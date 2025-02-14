Implementing Vector Datatype with Azure SQL Server

Overview

Searching for relevant information in vast repositories of unstructured text can be a challenge. This article demonstrates how to implement a vector database using Azure SQL Server. Azure SQL Server recently introduced vector data type support which is still in preview mode (Vector data type (preview)). Introduction to Vector data type can boost similarity search requirements.

This article showcases the integration of the VECTOR datatype with embeddings generated using the SentenceTransformer model using Python. The system enables efficient similarity search for text-based data, making it ideal for applications like document retrieval and semantic search.

In this guide, we will break down how to use Azure Sql Server Vector data type in combination with sentence transformers library to create a semantic search solution that can effectively locate related documents based on a user query. For example, this could be used in a customer support system to find the most relevant past tickets or knowledge base articles in response to a user's question.

Embeddings and Vector DB

Embeddings are like special codes that turn words into numbers. Think of words as different puzzle pieces, and embeddings are like a map that shows where each piece fits best. When words mean almost the same thing, their embeddings are like pieces that fit together snugly. This helps computers understand not just what words say, but what they really mean when we use them in sentences.

For example, let's take the sentence 'The cat chased the mouse.' Each word in this sentence, like 'cat' and 'mouse,' gets transformed into a set of numbers that describe its meaning. These numbers help a computer quickly find sentences with similar meanings, like 'The dog chased the rat,' even if the words are different.

Vector databases store these numbers (embeddings) in an efficient way. For instance, in our example sentence 'The cat chased the mouse,' each word ('cat', 'chased', 'mouse') would have its meaning translated into numbers by a computer. These numbers are then organized in a special database that makes it easy for the computer to quickly find similar meanings, like in the sentence 'The dog chased the rat,' even if different words are used.

Please note I am not covering how to create Azure DB. You can refer to this link for detailed steps on creating Azure SQL DB

Implementation Objective

In production applications, documentation is often extensive and finding information related to a specific topic can be challenging due to scattered information across various documents. This article will demonstrate how a user's question is searched within a text file, and how the vector database retrieves the closest possible matches. Searching Vector DB is incredibly powerful for applications like Q&A systems, recommendations, or any context where finding relevant information quickly is important.

To mimic this scenario, I have created a documentation text file. This article will show you how to search for information within this file. Although a simple text file is used here, the same approach can be applied to PDFs as well or it could be existing text data in your SQL DB.

To make this example more realistic, I used the SAP rule engine documentation available at SAP Help Portal and compiled it into a single documentation text file. The text file used in this demonstration is attached to the article and can also be found in the GitHub repository.

High-Level Workflow

Load text documents. Generate embeddings for each line using SentenceTransformer. Store embeddings in an Azure SQL Server table. Query the database to retrieve similar text based on user input.

Overview of the Components

Our solution is composed of following components:

Sentence Transformers for Embeddings: We use a pre-trained model from the sentence-transformers library to convert textual documents into numerical representations (embeddings). Azure SQL Server Vector DB for Similarity Search

We will now show the step by step implementation.

Setup Environment

Ensure the following dependencies are installed:

pyodbc: A Python library to connect to ODBC databases such as Azure SQL Server.

sentence-transformers: A library for generating embeddings from text.

python-dotenv: Used to load environment variables from a .env file for security.