How to Calculate Distance Between Coordinates in SQL Server

Introduction

I first encountered this challenge during a logistics project. I needed to dynamically find the nearest warehouse for a customer, but all our data was stored in SQL Server, and I wanted to avoid relying on external APIs. After some research, I realized it’s possible to calculate distances directly in SQL Server using a combination of math and T-SQL functions.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything step-by-step so you can follow along easily. We’ll cover:

How distance calculations work in SQL Server

Handling different coordinate formats

Writing reusable functions

Practical examples you can run right in SSMS

Real-world use cases

Even beginners will be able to apply these techniques by the end of this guide.

Understanding the Basics

The Earth isn’t flat, so calculating distances isn’t as simple as subtracting coordinates. For very short distances, a flat approximation might be sufficient, but for anything larger, we need to account for the Earth’s curvature. The concept we use is called the Great Circle Distance, which represents the shortest path between two points on a sphere. This is the same principle airlines rely on when planning flight routes.

To perform this calculation in SQL Server, we need the latitude and longitude of each point, convert those values from degrees to radians, and then apply some trigonometric functions like SIN, COS, and ACOS.

Don’t worry you won’t need to memorize the formula. We’ll wrap all of this logic into a reusable function that you can call directly in your queries.

Step 1: A Simple Example Between Two Cities

Let’s start small. We’ll calculate the distance between New York and London.

DECLARE @Lat1 FLOAT = 40.7128; -- New York DECLARE @Lon1 FLOAT = -74.0060; DECLARE @Lat2 FLOAT = 51.5074; -- London DECLARE @Lon2 FLOAT = -0.1278; SELECT 6371 * ACOS( SIN(RADIANS(@Lat1)) * SIN(RADIANS(@Lat2)) + COS(RADIANS(@Lat1)) * COS(RADIANS(@Lat2)) * COS(RADIANS(@Lon2 - @Lon1)) ) AS Distance_KM;

The RADIANS() function is used to convert degrees into radians, which is necessary for trigonometric calculations. Functions like SIN, COS, and ACOS are then used to compute the distance over the sphere of the Earth. Finally, the number 6371 represents the Earth’s mean radius in kilometers, which we multiply by to get the final distance.

Step 2: Reusable Function for Any Pair of Coordinates

Instead of repeating the formula, let’s create a function:

CREATE FUNCTION dbo.CalculateDistance ( @Lat1 FLOAT, @Lon1 FLOAT, @Lat2 FLOAT, @Lon2 FLOAT ) RETURNS FLOAT AS BEGIN RETURN 6371 * ACOS( SIN(RADIANS(@Lat1)) * SIN(RADIANS(@Lat2)) + COS(RADIANS(@Lat1)) * COS(RADIANS(@Lat2)) * COS(RADIANS(@Lon2 - @Lon1)) ); END;

Here, 6371 represents the Earth’s mean radius in kilometers, used to convert the spherical distance into km. This reminder helps ensure beginners understand the unit of measurement.

Now you can calculate distances anywhere with a simple function call.

Step 3: Using the Function

SELECT dbo.CalculateDistance(40.7128, -74.0060, 51.5074, -0.1278) AS Distance_KM;

Step 4: Handling Coordinates in Different Formats

Real-world data isn’t always stored as clean decimal numbers. For example, you might encounter coordinates written like 40° 42' 46" N instead of a simple decimal value. DMS stands for Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds. This format is common in older datasets or certain GPS systems, so we convert it to decimal degrees for calculation

We can convert these to decimals using a helper function: