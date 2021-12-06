Azure Data Studio - A SandDance demo

Fortunately, we have the SandDance for Azure Data Studio. This is a cool extension that will help us to visualize our data in a professional way.
SandDance installation What is SandDance?
This is a Web application used to visualize data in an easy way. You can start from summarized data to individual data. It is very easy to find anomalies in the data. This is currently an Open Source project that you can find on Github here:
Official GitHub site
SandDance can be used not only on Azure Data Studio but also in Power BI or as a VSCode extension. You can also use it in JavaScript or 3rd party apps like Observable, Jupyter widget, and HASH Core IDE.
Demo
In this example, I am going to visualize the data from the
AdventureworksDW2019 database. I will use the dbo.prospectiveBuyer table to analyze possible buyers. In Azure Data Studio, connect to the AdventureworksDW and run this query: SELECT [ProspectiveBuyerKey]
,[ProspectAlternateKey]
,[FirstName]
,[MiddleName]
,[LastName]
,[BirthDate]
,[MaritalStatus]
,[Gender]
,[EmailAddress]
,[YearlyIncome]
,[TotalChildren]
,[NumberChildrenAtHome]
,[Education]
,[Occupation]
,[HouseOwnerFlag]
,[NumberCarsOwned]
,[AddressLine1]
,[AddressLine2]
,[City]
,[StateProvinceCode]
,[PostalCode]
,[Phone]
,[Salutation]
,[Unknown]
FROM [AdventureWorksDW2019].[dbo].[ProspectiveBuyer]
Firstly, note there is a visualizer option. Click on it.
Secondly, you will be able to see the information of the prospective buyers per occupation.
Occupation buyers
Thirdly, we will select the Male Gender. Select the M for males and select the Isolate option and then we will see only the data related to male customers.
Isolate option SandDance
In addition, we will analyze only the male customers with High School education. We will select those and click on isolate.
isolate per education
Also, you can search for information and add your filters and expressions. In this example, we are filtering users with the Occupation equal to Management.
ADS filter
Finally, there is also a 3D option to visualize your data in 3D.
3D option
In this example, we used the YearlyIncome as the Z-Axis in the 3D chart.
Adventureworks chart 3D More examples about SandDance
There are 2 classic samples for SandDance. One is the US election votes and another is the Titanic data. You can find and download the data here:
Samples of data. Once downloaded, in ADS go to File>Open Folder and select the folder with the tsv files download. Open folder Azure Data Studio
Secondly, right-click the
demovote.tsv file and select View in SandDance option Visualize demovote data
As you can see, a nice chart is created with the USA votes information. You can play with the 3d option and use the income as de Z-Axis.
USA 3d votes Conclusion
To conclude, we can say that this tool is amazing. We can visualize csv files, tsv files, big data information, SQL Server information, or other files with this tool.
The tool was designed to handle big data, handle data in Azure or on-premises. The tool is free now, but PowerBI was free at the beginning, so enjoy this moment.
