SQL Server 2025 has arrived!

The wait is over. Today we announced the General Availability of SQL Server 2025, the AI-ready enterprise database. SQL Server 2025 is now available for download or purchase through your normal licensing models. Download it today from https://aka.ms/getsqlserver.

SQL Server 2025 (did you notice our new icon!) is called the AI-ready enterprise database because it includes new AI features built-in backed by the industry proven engine with security, performance, and availability. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of what is new in SQL Server 2025:

Getting Started

SQL Server 2025 can be deployed on Windows, Linux, with Containers, and on k8s clusters. Our VSCode mssql extension has a new local container experience I think is worth your time to check out at https://learn.microsoft.com/sql/tools/visual-studio-code-extensions/mssql/mssql-local-container.

SQL Server 2025 supports in-place upgrades from SQL Server 2014 or later or “migration” methods (Ex. RESTORE) all the way back to SQL Server 2008 (SQL Server 2025 supports dbcompat levels 100 and greater). SQL Server 2016 will reach end of support in 2026 so this is a great time to consider an upgrade.

AI built-in

SQL Server 2025 now provides rich vector searching inside the database engine using SQL security and the familiar T-SQL language. Combine this with your standard search to create a new powerful hybrid search experience not found in dedicated vector databases. Users can choose their preferred AI embedding model, ground or cloud, and use T-SQL to take their existing data and build an intelligent search application using AI. AI Models run isolated from the engine and all data exchange is secure and encrypted. You control everything with SQL 2025 AI with SQL security. It’s easy to get started. Check out how at https://aka.ms/sqlserver2025aidemo.

Developers

SQL Server 2025 is the most significant release for developers in a decade including native JSON (up to 2GB per row) with a JSON index, Regular Expression (RegEx) support built into T-SQL, T-SQL enhancements for popular functions, Change Event Streaming, and native REST API support built into the engine through a system stored procedure (you can built an AI agent in the engine.)

Developers have told us during the preview they love all these new features and combine this with the new VSCode mssql extension, including GitHub Copilot integration, SQL Server 2025 is poised to become a favorite for developers.

Integrated with Fabric

Mirroring in Fabric unlocks near-real time analytics offloading read workloads to Microsoft Fabric. SQL Server 2025 now supports mirroring using a “change feed” capability to read committed transaction log changes and push them automatically to Microsoft Fabric OneLake in Delta parquet format. Having your data mirrored in OneLake unlocks a new world of unified analytics and data exploration. Check out more on mirroring at https://aka.ms/sqlmirroring.

Security, Performance, and Availability

There are over 40+ new engine features in SQL Server 2025 across security, performance, and availability.

New security features like improved security caching provide better application concurrency.

We have enhancements for CE feedback, full support for query store on read replicas, and columnstore index maintenance improvements. Developers can finally stop worrying about lock escalation with the new optimized locking database option (no code changes required!). Tired of unpredictable tempdb growth? Our new tempdb resource governor option let’s you “sandbox” users to control their use of tempdb (even for sort spills!).

We have enhanced the resiliency and performance of Always On Failover Groups including new tuning and diagnostic options. Administrators can use a new ZSTD backup compression algorithm which is perfect for large database backups.

There are even a few hidden gems like the ability to disable the In-Memory OLTP feature from a database without dropping it (finally!).

Connect to Azure

Many customers tell me they are looking ways to take advantage of Azure without running in Azure. Azure Arc provides a great solution for hybrid scenarios including Microsoft Entra Managed Identity support, both inbound and outbound. Go passwordless with Managed Identity!

And like SQL Server 2022, you can use Azure SQL Managed Instance Link in SQL Server 2025 versioned mode to provide a bi-directional managed disaster recovery solution.

Use the new SSMS

If you have not kept up with SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) you are in for a surprise. We launched SSMS 21 in May 2025 but we are already have a new version, SSMS 22, which is now available at https://aka.ms/ssms.

SSMS 22 has a new GitHub Copilot assistance feature but is also packed with core SSMS features you have been asking for including Windows ARM64 support, multiple color themes (including dark mode), JSON viewer, query hints recommendation, a new VS Installer/update experience, a new Connection dialog, and zooming for grid results.

Editions and Licensing

I’m excited to say that there are no pricing or licensing changes for SQL Server. But there are edition changes and ones I think you will like:

SQL Server Express now supports a 50GB database and many of the new features are supported in this edition.

SQL Server Standard Edition now has increases in core limits from 24 to 32 and memory limits from 128GB to 256GB . In addition, the full Resource Governor feature is available in Standard Edition (which allows you to use tempdb RG).

now has increases in core limits from and memory limits from . In addition, the full Resource Governor feature is available in Standard Edition (which allows you to use tempdb RG). Developer Edition, which can be used for free developer and testing, now comes in two flavors: Standard and Enterprise. Developers can now develop and test their application for free against the features and limits supported by Standard Edition.

Check out all the details at https://aka.ms/sqlserver2025editions

Resources

You have a wealth of resources to dive deeper into SQL Server 2025 including:

You can read every detail about the new release at http://aka.ms/sqlserver2025docs.

Check out our detailed blogs at https://aka.ms/sqlserver2025blog

Watch the Microsoft Mechanics video at https://aka.ms/Build/sql2025mechanics

Get our decks at https://aka.ms/sqlserver2025decks

Try out new features using our demos at https://aka.ms/sqlserver2025demos.

Check out the new book, SQL Server 2025 Unveiled, from Apress at https://aka.ms/sql2025book.

SQL Server 2025 truly brings to you today’s innovation powered by an industry recognized engine. We have heard from several of our customers and partners during the preview period how SQL Server 2025 will transform their data estate and business:

“At Ivanti, our mission is to elevate human potential by managing, protecting, and automating technology to drive continuous innovation. SQL Server 2025 plays a crucial role in helping us achieve this goal. By harnessing the advanced capabilities of SQL Server 2025 and Azure OpenAI, we are building intelligent, agentic tools that empower customers to access knowledge and resolve incidents faster.

With built-in AI features available across 10 Azure regions, SQL Server 2025 enables us to meet stringent data privacy and residency requirements for every customer. We rely on the robust security of SQL Server 2025 and Azure services to safeguard customer data anywhere, anytime, without compromise. Together, Azure and SQL Server 2025 allow us to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure business continuity wherever we operate so we can drive innovation globally while maintaining control at the local level.” - Sirjad Parakkat, Vice President, AI Engineering | Ivanti

“As AI becomes core to every enterprise, organizations need efficient and compliant ways to bring intelligence to their data,” said Joey Conway, Senior Director of Generative AI software at NVIDIA. “With SQL Server 2025’s built-in AI and NVIDIA Nemotron RAG, deployed as NIM microservices, enterprises can deploy and run AI models close to their data on premises or in the cloud without complex integration, accelerating innovation while maintaining data sovereignty and control.”

Also check out this new video from one of our most valued customers, MSC, at How MSC Uses Microsoft SQL Server 2025 to Power Global Trade.

I encourage you to give SQL Server 2025 a spin today and start making your plans to upgrade. As always tell us what you think at https://aka.ms/sqlfeedback.

Bob Ward

Microsoft