AWS Services Using SQL for Big Data Analysis

Download AWS RDS SQL Server Backup
Learn how to create a backup of an AWS RDS for SQL Server database and download the backup file to use on another SQL Server instance.
2024-09-16
Additional Articles, 2024-10-16
You rated this post out of 5. Change rating
You rated this post out of 5. Change rating
Learn how to create a backup of an AWS RDS for SQL Server database and download the backup file to use on another SQL Server instance.
2024-09-16
Lemme start this off by saying this is probably irrelevant to you. (It’s irrelevant to me, too.)
2024-01-05
Learn about various PowerShell commands that can be used to administer virtual machines on Amazon AWS.
2023-12-04
Learn about Amazon Athena, how it works, why you would use it, and some of the advantages of Athena over traditional relational databases.
2023-10-09
Amazon just announced new X2iedn instance types for Amazon RDS SQL Server. They’re a sweet deal for people who want a high-performance managed database, with really fast cores and more memory per core than you can get in Azure’s managed SQL offerings.
2023-10-04