dbo.spt_values
    )
    , Banding AS (
        SELECT
            Duration,
            BandMin = @Increment * ((Duration - 1) / @Increment),
            BandMax = @Increment * ((Duration - 1) / @Increment) + @Increment
        FROM Tally
    )
    INSERT INTO @Duration
    SELECT
        Duration,
        Band = CASE 
            WHEN Duration <= @MaxUnit THEN 
                CASE 
                    WHEN Duration = 0 THEN CONCAT('0–', @Increment, ' ', @UnitLabel)
                    ELSE CONCAT(BandMin + 1, '–', BandMax, ' ', @UnitLabel)
                END
            ELSE CONCAT(@MaxUnit, ' ', @UnitLabel, '+')
        END,
        BandOrder = CASE 
            WHEN Duration <= @MaxUnit THEN BandMax
            ELSE @MaxUnit + 1
        END
    FROM Banding
    WHERE Duration <= @MaxUnit

    UNION ALL
    SELECT @MaxUnit + 1, CONCAT(@MaxUnit, ' ', @UnitLabel, '+'), @MaxUnit + 1;

    RETURN;
END;

Example 1: 5-Minute Bands within 30 Minutes

SELECT * FROM fn_DimTimeDuration('m', 5, 30);
Duration  Band                 BandOrder
--------  ------------------- ----------
0         0–5 Minutes          5
1         1–5 Minutes          5
2         1–5 Minutes          5
...       ...                  ...
30        26–30 Minutes        30
31        30 Minutes+          31

This gives one row per minute from 0 to 30, plus a final row for anything over 30 minutes. Fact records with DurationInMinutes>30 can be capped at 31 to join on Band = '30 Minutes+'.

Example 2: 1-Hour Bands within 6 Hours

SELECT * FROM fn_DimTimeDuration('h', 1, 6);
Duration  Band             BandOrder
--------  ---------------  ---------
0         0–1 Hours        1
1         1–2 Hours        2
2         2–3 Hours        3
3         3–4 Hours        4
4         4–5 Hours        5
5         5–6 Hours        6
6         6–7 Hours        7
7         6 Hours+         8

Again, the last row (Duration = 7) ensures that anything beyond 6 hours is grouped neatly.

Behavior and Usage

When the function runs, it builds a duration dimension with one row for each unit between 0 and @MaxUnit, and appends an extra "+ band" for overflow.

The grain depends on your chosen unit:

  • @TimeUnit = 's' → 1 row per second
  • @TimeUnit = 'm'→ 1 row per minute
  • @TimeUnit = 'h'→ 1 row per hour

For example:

  • 2 days in minutes = 2,880 rows
  • 1 week in hours = 168 rows
  • 1 hour in seconds = 3,600 rows

The function generates a consistent BandOrder to enable grouping and sorting in reports. There’s no calendar logic involved—just numeric differences.

Matching Over-Limit Durations

Durations beyond @MaxUnit aren’t generated by default. To join them to the final "+ band," simply cap the duration in your fact query:

-- Duration in seconds
DATEDIFF(SECOND, StartTime, EndTime) AS RawDuration,
CASE 
    WHEN DATEDIFF(SECOND, StartTime, EndTime) > @MaxUnit THEN @MaxUnit + 1 
    ELSE DATEDIFF(SECOND, StartTime, EndTime)
END AS CappedDuration

Then join like:

FROM Fact f
JOIN fn_DimTimeDuration('s', 10, 600) d
    ON f.CappedDuration = d.Duration

This ensures over-limit durations still match the final band like "600 Seconds+".

👉 Tip: Apply the same logic in fn_DimDays (Part 3) when capping long lengths of stay.

Real-World Use Cases in Healthcare

Let’s see how different durations benefit from tailored granularity:

Scenario                          Unit       Max Duration  Justification
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Triage wait time                  Seconds    3600          High precision for short waits
Call center queue time            Seconds    3600          Analyze abandon/drop-off behavior
ED treatment duration             Minutes    2880          Two days of moderate granularity
Staff response to patient alert   Minutes    2880          Evaluate quality and timeliness
Operating room utilization        Hours      168           Weekly throughput and bottleneck views
Pre-op to anesthesia time         Minutes    1440          Single-day procedure timelines

Conclusion

fn_DimTimeDuration rounds out the time-dimension toolkit by supporting fine-grained duration banding based on runtime parameters. It complements fn_DimDays with flexibility, compactness, and performance.

By combining this with calculated durations in your fact tables and capping over-limit values to the final "+ band," you can model anything from a 5-second queue time to a 7-day hospital stay. No static tables. No reloads. Just dynamic, purposeful banding—ready for real-time reporting.

