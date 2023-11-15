How to join the free PASS Data Community Summit Livestream from around the world

There’s nothing quite like attending PASS Data Community Summit in person to reconnect with friends and make new professional connections to boost your career. With Summit 2023 just around the corner (15-17 November, Seattle, WA), if you’d like to attend in person then make sure to secure your spot and register today!

However, if for any reason you’re not able to make it in person this year then you’ll be pleased to learn that there’s still a way for you to get involved.

PASS Data Community Summit have announced that they have handpicked 16 sessions to livestream, for free, from this year’s event. These sessions have been chosen because they represent topics of interest to the broader data community. The benefit of livestreaming a selection of sessions means that data professionals from around the world will have the opportunity to hear the latest announcements from Redgate, Microsoft, Intel, AWS and community experts.

Click here to view the livestream schedule.