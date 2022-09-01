SQLServerCentral Article

SQL Server 2022 Build List

,

This is a list of the builds for SQL Server 2022. There are other build lists available here.

A list of all the builds that I can find and install on my Build VM. If you find a build not listed here, please let the webmaster know (webmaster at sqlservercentral.com). All builds are listed in reverse order, so the newest are at the top and the earliest at the bottom. You can find your build number with:

select @@Version

in a query window. This gives you the current version you are running and it should match up with one of the builds listed below.

You can also download a CSV of the builds attached to this article.

Production Builds

These are the builds that have been released to the public for sale and are supported.

BuildKnowledge Base ArticleDescriptionDate of release

Pre-Release Builds

These are the builds that were available prior to the RTM of SQL Server 2019.

16.0.101.1CTP 1.1Private

BuildDescriptionDate Released
16.0.900.6RC02022-08-23
16.0.700.4CTP 2.12022-07-27
16.0.600.9CTP 2.02022-05-20
16.0.500.2CTP 1.5Private
16.0.400.2CTP 1.4Private
16.0.300.4CTP 1.3Private
16.0.200.CTP 1.2Private
16.0.100.4CTP 1.0Private

Again, if you find something not listed, let me know.

Rate

Share

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

Related content

SQLServerCentral Article

An Interview with Idera CEO, Rick Pleczko

I was talking with the people over at Idera a few weeks ago and they mentioned that their CEO would be happy to give us a few minutes of his time. So I took them up on the offer and built a list of questions about Idera and SQL Server 2005. Take a moment to learn about the vendor view of the world and the impending release of SQL Server 2005.

2005-03-15

5,975 reads