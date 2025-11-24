SQLServerCentral Article

SQL Server 2025 Build List

,

This is a list of the builds for SQL Server 2025. There are other build lists available here.

A list of all the builds that I can find and install on my Build VM. If you find a build not listed here, please let the webmaster know (webmaster at sqlservercentral.com). All builds are listed in reverse order, so the newest are at the top and the earliest at the bottom. You can find your build number with:

select @@Version

in a query window. This gives you the current version you are running and it should match up with one of the builds listed below.

You can also download a CSV of the builds attached to this article.

Production Builds

These are the builds that have been released to the public for sale and are supported.

BuildKnowledge Base ArticleDescriptionDate of release
17.0.1000.7RTM2025-11-18

Pre-Release Builds

These are the builds that were available prior to RTM release.

17.0.925.4RC12025-09-16
17.0.900.7RC02025-08-21
17.0.800.3CTP 2.12025-06-16
17.0.700.9CTP 2.02025-05-19
17.0.600.9CTP 1.52025-04-10
7.0.17.0CTP 1.02024-11-19

Again, if you find something not listed, let me know.

Categories

