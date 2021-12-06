Azure Data Studio - A SandDance demo

SandDance sounds like sand dancing. The name may be related to the scattered plots that look like sand dancing. When I look at the tool, I loved it. It is like Power BI. Easy to use, easy to learn, nice charts. The tool is what a Microsoft user likes. Something intuitive, simple, and free.

SandDance is a web application that can be used as a plug-in in Azure Data Studio. In this article, we will do the following:

Show the default charts created by the Azure Data Studio.

Create a graph based on a SQL Server table source.

Isolate data

Use filters

Get the graph in 3D

Download some cool examples

Connect to a tsv file and get a chart.

Learn how to get the nice image displayed at the beginning of the article.

Getting Started

By default, there is a chart option in Azure Data Studio, to get a chart of the data.

However, this option is not nice. The charts have a few options to customize, visualize and filter data.